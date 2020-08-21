It's a risky punt but at depressed prices it is worth waiting for the 2019 results and reading closely, as if the company looks sustainable its current price is a bargain.

While the news looks bad, it is priced in and may not end up being a cash hit to the company.

U.K. car dealer Lookers plc (OTCPK:LKKRF) has delayed its results again and extended its probe into historical financial misstatements. While that sounds like bad news for the company, I actually think that it is probably not bad news for the already bombed out shares, since the impact will likely be non-financial.

Background: Lookers' Financial Woes This Year

Lookers is a leading car dealership in the U.K. In March it announced that the publication of its 2019 results would be delayed following the identification of potentially fraudulent transactions in one of its divisions. In June it said that it should publish the results by the end of the month, subject to banking discussions and audit sign off. That was the deadline to avoid a suspension of its stock market listing.

Shortly afterwards in June, it said that the results would not be published in time but it would make all possible efforts to release them by the end of August. It announced that an investigation involving an external accounting firm has uncovered a number of doubtful transactions over a number of years. Having identified circa £4m of accounting adjustments in relation to its initial investigation into one operating division, the investigation had widened and suggested another £15m of adjustments more broadly in the group, relating to "the incorrect or inconsistent application of policies, processes and accounting standards."

The company noted that while it was "making good progress in resolving the investigation there remain a number of outstanding issues and until such time as these issues are resolved and Deloitte LLP have completed their audit, it is not possible for the Company to confirm the full impact." The shares were duly suspended.

As the previously mooted date of the end of August approaches, the company has issued further news.

More Accounting Woes

In an update issued on Wednesday, the company stated that it had concluded that the publication of the delayed results by the end of August is no longer possible. Given that that had been identified months previously as the management's primary focus, that is both disappointing and somewhat surprising.

The 2019 audit has been extended with further work identified on the Group's corporate leasing division and vehicle financing arrangements and the 2018 and earlier balance sheets to ensure correct identification and allocation of adjustments. Beyond saying that it is working as quickly as possible to resolve the issue, the company have no new date for when it hopes to publish the delayed results.

Events and Costs are in the Rear View Mirror, Hopefully

Despite the further delay to the results, the company stated that its Board continues to believe that the likely magnitude of the potential restatements will not prevent 2019 from remaining profitable at the underlying profit before tax level.

Be that as it may - and there is a certain amount of accounting management involved here, so I don't place much importance at this point on whether 2019 is weakly profitable at an underlying level, or not - the news is not as bad as it may seem for Lookers.

The accounting restatements will likely be historical, so while the headline numbers for the restatements may get higher, there may be limited cash impact.

On a more negative note, if leases need to be recognized differently in the accounts, the balance sheet could turn out to be less attractive than previously thought. Additionally, it's increasingly hard to shake the pong from Lookers. Yes the accounting problems are likely historical (although not very) and yes there is new management, but the way in which the investigation has grown since March and seemingly revealed increasing levels of doubtful historical transactions makes one question whether the rum business practices really have been rooted out and full discovery made, or whether further skeletons will fall out of the cupboard. Increasingly the culture at Lookers seems as if it has been lacking in some respects.

Management haven't done a great job managing expectations for timings of the 2019 results release, but they do deserve credit for some transparency in the investigation and an apparently thorough approach which hopefully reduces future risks and may help counter any residual cultural problems the company has when it comes to accounting practices.

Trading is Picking Up

The investigation must be distracting management somewhat from running the business day to day. However, there was weakly positive news in a trading update issued alongside the delayed results announcement on Wednesday.

The past couple of months' trading have been better than the company expected in both vehicle sales and aftersales. Broadly speaking, like for like sales after lockdown are up (17% in July) although that probably represents pent up demand from during lockdown as well as normal trading. None the less, it's good news versus forecourts lying empty. The company nodded to pent up demand, but also identified an ongoing consumer trend to avoid public transport in favor of the private car, which could bode well for car dealerships like Lookers in the short- to medium-term if it persists.

For its first half, the company said that it expects to report revenue of approximately £1.6bn (2019: £2.6bn) and a material loss before tax.

Conclusion: Lookers May be Cheap

The company's shares remain suspended pending the publication of its 2019 results. There remain significant uncertainties about the future trading of the company. The widening of the investigation is one more red flag in the accounting probe, which has already been detrimental to the company's share price.

However, the fundamentals of the company remain decent in my view (subject to dramatic accounting restatement revealing the fundamentals to be different from what we thought they were). It has a leading role in the U.K. car sales market and while car sales may be deflated in the current and upcoming economic environment, Lookers is better positioned to survive than many smaller dealerships which lack its resources, including its property portfolio.

Additionally, while the accounting investigation is going to look bad in terms of financial hit, that is a largely paper hit being a historical restatement of accounts. That could even bring some tax benefit, in fact, if it turns out the company overpaid taxes before based on false numbers.

The expected first half loss and general uncertainty bodes poorly for a dividend in the foreseeable future, which may further depress the shares, but historically the company has been a decent dividend payer and two to three years down the road, if the accounting issues are put to bed and car demand has returned to normal, I expect it to resume dividend payouts at a normal level. Its 2018 dividend, at the current (suspended) share price of 21p, would equate to a 19% yield.

There is a lot which could yet go wrong so it's important to wait for the full hit with the publication of the 2019 results and anyway necessary, as until then the shares remain suspended. There is not yet clear evidence that the company has come out the other side of its accounting problems. But when it updates with its 2019 accounts, if it looks like it may have put those problems behind it, its current price merits attention although only for investors with a high risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.