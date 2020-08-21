The firm is profitable, and has a strong balance sheet, but the stock is not without risks.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) has had a roller-coaster ride on its share price, and there are concerns regarding approval of its controversial aducanumab treatment for Alzheimer's disease. Despite these factors, I believe that Biogen is an undervalued opportunity in the biotechnology sector.

That Biogen has experienced share price volatility is clear from the fact that its 52-week low was $215.77 and its 52-week high was $374.99. The degree of fluctuation is clear from the chart below.

However, the perceived volatility is not quite as pronounced as the above may indicate - the volatility range for this period is 2.09-2.34% and the stock has a beta of 0.55. For a biotech stock, then, Biogen is actually relatively stable - especially taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on the markets this year.

The causes of such fluctuations are tied to headlines, as is usually the case. Biogen had trouble last year regarding aducanumab, when it announced in March 2019 that it would discontinue testing for the Alzheimer's treatment, for which it has partnered with Japanese pharmaceutical firm Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY). A futility analysis concluded that the studies would not meet the primary endpoints. Mr. Market's reaction was swift and brutal - the share price took a 28.2% hit on 03/21/2019.

However, in October aducanumab was back in play again. Higher dosages seemed to improve efficacy, and Mr. Market reacted again (albeit positively) by pushing the share price up 34%. Recently, the stock spiked 9% on the news earlier this month that the FDA had granted priority review status to aducanumab, with an action date of 03/07/2021 set by the agency.

Hopes in this direction were undermined, though, on 08/19/2020 when news that the FDA had rejected two medicines that were presumed to clear without hindrance. Specifically, the FDA rejected an application for filgotinib, a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis developed by a partnership between Galapagos NV (GLPG) and Gilead Sciences (GILD).

In addition, the FDA also rejected an application from BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) for valoctocogene roxaparvovec, a gene therapy treatment for hemophilia A. Concerns about how successful Biogen's application will be were reflected in the 3.08% drop in its shares by close of market on 08/19/2020. The fact that, on the same day, the FDA also approved a generic version of Biogen's top-selling multiple sclerosis treatment Tecfidera from Mylan (MYL) did not help matters.

The above gives an overview of why Biogen's stock price has fluctuated as it has. Despite the risks outlined above, though, I am of the opinion that the share price will shoot up as COVID-19 abates (which will help the general economy) and when aducanumab gains approval, which I believe it will. The fact that it has received priority review, and that Biogen will have done what it can to avoid a repeat of last year's disappointment leave me optimistic on its prospects.

Such approval will enable Biogen to maintain the steady profitability that is evident from its 50.71% operating margin, its reported free cash flow of $1.84 billion, and the revenue and net income figures it has reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 10.76 billion 3.55 billion 2016 11.45 billion 3.7 billion 2017 12.27 billion 2.54 billion 2018 13.45 billion 4.43 billion 2019 14.38 billion 5.89 billion

That profitability has continued to remain steady in the present financial year, too.

2020 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 3.53 billion 1.4 billion Q2 3.68 billion 1.54 billion Total 7.21 billion 2.94 billion

Biogen's financial strength is also evident from its balance sheet, as its long-term debt of $7.84 billion is offset by the firm's net worth of $11.29 billion, and its total current liabilities of $3.45 billion are offset by its total current assets of $8.49 billion, its cash-on-hand worth $2.39 billion, its short-term investments of $1.95 billion, and its total accounts receivable of $2.57 billion. Therefore, Biogen will be durable enough to cope with the economic headwinds that COVID-19 may yet inflict between now and FDA approval for aducanumab.

The risks are two-fold here. If approval for aducanumab does not come, Biogen's finances may well be impacted. The FDA approval for Mylan's generic variant of Tecfidera will certainly have an impact as Tecfidera accounted for 32% of Biogen's Q2 revenue, hence why Biogen are appealing the decision. The outcome of that, too, is uncertain. So for prospective investors, a discount to fair value is needed here. After all, Biogen does not pay a dividend, so income investors will have little use for it. And with projected earnings-per-share growth (3-5 year CAGR) of 4.03%, growth investors will have little use for it, either. Value investors, however, could benefit enormously here.

At close of market on 08/19/2020, Biogen Inc. traded at a share price of $279.98 with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 based on earnings-per-share of $34.14 and a forward P/E of 8.82 based on projected earnings-per-share of $31.75. Both metrics are lower than the five-year average P/E of 16.37, lower than the chemical manufacturing sub-sector average of 34.88 and lower than the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 29.00. By most metrics, in fact, Biogen is trading at a discount to both its sub-sector and to the broader index.

Metric Biogen Inc. Sub-Sector* Index P/E 8.20 34.88 29.00 P/CF 6.60 45.72 14.32 P/B 4.04 9.60 3.36 P/S 3.15 510.45 2.33

*Biogen is in the pharmaceutical and medicine manufacturing industry group, which is part of the chemical manufacturing sub-sector. Therefore, as per The Street, the comparison between Biogen and the chemical manufacturing sub-sector is apropos.

It seems, then, that Biogen is trading at a discount to fair value - highlighting the necessity of determining fair value for Biogen. To determine fair value, I will first divide the trailing P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.55 (8.20 / 15 = 0.55) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $509.06 (279.98 / 0.55 = 509.06).

Next, I will divide the trailing P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.50 (8.20 / 16.37 = 0.50) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $559.96 (279.98 / 0.50 = 559.96). Then, I will divide the forward P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.59 (8.82 / 15 = 0.59) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $474.54 (279.98 / 0.59 = 474.54).

Next, I will divide the forward P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.54 (8.82 / 16.37 = 0.54) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $518.48 (279.98 / 0.54 = 518.48). Finally, I will average out these four estimates for fair value to get a final estimate for fair value of $515.51 (509.06 + 559.96 + 474.54 + 518.48 / 4 = 515.51). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 46% at this time.

In summary, Biogen is a profitable firm in the biotech sector that has the potential to be very lucrative should aducanumab receive FDA approval. The share price has been volatile due to headlines tied primarily to the Alzheimer's treatment, and could well climb closer to fair value upon such approval. I believe such approval will come, but investors should note that this is not without risk.

