The company recently announced a dividend increase, backed by its strong earnings, and showing its commitment to shareholders.

Altria continues to generate immense FCF on top of its portfolio of investments, growing its earnings through the collapse.

Altria (NYSE:MO) is one of the largest tobacco companies in the world with a market capitalization of more than $80 billion. The company offers investors a near 8% yield, and despite all of the press surrounding the company, it has continued to perform incredibly well. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's continued cash flow performance will mean strong, long-term shareholder rewards.

Barron's

Financial Results

Altria had incredibly strong financial results increasing its earnings by near double digits YoY.

Investor Presentation

Altria saw its 1H 2020 earnings increase by 8.5% over the 1H 2019 earnings. 2Q 2020 earnings were only 0.9% over the 2Q 2019 earnings; however, earnings of $1.09 for 2Q 2020 are the same as the earnings for 1Q 2020. The company was supported by continued strength in margins along with the smokeable and oral tobacco divisions.

As we'll discuss later, the overall portfolio performed incredibly well. The company had $5.8 billion in revenue, up from $5.2 billion, and saw a 2.4% increase in margins. Those improvements are due to continued smoking, as people avoid quitting through COVID-19.

Smoking Decline Rate Change

Altria saw some of the lowest declines in smoking rates through shutdowns. People are more reluctant to change their habits given the amount of uncertainty in the markets.

Smoking Rate Declines - Investor Presentation

Altria has revised its full-year domestic cigarette industry adjusted volume decline rate to roughly 2.75% from 5%. That's due to a 2% smokeable decline rate for the quarter YoY and a 0% decline in the overall industry. That's significantly better than what the markets originally forecast before COVID-19.

That improvement is incredibly important for Altria as the company tries to support its cash flow. The company has seen its smokeable product's - Marlboro - retail share go from 43.3% to 42.8%, but combined with lower decline rates and volumes means that it's still earning more money than it was previously.

Alternative Businesses

At the same time, Altria has new alternative businesses that it has worked on to support its overall cash flow and maintain its business.

Oral Tobacco Volume Growth Rates - Investor Presentation

Oral tobacco is a segment of the market that Altria is focused on growing in. For example, the company recently completed 80% ownership on the On! oral tobacco brands. The company saw oral tobacco income increase by 10.5% from 1H 2019 to 1H 2020. The company, as it continues to see alternative segments grow, would earn more.

The company's other major alternative businesses are its heated-not-smoked tobacco businesses. These include Juul, which the company made a massive $11 billion investment in, along with iQOS. Quarterly investments here are nearly half a billion units, meaning billions in quarterly revenue from an alternative safer smoking method.

This quarterly revenue helps support the company's business and diversify the risk.

Altria Alcohol - Investor Presentation

Altria has a 10% stake in AB InBev (NYSE:BUD) and owns Ste. Michelle Estates. Together these stakes are worth more than $10 billion or more than 12.5% of the company's market capitalization and provides hundreds of million in annualized cash flow. That annualized cash flow helps to support Altria's business (~0.5% of the company's market capitalization in annual cash flow).

More importantly, the alcohol business is well established and unlikely to face the same threats as cigarettes.

New Market

Past that, Altria is moving towards new markets, the most significant of which is marijuana.

Cannabis Use By State - AARP

Cannabis legalization is spreading across the country with roughly 100 million people living in states where recreational and medical use are legalized. That increase is something that Altria has invested in as the potential from cannabis legalization in this country stands to be as much as the potential from cigarettes.

Altria, with its expertise on both regulation and laws in this country, stands to benefit dramatically. In fact, Altria could benefit more than other companies if regulation increases, as few companies have the same expertise handling regulation. So far, the company has invested $1.8 billion in marijuana; however, it has the ability to invest dramatically more.

Shareholder Returns

Altria has a long history of shareholder rewards, something which it's continued throughout the difficult year.

Dividend Increase - Investor Presentation

Altria announced a dividend increase ahead of the normally scheduled declaration date, increasing dividends by 2.4% (or $3.44/ share). That's the 55th increase in the company's 51 years. The stock price collapsed in mid-March, something it's recovered by more than 40% from, but the new dividend is nearly 8%.

That's an incredible yield during a difficult time and shows the strength of the company's cash flow during the downturn. More so, thanks to the incredible volatility priced into the markets because of COVID-19, investors can earn much more for waiting.

Call Options - TastyWorks

Altria is currently trading at roughly $43.50/share and Jan. 22 call options with a $45 strike are trading at roughly $3.72/share (midpoint). That means investors can earn a 6% annualized yield from this option (not counting the $1.5 premium if it's called away from the current share price). Here you have three scenarios.

Stock not called away: Earn 14% annualized yield with dividend.

Stock called away: 16+% annualized return until it's called away.

Of course, you're removing your appreciation potential, but given that mid-double-digit returns are much higher than the long-term market average, that's a great deal.

Risks

Altria's largest risk is continued decreases in smoking rate. So far, the company has done a great job of limiting regulation to manage its portfolio. However, it continues to struggle with less and less people smoking over time. However, COVID-19 has managed to dramatically reduce that supporting the company's portfolio.

That means that the risks to Altria shareholders are much lower going forward.

Conclusion

Altria has an impressive portfolio of assets, and the company has performed admirably well through COVID-19. Performance through COVID-19 is not only incredibly impressive, but it's also not priced into the stock. The company has seen its earnings grow by near double digits during the pandemic allowing it to increase dividends.

Altria also has a number of exciting opportunities outside of its core business. The company owns a 10% stake in AB InBev and owns Ste. Michelle Wine Estates. The company invested in Juul and Cronos Group (OTC:CRON), and marijuana represents another unique growth opportunity. Combining all of this with the company's option chain represents a unique opportunity.

Create a High Yield Energy Portfolio - 2 Week Free Trial! The Energy Forum can help you build and generate high-yield income from a portfolio of quality energy companies. Worldwide energy demand is growing quickly, and you can be a part of this exciting trend. The Energy Forum provides: Managed model portfolio to generate you high-yield returns.

Deep-dive research reports about quality investment opportunities.

Macroeconomic overviews of the oil market.

Technical buy and sell alerts. Click here for a 2-week free trial, with an unconditional money back guarantee and 47% off of our most popular annual plan! There's nothing to lose and everything to gain!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.