Natural Gas Market Overview: Bearish Divergence Between Long-Term Storage Expectations And The Price Level

We continue to see a bearish divergence between long-term storage expectations and the current price level/forward curve.

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a build of 44 bcf next week (a final estimate will be released on Wednesday).

Aggregate supply of natural gas in the contiguous United States totaled around 662 bcf (or 94.6 bcf/d) in the same week.

Aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas totaled around 634 bcf (or 90.5 bcf/d) for the week ending August 21.

This report covers the week ending August 21, 2020.

Total Supply-Demand Overview

We estimate that the aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 634 bcf (or 90.5 bcf/d) for the week ending August 21 (-1.4 bcf/d w-o-w (week over week) and -2.5 bcf/d y-o-y (year over year)). The deviation from the norm remained positive but decreased from +11.2 bcf/d to +10.3 bcf/d.

We estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas in the contiguous United States (production + imports) totaled around 662 bcf (or 94.6 bcf/d) for the week ending August 21 (-0.8 bcf/d w-o-w and -5.5 bcf/d y-o-y). The deviation from the norm remained positive but moderated from +9.0 bcf/d to +7.6 bcf/d.

Here's our latest forecast for the next two weeks:

August 28

Total supply: 94.6 bcf/d (-4.9 bcf/d y-o-y)

(-4.9 bcf/d y-o-y) Total demand: 92.7 bcf/d (+3.9 bcf/d y-o-y)

September 4

Total supply: 94.7 bcf/d (-5.9 bcf/d y-o-y)

(-5.9 bcf/d y-o-y) Total demand: 87.8 bcf/d (-2.5 bcf/d y-o-y)

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

According to the continuous emissions monitoring systems (CEMS), natural gas consumption in the electric power sector is below last year's level.

Overall, natural gas consumption (seven-day average) is projected to decrease by -1.6% over the next seven days (from 80.1 bcf/d today to 78.8 bcf/d on August 21). Daily consumption reached a near-term peak on Thursday (August 13) and is now projected to trend lower (slowly) until October (due to seasonal factors).

Overall, natural gas consumption (7-day average) is projected to increase by +2.5% over the next 7 days (from 78.3 bcf/d today to 80.2 bcf/d on August 28). Daily consumption is projected to reach a near-term peak on August 25 and is then projected to decline.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

This week, the weather conditions have cooled down across the contiguous United States. We estimate that the number of nationwide cooling degree-days (CDDs) dropped by 13.4% w-o-w (from 102 to 89). Total energy demand (measured in total degree-days - TDDs) should be 6.5% below last year's level but 7.6% above the norm.

Non-Degree-Day Factors

In the week ending August 21, non-degree-day factors were "bearish" (vs. last year). The most important five non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds, solar radiation, and hydro inflows.

Nuclear outages were above the norm (5.1 GW per day on average).

The average spread between natural gas and coal edged up by +$0.026 per MMBtu (as the price of natural gas went up (w-o-w), while the price of coal remained relatively unchanged). We estimate that coal-to-gas switching averaged around 8.9 bcf/d this week (-0.6 bcf/d vs. 2019 but +2.1 bcf/d vs. the five-year norm).

Solar and hydro generation were stronger, but wind generation was weaker. On balance, in the week ending August 21, these three factors added some 300 MMcf/d of extra natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (compared to the same period in 2019).

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Overall, the net cumulative effect from four non-degree-day factors was positive at around +5.5 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the electric power sector, which is 0.3 bcf/d below last year's results.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Next week, however, it appears that the net impact from non-degree-day factors is likely to be "more bearish" (vs. 2019) but mostly due to base effects. At the same time, renewable generation will start to get stronger from mid-September (due to seasonal factors).

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a build of 44 bcf next week (a final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average +53 bcf over the next three weeks (four EIA reports). Annual storage "surplus" is projected to shrink by -133 bcf by September 25. Storage "surplus" vs. five-year average is projected to shrink by -57 bcf (over the same period).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

ICE near-term storage figures were adjusted and the implied "expectations gap" for the next two reports is now neutral-to-slightly-bearish. We continue to see a bearish divergence between long-term storage expectations and the current price level/forward curve.

