Though the future looks bright, the company's stock price has jumped from its IPO value of $17 to $67 in a space of just five months, leaving very little scope.

The United States has an active pharmaceutical industry that has brought huge benefits to the U.S. public. Most Americans, who benefit from these advances, have little understanding of how difficult it is to create an important new medical therapy and make it available to improve public health. - Robert Jarvik

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) has invested heavily and will continue to invest in a drug discovery and materials development computational platform. As of Q2 2020, the company had accumulated losses of $122.3 million on its balance sheet. It also disclosed that going forward, it would have to significantly increase its operating expenses because it must continue investing in its software, drug discovery programs, and sales and marketing to stay ahead in the game.

Though the company is burning cash and making losses, its recent public offering of 5.75 million shares sailed through at $66.00 per share, just next door to its current market price of $67 as of August 19, 2020. That's because SDGR's long-term prospects look very solid.

I am bullish on the stock but with a caveat. Here are my reasons.

Drug Discovery and Materials Development Software

SDGR's computational tool helps its clients to quickly, efficiently, and affordably discover high-quality novel molecules for drug development, as well as develop novel materials for applications in aerospace, energy, semiconductor, and electronic display industries. The company claims that the success rate of its software is very high.

Image Source: SDGR Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation

As per the company, 66% of drug discovery and materials development tools available in the market do not succeed. The company's unique computational platform integrates predictive physics-based methods with machine-learning techniques for the rapid discovery of novel drug molecules and the development of novel materials for various industrial applications. The success rate of Schrödinger computational platform is much higher than that of traditional tools.

In Q2 2020, the company clocked revenues of $23.1 million, which represents a growth of 21% year over year. Of the total revenues, the software platform contributed $20.9 million, an increase of 44% year over year.

SDGR is witnessing an uptick in both drug discovery and materials science customers. In June 2020, SDGR entered into an agreement with Gates Ventures to develop processes that improve battery performance. On a side note, the Gates private foundation had earlier invested $301 million in the company.

The company has also expanded its software platform's reach by collaborating with leading biology companies like Viva Biotech (OTCPK:VBIZF) and Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO).

The future for the software business looks rock solid - there are no two ways about that.

Drug Pipeline

Image Source: SDGR Website

The company discovers drugs on a wholly-owned or collaborative basis. As of Q1 2020, one of SDGR's wholly-owned programs had advanced into late discovery phase. In Q2 2020, three more programs entered the optimization phase in its collaborative portfolio. This is encouraging news because the process took just under 18 months.

In H1 2020, the company explored 237 billion compounds for both its collaborative and internal programs. The management team opines that it has been able to quickly move many programs into the lead optimization phase in months instead of years. In 2021, it plans to initiate studies in support of regulatory interactions and hold pre-IND meetings with the FDA.

COVID-19-Related Risks

1. Software sales could take a hit in H2 2020 because many companies could encounter budget cuts due to the disruption.

2. The company's sales executives may not be able to hold in-person meetings, a factor that also can push the sales down.

3. The company is experiencing delays and adjustments in some of its collaborative drug discovery programs. This could push some of the 2020 revenues into 2021.

Other Risk factors

1. SDGR will have to keep pouring money into its pipeline, preclinical studies, trials, etc., and it will keep incurring operating losses until it reaches the take-off point.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

2. The company has yet to turn in a profit, and as of Q2 2020, its additional paid-in capital of $417 million was reduced to $296.1 million because of accumulated losses. The company estimates that it will continue to incur losses.

3. SDGR completed its IPO in February 2020, in which it sold 11.88 million equity shares at $17. Before the IPO closed, preferred stockholders exchanged and converted about 325 million preferred shares to about 43.4 million shares of common stock.

The stock price has appreciated from $17 in February 2020 to about $67 as of August 20, 2020, which is almost 4× the IPO price. It's too fast and too steep, IMO.

Summing Up

SDGR's prospects look solid, and it will do great in the future with its unique computational model for drug discovery and materials development, collaborations with prestigious biology companies, investment by majors like Gates, and its internal drug discovery program that is moving at a fast clip.

However, is $67 the right price to buy? The company's stock has appreciated almost four times its IPO price, and it is expected to incur operating losses till it's ready to fire on all cylinders. The price momentum has been too fast and too sudden. SDGR's software sales are likely to take a hit because of COVID-19-related risks, and its losses too can widen because it has to keep spending in its drug discovery program. On the flip-side, the enthusiastic response to the company's recent public offering at $66 is a very encouraging signal.

While I am bullish on SDGR's prospects, I would not invest everything in one go. Ride out volatility caused by profit-booking, increasing business risks, elections outcome, potential U.S-China trade war, and the possibility of new business disruptions linked to a declining dollar.

