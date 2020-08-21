Implied volatility in the September cycle in Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) is almost trading at 350% as we can see from the chart below. Why is this significant for us as traders and investors who constantly scour the market for opportunity? Well, remember implied volatility is basically a read on where shares will trade over the next 12 months. So, let's say that Corbus is currently trading at approximately $8 a share. This means the market is pricing in a big move for the share price over the next 12 months (potentially $24+), or alternatively, a steep move to the downside.

As traders, how do we see opportunity here? Well, besides the massive implied volatility number, Corbus is attractive to us because it has plenty of option volume and it is a low-priced stock. This means the downside is limited ($8 a share) to a degree, and we can get good fills on option contracts.

Probably the most revealing piece of information though is how far IV at present is stretched above its 12-month mean. This is significant because sooner or later, IV will revert to something close to its long-term mean. This means, Corbus is ripe for option selling strategies at this present moment in time.

So why is IV so inflated at present? CEO Yuval Cohen spoke to this on the firm's recent earnings call where he outlined the potential catalysts which could really move the needle with respect to the share price. The first potential trigger for the share price is the phase 3 top-line data for systemic sclerosis. Then, we have the phase 2b study in cystic fibrosis to follow on after. Suffice it to say, if Lenabasum indeed gains approval for systemic sclerosis, then it becomes easy to understand why implied volatility is so inflated at present considering the size of the potential market on offer here. Corbus has bought time and flexibility by raising cash ($50 million) through debt financing and through a market offering of $71 million. Craig Millian, the firm's chief commercial officer, stated on the conference call that extensive work had been done in Q2 in areas of marketing and market access to ensure a successful launch. Suffice it to say, there is heaps of expectation surrounding Lenabasum at present. What has been done thus far though is only the tip of the iceberg if indeed Lenabasum gets the go-ahead.

Instead though of trying to pick a direction (as poor top-line data would be negative for the share price), our plan would be to sell as much as that inflated volatility as possible whilst at the same time keeping our risk in check. The reason why we would prefer not to be directionally orientated is because of our uncertainty if this stock could recover if the pending news is all negative.

We state this because of the state of Corbus's financials. Although cash has been bolstered significantly at the firm of late, it has been done so at the expense of the firm's valuation. Furthermore, profitability metrics such as cash from operations or return on equity remain heavily in negative territory. Shares though continue to be bid up as volume trends have remained bullish over the past few months. A significant amount of insider buying took place back in March when shares hit their lows and institutions have kept that momentum going in recent months.

Many times, when we are dealing with a cheaply-priced stock (which we believe has meaningful downside protection), we will usually utilize some form of undefined risk to the downside. We do this because even if price were to go against us initially, we can roll the options out in time to gain extra extrinsic value on the trade.

Therefore, to sum up, we would be looking at some type of defined risk trade in here in order to control risk. Obviously, long players will be handsomely rewarded if Corbus transforms from an R&D firm to a commercial company over the next few years. Our priority in here through is risk management. We will put something on in here shortly.

