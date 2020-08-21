Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is a medtech company that develops and manufactures robotic products which are used for robot-assisted surgeries. Its flagship product is a robotic system called da Vinci. It's mostly used for urological and gynecological surgeries. Until the end of 2019, ISRG has already sold more than 5,500 da Vinci robotic systems. Another product is Ion robotic system that is intended for robotic-assisted bronchoscopy or biopsies. da Vinci is already a well-established robotic system which assisted more than 7 million surgeries. Ion, on the other hand, is a relatively new product and therefore it's less proven in practice.

Growing Market

The market for surgical robots is expected to grow from $6.7 billion in 2020 to $11.8 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.1% according to a MarketsandMarkets report. Growth in the surgical robots market can be attributed to factors such as technological advancements, advantages of robotic-assisted surgery, increasing adoption of surgical robots by hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, and increased funding for medical robot research.

New application areas of robot-assisted surgical procedures is one of the most prominent driving factors for the growth of the global robotic surgical procedures market. As you can see from the chart below, the gynecology segment is estimated to have the largest market share among application types. Together with the urology segment, it accounts for more than half of all the surgeries. This plays highly in favour of Intuitive Surgical since its da Vinci robotic system is intended for this kind of application.

Source: Marketsandmarkets.com

The global market can be segmented into robotic systems, instruments & accessories, and services. The instruments & accessories segment commanded the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share and high growth rate of this segment are mainly driven by the recurrent purchase of instruments and accessories as opposed to robotic systems, which are a one-time investment. This is again good news for ISRG because it sells instruments and accessories for its robotic systems, and it also has a huge number of systems sold (more than 5,500 da Vincis).

North America accounts for a dominant share and is expected to stay on top in the global robotic surgical procedures market. Growth in the region is likely to be driven by increasing adoption and increasing application areas of robot-assisted surgeries. In developed countries, in general, the penetration of robotic surgical systems is increasing along with the number of surgical procedures being performed. Increasing adoption of surgical robots in emerging countries such as India and China is expected to positively affect the CAGR in these countries.

Business Model

ISRG does not only manufacture robotic systems, but it also develops and manufactures instruments for its robots and provides services connected with maintenance of robotic systems and training of staff. Therefore, Intuitive Surgical's business model can be divided into two main groups:

The first one is connected with selling robotic systems da Vinci and Ion. According to the company's 2019 annual report, the da Vinci system sells for between $0.5 million and $2.5 million depending upon the model, configuration and geography. For its customers, it represents significant capital equipment investment (therefore Intuitive offers the possibility to lease the system). The important thing is that each system needs some service, it's also necessary to replace the instruments (some of them after each procedure), and it is the next part of Intuitive's business model.

The second part of ISRG's business depends on the size of installed base of its robotic systems and on the number of surgical procedures performed with each of them. According to the 2019 annual report, it generally earns between $700 and $3,500 of instrument and accessory revenue per surgical procedure performed. The company also mostly enters into service contracts at the time systems are sold. Service costs between $80,000 and $190,000 annually. It means ISRG earns much more on each system sold, thanks to recurring revenue.

Source: Intuitive Surgical's annual report 2019

As you can see from the table above, recurring revenue makes up more than 70% of revenue. It means that Intuitive relies heavily on increasing number of surgical procedures performed with its robotic systems to maintain its growth.

The next thing you can see is that geographically, most of the revenue comes from the US, but the share of the US tends to decrease slowly.

Competitive Advantage

Intuitive Surgical has been a leader in the area of robotic surgeries for a long time, but recently big pharmaceutical and healthcare companies such as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) are trying to come with their own robotic system, and it may affect Intuitive's business.

Therefore, I'd like to look at what's the advantage for ISRG over its competitors. Intuitive is on the market for 20 years, and after that time, it already has a decent installed base of its products. Intuitive already sold more than 5,500 da Vinci systems and trained more than 40,000 doctors. It also sells systems to academic sphere and to universities where future doctors learn how to use the system in VR. Robotic system from its competitors would probably be similarly expensive as ISRG's and moreover it'd be very expensive and time consuming for hospitals to train their doctors for a new system.

Financial Analysis

If we take a look at Intuitive's financial statements, we can see the company is in very good financial condition. It has no debt and decent amount of cash ready to cover future investments.

Source: Finviz.com

The profitability of the company is also very good, although it has worsened due to the pandemic. It's obvious from the chart below which shows the historical ROE.

Source: Macrotrends.net

Let's move to the price ratios now. Since ISRG does business in the growing area of robotic surgery, it has historically traded at higher multiples. However, today it trades above its average P/E, P/S and at its highest P/FCF ever. Therefore, I'd say the company definitely isn't cheap at today's price, but with future growth and its great financial condition, Intuitive certainly is worth the attention.

Source: Macrotrends.net

Conclusion

Intuitive Surgical is a debtless, financially strong company with a highly profitable business model and a growing market. It is sensitive to decreasing number of procedures, but the long-term trend seems to be opposite. Intuitive has a long track record in robotic surgery, and I think it'll stay the leader in this area also in the future. Now the stock is slightly overvalued, but from the long-term perspective, it's a decent buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.