The fall of the Russian economy is over.

So far, most investors assume a low likelihood of events developing in a negative scenario.

Source: Goodfon

Instrument

The VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (BATS:RSX) is a fund that offers exposure to equities from Russia, which include publicly-traded companies that are incorporated in Russia or that are incorporated outside of Russia but have at least 50% of their revenues/related assets in Russia.

Source: VanEck

Two weeks ago, I wrote a positive article about the RSX. Today, I want to clarify my vision of the Russian market.

Factor of Belarus

Mass protests in Belarus and information in the media about Russia's readiness to provide military assistance put pressure on the Russian market. Investors fear that the history of 2014 will repeat itself and new sanctions against Russia will be introduced.

But I want to note that Russia, unlike Belarus, is very careful in its statements. And judging by the latest official statements from the Kremlin, military intervention is not yet on the agenda.

Also, judging by the dynamics of the yield of Russian bonds, most investors so far assume a low likelihood of events developing in a negative scenario:

Latest Macro Data

In July, the Russian industry declined by 8% YoY:

The largest drop was recorded in the mining sector (-15,1% YoY). This is a logical consequence of the restrictions under the OPEC++ deal. Other sectors continued to recover significantly:

Considering that, under the terms of the OPEC++ deal, Russia may increase oil production from August, and I think next month we will see a more noticeable recovery of the Russian industry.

The growth rate of the Russian retail sector is close to the positive zone:

On the whole, it is already clear that the fall of the Russian economy is over. And if the Russian vaccine against coronavirus proves to be effective, the likelihood of introducing new quarantine measures will drop to zero.

Bottom line

So, with that said, the decline in the RSX price over the past week does not look strange. At the same time, the uptrend remains relevant for now. Therefore, I do not recommend selling now.

