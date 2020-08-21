Output Gap: The Most Important Question For The Economy

The bond market is trying to figure out how long and how big the output gap will be in the years to come.

The market is not pricing in a long work-off period, but we may soon come to grips with an output gap that is here to stay.

How long will it take to close the output gap?

The output gap measures the current dollar value in the real economy relative to trend potential. A negative output gap implies tight conditions and a disinflationary bias.

The output gap is a critical concept in economics that measures the real economy today relative to trend potential.

Trend potential is judged by expected labor force growth and expected productivity growth, published by the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office, "CBO."

The output gap is an extremely important visual. When the economy is below trend potential, monetary policy is tight, and there is disinflationary pressure in the economy. When the economy is above trend potential, monetary policy is loose and inflationary pressure will start building.

Output Gap

Source: Bloomberg

Business owners and consumers make borrowing and spending decisions based on some estimation of future income growth. Future income growth for the entire economy can be proxied by national income growth or GDP growth. If consumers and businesses are accustomed to 2.5% growth and make borrowing and spending decisions with that trend in mind, a downshift in the economy which takes years to recover will lead to deflationary pressure as the economy will have seen overborrowing and overconsumption.

We can graph the chart above as a percentage of GDP. The chart below shows the output gap expressed as a percentage of GDP. When the chart is red, the economy has a negative output gap, the economy is below potential, and there is disinflationary pressure building. When the chart is green, the economy is growing above potential, and inflationary pressure is building.

Output Gap As A Percentage Of GDP

Source: Bloomberg

The output gap has been persistently negative for decades as the economy has struggled to generate sustainable growth under rapidly accelerating debt loads.

Towards the end of 2018, the economy felt to some as if it was better than it had ever been before. This is an interesting phenomenon explained by the output gap.

While the economy continued to grow below 3% for the calendar year 2018, it was the first time in over a decade that the output gap was positive. Inflationary pressure started to build, firms gained pricing power, and slack was coming out of the economy.

The persistent negative output gap is a significant factor for the phenomenon of "low-flation" which has kept bond yields on their downward trajectory.

After the economy bottomed in June of 2009, it took until Q1 of 2018 or nearly nine years to close the output gap and bring even modest inflationary pressure back to the economy. The Core Consumer Price index rose to the highest level of the economic cycle, above 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The biggest question facing the economy today is how much permanent damage has been done and how long will it take to close the output gap? Until the output gap is closed, the economy will feel weak and hold a disinflationary bias.

Is it reasonable to assume it will take another nine years to close the output gap? The CBO is projecting, seen in the chart above, that the output gap will still remain negative by 2030, suggesting that inflationary pressure will be limited, and the bias will actually continue to be disinflation.

With a large output gap, there is excess capacity in the economy, and that leads to weaker wage growth and lower inflation. It was not until the output gap was closed in 2018 that we saw wage pressure emerge, bond yields rise sharply, and business confidence boom.

The chart below is a composite index of the four critical monthly indicators of the economy: nonfarm payrolls, industrial production, real personal income, and real personal consumption.

The graphic is similar to the first chart.

How long will it take to close the gap and return to trend?

4-Factor Coincident Index: Output Gap

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The economy will struggle to build sustainable inflation pressure with a large output gap, as excess capacity will prove too significant. The economy won't feel "back to normal" as it was before the COVID shock until the output gap is closed, which could take in excess of 10 years according to projections from the CBO.

The biggest question in the economy today is how long will it take to close the gap?

If it takes 10 years or more, we'll see a long work-off period of deleveraging from consumers and businesses that borrowed and spent based on the previous expectation of trend growth.

Choosing to pile more debt onto an economy that is already struggling to grow due to an excessive debt overhang will make the process of closing the gap more challenging and lead to an even more persistent case of disinflation.

EPB Macro Research provides macroeconomic analysis on the most significant long-term and short-term economic trends, as well as the impact on various asset prices, including stocks, bonds, gold, and commodities. EPB Macro Research provides a low volatility monthly asset allocation model that translates the economic research into an actionable portfolio of ETFs. To understand how we translate these powerful economic trends into a long-term portfolio strategy, click the link below. Click this link for a 14-day FREE TRIAL

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.