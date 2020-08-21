Change Healthcare acquires medical imaging platform Nucleus.io

Change Healthcare (CHNG) announced that it has acquired Nucleus.io, a leading imaging company. The company looks to augment its medical imaging portfolio with this acquisition. Nucleus.io is believed to have more than 7,500 clients on its roster. Change anticipates that it will be in better position to streamline its diagnostic and collaboration processes.

Nucleus.io comes with cloud-native imaging technology. It also incorporates a zero-footprint diagnostic viewer with patented streaming technology. Tracy Byers of Change Healthcare said, "Our next-generation Enterprise Imaging Network platform helps meet those needs in ways not previously possible and delivers exceptional value to our customers. This transaction will accelerate the realization of our vision and the innovation our industry has been waiting for."

Nucleus.io allows the users to upload images from diverse sources such as CD, DVD, USB, web portals etc. It can aid the process of de-identifying and overwriting fields on upload. With the help of this platform, the access to current and prior exams is facilitated. Further, it can interface directly with electronic health records to view exams. The exams may also be shared with patients and peers.

The Change Healthcare Enterprise Imaging Network is a fully managed software-as-a-service that allows the relocation of medical imaging to the cloud. The company had been working on fortifying its position in this market segment. Earlier, Change Healthcare had collaborated with Google Cloud for developing new technologies for radiology and other related processes.

Enterprise Imaging Network or EIN is the first of its kind fully managed platform which is integrated with cloud. Its various applications such as Archive and Analytics are exclusively cloud based. The collaboration will allow to reduce IT complexities and leverage expertise in Artificial Intelligence technologies.

Change Healthcare recently reported its first quarter financial numbers. The company reported its total revenue for the quarter at $694.2 million. This figure includes $648.4 million in solutions revenue. However, Change Healthcare incurred $58.7 million in net loss, translating to a net loss of $0.18 per diluted share. Its adjusted net income for the quarter stood at $81.2 million or $0.25 per diluted share. The adjusted EBITDA for the company was at $196.9 million.

Earlier this year, Change Healthcare also announced organizational change as it acquired the interest in Change Healthcare LLC from McKesson. With this transaction, Change Healthcare has acquiring control of the Joint Venture. The company ended the first quarter with nearly $178.4 million of cash and cash equivalents, and approximately $5,056.8 million of total debt.

Change also provided guidance for its second quarter. The company expects its solutions revenue for the second quarter to be between $670 million and $690 million while its adjusted EBITDA will likely be between $180 million and $190 million. The company stated that its second quarter outlook takes into account the impact of COVID-19 on its business operations.

Change Healthcare is an independent healthcare technology company. The company focuses on providing data and analytics-driven solutions to healthcare providers. These solutions are aimed at improving clinical, financial, administrative, and patient outcomes.

Mylan gets FDA nod for generic version of Tecfidera

Mylan NV (MYL) reported that it has received the FDA approval for the launch of the first generic version of multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera. Its Dimethyl fumarate delayed release capsules 120 mg and 240 mg are indicated for treating relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. These capsules are the first generic version of any MS treatment in an oral solid dosage form for patients in the United States.

Mylan had earlier won a case in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia. The decision led to the invalidation of Tecfidera's patent held by Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB). However, Biogen is looking to appeal that decision. Mylan CEO Heather Bresch said, "It also represents another significant achievement for the many Mylan scientific, regulatory and legal colleagues who continue to work tirelessly in doing their part to bring important access to medicines as quickly as possible."

However, the company has not provided any information about the pricing of the drug. Biogen is believed to have 2019 revenue from the drug at $3.79 billion, as reported by IQVIA. Mylan is scheduled for a merger with Upjohn, the off patent business belonging to Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). The merged entity will be known as Viatris and will have a robust product portfolio including big names such as Viagra, Celebrex, Lipitor and Epi-Pen. It will also have strong development pipeline worth nearly $20 billion.

The merger was initially announced in July 2019. The deal will be on an all-stock, Reverse Morris Trust transaction model. Pfizer shareholders will have 57 percent stake in the new company while the remaining will be held by Mylan shareholders.

Mylan currently has more than 7,500 marketed products in its product portfolio. The company has presence in over 165 countries around the world.

Verona Pharma starts Phase 2 study of COPD treatment

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) announced the start of its second part of a Phase 2 trial for assessing the potential of the pressurized metered-dose inhaler formulation of ensifentrine in patients with moderate to severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company expects the results from this Part B study to be out in the first half of 2021.

The Part B study is a multiple dose trial. It will involve nearly 30 patients with moderate to severe COPD, who have already participated in Part A study. The study will be carried out at two sites in the UK. These patients will be randomized for three different dosage levels of 300 µg, 1000 µg and 3000 µg of pMDI ensifentrine or placebo. These will be administered twice a day for one week.

The primary endpoint of the trial pertains to improvement in lung function as determined by peak FEV1 with ensifentrine compared to placebo after 7 days of treatment. David Zaccardelli of Verona Pharma said, "We are pleased to start the multiple dose part of this pMDI study and expect the results in the first half of 2021. Data from the single dose part of this pMDI study are very encouraging and consistent with data from Phase 2 clinical trials with our nebulized and dry powder inhaler ("DPI") formulations of ensifentrine."

The secondary endpoints of the trial are related to safety and tolerability. Other lung function metrics such as trough FEV1, average FEV1 over 4 and 12 hours will also be taken into account. Apart from these, the trial will also study steady state pharmacokinetic profile of ensifentrine pMDI.

Ensifentrine (RPL554) is an investigational, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4. It is Verona Pharma's lead drug candidate and has the potential to become the first respiratory disease therapy to combine bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

