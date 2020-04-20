(Pexels)

Most U.S investors are primarily concerned with the U.S economy. This is understandable, but it masks the fact that it is the global economy that drives the U.S economy. Overall, U.S markets have recovered due to a substantial increase in government spending and monetary stimulus. This far less true from a global perspective, emerging markets in particular.

Global trade has utterly collapsed, leaving many supply chains at a standstill. The global GDP is expected to decline around 5% this year and not make a full recovery until the end of 2022. While unemployment has declined in the U.S, it is actually still rising in Europe and Japan. Despite this, most stock markets around the world have mimicked that of the U.S and have risen back to pre-crash levels. As if COVID's economic fallout has no impact on business profitability.

This is best demonstrated in the Vanguard All-World Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) which is within 3% of its all-time-high. While performance has been decent over the past few months, it has faded considerably recently. In almost all countries, ETF inflows have risen while performance has waned meaning the long-term top may be in.

Indeed, this is inline with the fundamental evidence that suggests global equities are overvalued and are failing to discount today's economic reality. Around the world, earnings and forward earnings expectations have collapsed while stock prices are unchanged. In other words, valuations have risen.

This is most likely due in-part to a decline in global interest rates which has the effect of boosting present values of future cash-flows. Still, if those future cash-flows are in the red, there is no difference. Most importantly, global central banks can print money, but they cannot print value.

Are Global Equities Making a Double-Top?

The Vanguard Total World ETF VT is currently about 2% below its all-time-high set in January of this year. Most major U.S equity indices are slightly above all-time-highs while overseas equities are below them (when priced in dollars). That said, the U.S dollar has declined in value meaning many are actually weaker in local currency than they may appear in dollars.

The technical outlook for VT and its peers appears bearish. This includes the U.S S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the International Ex.-U.S ETF (ACWX). All three are within a few points of their January high and have seen performance slow over the past two months. Most importantly, inflows have been extremely strong while performance is fading and neither fund saw considerable outflows during the March crash. To me, this is a sign that the last group of investors are buying on a fear-of-missing-out just as the opportunity ends. See below:

Data by YCharts

As you can also see, Chaikin Money Flow levels are at January levels which generally correspond to peaks as demonstrated on the more expansive chart below:

Data by YCharts

It is not always the case that the Chaikin Money Flow index corresponds to peaks in VT. That said, when the index is as high as it is VT usually stagnates or declines, at least temporarily.

In my opinion, technical indicators are only useful if they line up with the fundamentals. Technical factors may show the general direction an asset is headed, but fundamentals let us know how far and for how long they will go in a given direction. In other words, both need to line up in order to make a good trade.

A Closer Look at Global Equity Fundamentals

VT is generally representative of the global equity market. Nearly 60% of its holdings are in the U.S with the rest being split around the world. Europe makes up the second largest portion at 17% of allocation and then Emerging Markets and Pacific region both with around 11%.

VT's valuation is at the high end of its historical spectrum with a weighted-average "P/E" of 21X. Valuations are higher in the U.S than in most of the rest of the world, but the U.S is also generally regarded as the most trustworthy place to invest. This is at the high end of the historical global equity valuations. It is particularly high given the fact that VT's weighted-average "P/E" is measured on a TTM basis which means the denominator largely fails to take into account COVID-related losses. With the global GDP expected to have the worst year on record, earnings should fall dramatically.

Globally speaking, unemployment is still on the rise. The jobless rate spiked most quickly in the U.S and has since declined (though recent initial claims data suggests another rise is possible). Unemployment did not spike as quick in Europe and other countries but has continued to rise. In areas where unemployment has been held down like Japan, labor productivity has collapsed as companies continue to employ less productive workers.

The jobless rate is currently highest in emerging markets. South Africa's has spiked to 30% and there are double digit levels in Brazil, Turkey, Chile, India, and Argentina. In my opinion, emerging market countries give a better signal of the global economy since governments have less regulatory power in those places. Europe and Japan have, until recently, been able to keep many employed but at the expense of creating business and government deficits. In other words, kicking the can down the road without fixing the underlying issue.

The stimulus approach of developed nations helps keep the data from appearing as bad as it is. It may keep consumer spending strong in the short-run, but it is deadly to increase debt in the face of falling production. This approach has led to extreme positive economic surprises, but I firmly believe the end result will be equally negative surprises over the coming year as companies and governments around the world struggle to make debt principal payments and face downgrades. There are no lasting free lunches.

VT Is a Safer Short Opportunity Than Others

The primary issue with short-selling is a breakout. Paradoxically, breakouts are often extremely strong toward the end of an economic cycle before major equity crashes. This is because many short-sellers place their bet too early and are squeezed out and/or because overly poor sentiment into a recession leads to surprises that cause equity prices to spike. I believe we are seeing such "blow-off-top" patterns in U.S technology stocks (see TSLA) and most mega-caps around the world.

Fortunately, VT owns over 8,000 equities from countries around the world with exposure to many different currencies. It is highly unlikely the blow-off-top pattern will exist simultaneously in all of these companies, thus VT is a much safer ETF short than perhaps any other. That said, I believe VT is only likely about 25-40% above its fair-value. This is given a slight decline in its valuation and the expected decline in global earnings of around 30%.

Still, successful short-selling is more about risk management than finding the best potential opportunity. Given the ETF is just about at its all-time-high, its money-flow is at a historically non-bullish level, and the global economic fundamentals are expected to decline (due primarily to COVID-related debt repayments) it appears to me the short-term setup is quite strong.

VT's option implied volatility has also declined considerably to 16% (from over 100% in March), so put options on the fund could be attractive. This figure is only slightly above its long-term average of roughly 14% and its skew is very minimal. In my opinion, this makes put options on VT substantially undervalued. If market's see a major crash, it usually occurs during Fall and particularly in October, thus November near-the-money options are perhaps the best bet available.

The core risk to this trade is if governments in developed markets continue to press new stimulus measures. Many anti-COVID measures persist, but stimulus (both Fiscal and Monetary) is fading in most developed countries which is the key catalyst I see that will cause markets to decline. However, if governments continue to create debt, and thereby risk hyperinflation, it would likely temporarily stop a decline in global equities. I do not believe this is likely since inflation is already running higher than it "should" in most countries, but it is important to keep in mind.