Time to accumulate is here. A substantial 7.44% dividend yield will help during the waiting period.

Refinery throughput capacity utilization in the second quarter was 74%, with refining cash OpEx of $4.39 per barrel.

Valero Energy's second-quarter revenue was $10.397 billion. The company came out with a quarterly profit of $3.07 per share.

Courtesy: WHTC - Valero Energy

Investment Thesis

San Antonio-based Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) is one of the largest independent U.S. refiners that I have selected as a long-term investment in my portfolio. The company reported its second-quarter results on July 30, 2020, that will be the subject of this article.

In the refiners category, I am regularly following Valero Energy but also Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) on Seeking Alpha. I believe all of them are suited for a long-term investment strategy.

A look at the one-year chart places Marathon Petroleum ahead of the group, but all of them underperform the VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK).

Data by YCharts

The crack spread is a crucial component to understanding how the refiners' business is generating cash flow.

The crack spread approximates the profit margin an oil refinery can produce by cracking crude oil. Thus, crack spreads are a critical factor in refiners' profitability analysis. For the ones who want to know more about this part, I recommend reading the EIA article here.

The margin comparison per barrel of throughput and ethanol from the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter a year ago is shown below. The refining margin per barrel of throughput decreased to $5.10 from the year-ago level of $9.58, while the ethanol margin remained nearly constant.

The investment thesis doesn't have to be a complicated one. First, Valero Energy is a long-term investment that should be one of your selected, long-term investment. The company is now paying 7.44% in dividend yield.

However, it is crucial to trade short term the stock using at least a 30-40% of your total position. It will shield you from sudden significant drops and allow you to accumulate on any weakness.

Joseph Gorder, the CEO, said in the conference call:

As the stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions eased through most regions of the U.S. during the second quarter, we saw gasoline and diesel demand recover to 85% to 90% of normal, and jet fuel recovered to 50% of normal. We also saw a recovery in product exports to Latin America and Europe in June. As a result, we prudently increased refining and ethanol throughput rates in step with the increase in product demand.

Selected Financials: The Raw Numbers (Second Quarter of 2020)

Valero Energy 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Billion 28.93 27.25 27.88 22.10 10.40 Net Income in $ Million 612 609 1,060 -1,851 1,253 EBITDA $ Million 1,486 1,482 2,346 -1,663 2,394 EPS diluted in $/share 1.47 1.48 2.58 -4.53 3.07 Operating cash flow in $ Million 1,517 1,429 1,708 -49 736 CapEx in $ Million 510 305 445 468 440 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 1,007 1,124 1,263 -517 296 Total Cash $ Billion 2.033 2.137 2.583 1.515 2,319 Total L.T. Debt in $ Billion 9.490 9.572 9.672 11.460 12.68 Dividend per share in $ 0.90 0.90 0.98 0.98 0.98 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 417 413 410 408 407 Oil, N.G. & Ethanol Production 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Throughput volume in K Bop/d 2,968 2,954 3,018 2,824 2,321 Ethanol in K gallon p/d 4,533 4,006 4,321 4,103 2,316 Brent price ($/b) 68.33 62.08 62.49 50.90 33.22 WTI price ($/b) 59.80 56.44 56.98 45.98 27.80 Natural gas price ($/MM Btu) 2.46 2.28 2.26 1.82 1.65

Source: VLO PR and Morningstar - Note: Numbers indicated for the 2Q come from Fun Trading file. More data are available for subscribers only.

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Throughput Volume, Ethanol Production, and Margins

1 - Revenues were $10.40 Billion in 2Q'20

Valero Energy's revenue for the second quarter was $10.397 billion. The company came out with a quarterly profit of $3.07 per share compared to earnings of $1.47 per share a year ago (please look at the table above). However, adjusted net loss was $504 million, or $1.25 per share. Earnings beat analysts' expectations this quarter again.

The lower-than-expected adjusted earnings were due to renewable diesel sales volumes and rapid recovery in refined product demand. However, lower ethanol prices were offsetting the gain.

The refining segment reported an operating income of $1,751 million compared to $1,037 million in the year-ago quarter.

The ethanol segment generated an operating profit of $91 million, which is an increase from $7 million in the second quarter of 2019. A significant decline in the total cost of sales helped.

The VLP segment, the Ex-Valero Energy Partners, VLP, acquired by Valero Energy, reported $129 million in operating cash flow for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $77 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Operating cash flow in 2Q'20 was a gain of $1,802 million from a profit of $908 million in the same quarter last year.

2 - Free cash flow in 2Q'20 is a profit estimated at $296 million

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

VLO had a yearly free cash flow of $1.929 billion yearly ("ttm"). Free cash flow for the second quarter is a profit of $296 million.

Note: The Board of Directors of Valero Energy Corp. has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share this quarter again. As of June 30, VLO had approximately $1.4 billion in share repurchase authorization remaining.

3 - Net debt is $10.36 billion as of June 30, 2020

The net debt-to-EBITDA ("TTM") stands at 2.3x, which is very satisfactory and lower than the average ratio for the industry. Valero's debt-to-capitalization ratio net of $2.3 billion in cash was 33%. At the end of the second quarter, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $2.319 billion.

Here is an excerpt from the 10-Q.

During the six months ended June 30, 2020, we issued $850 million of 2.700 percent Senior Notes due April 15, 2023 and $650 million of 2.850 percent Senior Notes due April 15, 2025. Proceeds from these debt issuances totaled $1.499 billion before deducting the underwriting discount and other debt issuance costs.

At the end of June, Valero Energy had $5.7 billion in available liquidity, excluding cash.

4 - Throughput and ethanol production in 2Q'20

Refinery throughput capacity utilization in the second quarter was 74% with refining cash OpEx of $4.39 per barrel, which was $0.59 higher than the same quarter a year ago due to the effect of lower throughput rates.

You can find below the historical chart comparison (Brent and WTI). Prices were particularly low during the second quarter of 2020.

During the quarter, refining throughput volumes were 2.321 million barrels per day. See the quarterly details below.

2020 Operational Guidance

Valero still anticipates capital expenditure for 2020 to be $2.1 billion, which is 16% lower than the original guidance.

Third quarter of 2020

For the third quarter, VLO expects refining throughput volumes to fall within the following ranges. U.S. Gulf Coast at 1.4 million to 1.45 million barrels per day. U.S. Mid-Continent at 380,000 to 400,000 barrels per day. U.S. West Coast at 215,000 to 235,000 barrels per day, and North Atlantic at 375,000 to 395,000 barrels per day.

1 - Refining throughput volumes are expected to fall within the following ranges:

U.S. Gulf Coast at 1.325 million to 1.375 million barrels per day;

U.S. Mid-Continent at 315,000 to 335,000 barrels per day;

U.S. West Coast at 215,000 to 235,000 barrels per day; and

North Atlantic at 315,000 to 335,000 barrels per day.

VLO expects refining cash operating expenses in the third quarter to be approximately $4.50 per barrel.

The ethanol segment is expected to produce 3.8 million gallons per day in the third quarter. Operating expenses should average $0.38 per gallon, which includes $0.06 per gallon for non-cash costs such as depreciation and amortization.

For the renewable diesel segment, VLO expects sales volumes to be 750,000 gallons per day in 2020.

For the third quarter, net interest expense should be about $145 million and total depreciation, and amortization expense should be approximately $580 million.

Conclusion And Technical analysis

Valero Energy announced its second quarter of 2020 results on July 30, 2020. The results were again affected by lower product demand and lower prices as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, recently, we see evidence that the oil markets have found support from the continued drop in crude inventories, which could be a good omen for a better business environment for refiners in H1 2021.

I believe it is reasonable to assume that 2021 will mark the oil sector recovery. It will not be a solid one, but sufficient enough to expect companies like Valero Energy to start a long climb to the top.

Thus, it is now a time of careful accumulation, expecting a full recovery later in 2021.

Technical analysis (short term)

VLO experienced a new symmetrical wedge pattern with resistance at $55-$56 and support at $50-$50.65.

The pattern is close to its apex, and I expect a breakout soon. The question is which direction? Symmetrical wedges are not helping much, and we will have to look closely at the oil prices to guess we can get resistance or support breakout.

On the bullish side, VLO can go up to $55-$56 and then cross the resistance to reach as high as $67-$67.75, but unless we see clear signs of a recovery in demand, this scenario is challenging to achieve. On the bearish side, I see a crossing of the support at $50-$50.50, followed by a retest of the lower support that I see around $44.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a long-term position with VLO, but I trade short term about 40% of my position.