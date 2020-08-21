This is a promising business which should have higher margins than supermarkets. It remains a small part of the Morrison's offer, but is growing.

I assess it as part of the company's strategy to make more of its manufacturing capabilities using third parties to go to market.

It's not clear if this will help profits but it may profend some business.

U.K. supermarket chain Morrison's (OTCPK:MRWSF, OTCPK:MRWSY) exists in the perpetually tough U.K. supermarket space and has never regained the share price it had before the last financial crisis. I remain downbeat on the stock (and U.K. supermarkets in general) but I do think it's worth calling out its increasingly aggressive go to market strategy which is a bright spot for the company.

The Amazon Tie-Up

This week, the company announced that it will offer its entire range on the Amazon (AMZN) U.K. website. Amazon Prime Members will get free same day delivery for orders over £40. Although the tie-up is launching in Leeds, near to Morrison's head office, the expectation is that it will be "expanded to millions of Prime members across the country in the coming weeks."

Morrison's will be picking instore and Amazon will handle deliveries. That makes me wonder about the economics. While Morrison's will benefit from utilizing its stores more by fulfilling the Amazon orders from them, the profitability may be worse given the labor costs involved and the need for the company and Amazon between them to fund the delivery costs, however they have agreed to do that.

The announcement said that there would be thousands of items at the same price as instore and multibuy promotions, but it did not say if all items would be the same price, or whether the promotions would match those instore. So, there may be scope for the company to improve margin realization on some products versus instore. Overall, however, instore picking, free same day delivery and matched pricing make it sound like it will be hard to generate the same profit from this tie up that it could get instore on its own.

Set against that, it may increase reach. Morrison's has built its store network away from its original northern heartland such that it has coverage of most of Britain. Still, listing on Amazon will bring additional customers into its orbit including those for whom it is not on their current consideration list (I regard Morrison's as a bit "northern": old-fashioned food and downmarket, for example. When I shop there I am pleasantly surprised and their meat quality is excellent, but the perception lingers).

Morrison's may also be hoping that by making the deal they stop other retailers from inking the spot on Amazon.

Morrison's has been working with Amazon for a number of years, including selling its products to Amazon Prime members. So while I have doubts about the long-term profitability of the latest tie-up, Morrison's has years of experience and data from working with the online company, so presumably they do feel that the economics of the extended partnership will still work well.

It's worth noting that Morrison's is also occasionally mentioned as a possible takeover target for Amazon. That at least could perhaps put long-suffering Morrison's shareholders out of their pain, although it's nothing more than occasional rumor so I don't set any store by it.

Branded Products in McColl's

Morrison's has long stood out from other large U.K. supermarkets with a strategy of vertical integration for some food products. It has eighteen manufacturing sites and is the U.K.'s second largest fresh food manufacturer. The factories are mostly food producing, although there is also a flower operation.

This food arm could either be a liability, or a strategic asset. Excluding exceptional items, the company's profit attributable to shareholders in its most recent financial year equated to a 1.8% margin. At U.K.-listed food producer Cranswick which has most of its business in retail, by comparison, it was 5.0%. That's a snapshot only but it highlights the point that food producers in the U.K. have higher margins in general than supermarkets. For Morrison's to grow the wholesale part of its business, in which it essentially acts as a food producer similar to Cranswick or Two Sisters, makes good strategic sense.

McColl's (OTC:MCCOF) is a British chain of convenience stores and newsagents. Morrison's has a deal to supply them with branded products. The McColl's estate is not yet fully transitioned onto Morrison's lines, but over 240 McColl's stores were set to transition to Morrisons wholesale supply during 2020, and in its March prelims the company said that it remains on track for its £1bn annualized wholesale supply sales target.

The wholesale business has been outperforming the retail business in terms of revenue growth.

Source: company prelim results

While still a small part of the overall business, the wholesale business has also shown growth even when the retail and online business has declined

Source: company 2020 financial statements

China

China has been a minefield for British retailers running shops: Tesco (TSCDF, TSCDY) long since exited the market with its tail between its legs. That doesn't mean, however, that a wholesale supply agreement couldn't work very well: all of the benefits of distribution without all of its hassles or costs. In Hong Kong, Tesco, Sainsbury's (JSNSF, JSAIY) and Waitrose all distribute a wide selection of their respective products through selected retailers in each case. Australian retailer Woolworth's (OTCPK:WOLWF) does the same. That is in Hong Kong, which is more developed in this regard, but China is clearly a huge potential market for a similar offering albeit British brands don't have the same right to win there they do in Hong Kong with its historic connections.

Last year, Morrison's signed up CP Lotus (OTC:CTAIY) in China as a new overseas export wholesale supply partner. I don't rate that as material for now, but again it shows that Morrison's is thinking of ways in which it can use its manufacturing and branding capabilities to get products into shoppers' larders without selling to them through its own store estate.

Conclusion: Morrison's is Improving Its Go to Market Strategy

Morrison's is a foodmaker and a foodseller. Typically in its U.K. home, the former activity is more profitable than the latter. So the company's tie up with Amazon and similar initiatives to sell more food without opening more shops seems smart.

The main part of Morrison's business continues to face headwinds, but the wholesale and online division provides a slight cushion to this. I don't think for now it necessarily merits a rerating of the company's valuation, but with the infrastructure already in place and the higher margins available in food manufacturing and wholesaling versus supermarket retailing, it's a possible source of future profits growth albeit for a small part of the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.