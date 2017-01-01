So far, 2020 has been a golden year for many real estate companies. Companies that never really "took off" in the stock market like Wayfair (W) have finally found a bullish crowd for the first time, with shares up ~3x year-to-date as the coronavirus swept in a wave of sales growth.

Casper (NYSE:CSPR), however, has been left out of that upward drift. After completing its IPO earlier this year at $12 per share, Casper has only tumbled downward. Losses deepened after the company reported second-quarter results, despite the numbers clocking in higher than expectations.

In my view, we've seen little data that suggests that Casper is benefiting to the same degree (or at all) as other e-commerce companies. While I'm bullish on many recent consumer IPOs, including Peloton (PTON) and more recently, Vroom (VRM), I think Casper has a challenging road ahead and a very constricted "war chest" of cash to play the long game.

I do believe that Casper plays in a very large market. The idea of "wellness" has overtaken mainstream culture, and given that we spend one-third of our lives in bed, I believe more and more people are willing to shell out and invest in high-quality mattresses and other sleep accessories. The fact that Casper only has ~2% market share in the $14 billion annual U.S. mattress market and a $432 billion overall "sleep economy" comprising of all the other sleep-related products is an encouraging sign that Casper has a very broad addressable market ahead of it.

The problem, however, is execution and resources. Casper is up against many deeper-pocketed and entrenched competitors, including and especially those that can compete against it on price (like IKEA). And even after the company's IPO, Casper's liquidity remains extremely thin - putting Casper at risk of being one of the many internet startups that expanded too ambitiously and ran out of cash to keep fueling their dreams. So far, the results we've seen don't give us much comfort in this regard.

Continue to steer clear of Casper.

Q2 download

Let's now review Casper's latest results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Casper grew Q2 revenues at 16% y/y to $110.2 million, edging out over Wall Street's expectations of $104.8 million, or 10% y/y. But still, that revenue growth slipped ten points from Q1's growth rate of 26% y/y.

We've seen starkly opposite trends elsewhere in e-commerce. I keep returning to Wayfair because, as a furniture and home goods seller, it's likely Casper's closest publicly traded comp. Wayfair's Q2 revenue growth absolutely surged to 84% y/y, up from 20% y/y in Q1. In other words, Casper isn't seeing the same benefits as other e-commerce companies, so neither should its stock see the same surge that other e-commerce stocks have seen this year.

Part of the reason is that mattresses still remain very much a physical purchase. For something that is so crucial to get right - and something where the feel of the product can't be seen via an image, unlike a nightstand or dining table - retail showrooms are still a key driver for Casper's sales. In fact, that's why Casper has been investing so deeply into building out its retail footprint. The company has 59 directly controlled stores at the end of Q2, and as of the end of June, 57 are open "with varying levels" of service.

But the fact that these stores, plus the reseller network that Casper is leaning more and more on to drive awareness and sales were shuttered for most of the quarter and aren't operating at full levels now, is going to crimp Casper's growth trajectory. Casper's CFO, Stuart Brown, noted on the Q2 earnings call without giving any specific outlook or guidance that management now expects the back half of 2020 to be weaker than they had expected at the start of the year. Per Brown's prepared remarks on the call:

We currently believe our business will continue benefiting from stronger than expected e-commerce sales and that our retail partnership business will remain strong, but the sales and owned retail stores will be lower than originally expected. For modeling, remember that Europe contributed about $14 million of revenue in the back half of 2019, which should come out of the baseline. While we expect a fourth quarter revenue growth might be more challenged than we had expected at the start of the year, the second half adjusted EBITDA loss should be less than expected and improved further from our second quarter results."

Casper also noted some supply chain issues and logistics constraints caused by the pandemic, which has led to a delay in order fulfillment. The impact to Casper's near-term results so far is unclear, but the company does hope to have any inventory constraints cleared up by the critical Q4 holiday season.

The one piece of good news in the quarter actually came on the logistics side, constraints notwithstanding. Due to a change in Casper's primary logistics provider in "late Q1", the company was able to materially drive down fulfillment costs in Q2, which was the primary driver behind a 280bps improvement in gross margins.

Still, these gains weren't enough to mitigate Casper's overall liquidity concerns. Casper burned through $46.4 million in operating cash flow in the first half of 2020, and $57.2 million in free cash flow burn after including $10.8 million in capex.

Now, the company has intentionally slowed down its retail store development pipeline to conserve on capex dollars, while furloughs and other operating cost savings are expected to achieve $10 million in annualized savings. So, the company is doing something to mitigate profitability concerns, but I'm concerned it may not be enough. As of the end of June, Casper had only $98.2 million of cash left on its books. At Casper's current burn rate, the company may need to raise a dilutive secondary offering to stay afloat - at a time when share prices are below the original IPO.

Key takeaways

There's no doubt that Casper is a popular and attractive consumer brand addressing a huge market, but the company has definitely failed to pick up even a portion of the steam that other e-commerce companies like Wayfair have managed to do during the pandemic. I fear that Casper's low cash balances and relatively heavy cash burn, plus its limited operating history as a public company, make the company's execution incredibly critical. To me, Casper represents too much risk for too little reward.