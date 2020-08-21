This article focuses on the fundamentals, and what the real value is versus the current share price.

The company has entered an accelerated share repurchase program and will repurchase an aggregate of $10 billion in Intel common stock.

The company is also considering outsourcing manufacturing of the chips, which could effectively end the semiconductor industry in the U.S.

Intel Corp. faces new struggles as it recently announced its next generation of chips would be delayed.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) faces new struggles amid delays of its new 7-nanometer line of chips. The company stated that the chips would be delayed at least six months and may need to outsource their manufacturing. This outsourcing of production would force Intel to give up a primary source of competitive advantage – its U.S. technology leadership. Intel cannot compete with global manufacturing. The company produces hundreds of millions of chips per year, Taiwanese company TSMC (TSM) produces more than a billion annually.

In relation to these setbacks, Intel announced that Chief Engineering Officer, Venkata Renduchintala, would be leaving the company. While Renduchintala was seen as a “second-in-command”, the manufacturing missteps led to his dismissal. The company also announced an accelerated share repurchase program and will repurchase an aggregate of $10 billion in Intel common stock. CEO Bob Swan acknowledges that Intel shares are trading well below intrinsic valuation and that it is prudent for the business to execute this repurchase.

While current news stories, good or bad, can sway our opinion about investing in a company, it's good to analyze the fundamentals of the company and to see where it's been in the past and in which direction it's heading.

This article will focus on the long-term fundamentals of the company, which tend to give us a better picture of the company as a viable investment. I also analyze the value of the company versus the price and help you to determine if INTC is currently trading at a bargain price. I provide various situations which help estimate the company's future returns. In closing, I will tell you my personal opinion about whether I'm interested in taking a position in this company and why.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 81/100. Therefore, Intel Corp. is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. INTC has high scores for 10 Year Price Per Share, ROE, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, and Gross Margin Percent. It has mediocre scores for earnings per share, and ROIC. It has a low score for PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that INTC seems to have above average fundamentals.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer)

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been mostly consistent at increasing over the last 10 years, with the exception of 2013 where share price declined. Overall, share price average has grown by about 164.8% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 11.43%. This is a solid return, but nothing spectacular.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Price Per Share History)

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings haven’t grown consistently over the past 10 years. The earnings fluctuate every two years, first decreasing for that time period and then increasing for the same time period with the exception of the first year where earnings increased. The cycle repeats through 2019.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So, in this regard, INTC is not a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – EPS History)

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity has been low and primarily decreasing from 2015 to 2019. In 2018, ROE did increase, but the overall trend is a declining ROE. Five-year average ROE is good at around 21%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, INTC easily meets my requirements.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – ROE History)

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 106 Computer Services companies is 17.29%.

Therefore, Intel Corp.’s 5-year average of 21.2% and current ROE of 27.6% are above average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital mirrors the trend of return on equity. It is mostly decreasing over the period, with the exception of 2018 where ROIC increased. Five-year average ROIC is ok at around 16%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, INTC just passes this test.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Return on Invested Capital History)

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has fluctuated between decreasing and increasing over the last five years, with the exception of the last two years of decline. Five-year GMP is very good at around 61%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So, INTC has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period. The gross margin levels should be monitored since this chart is showing a concerning declining trend.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Gross Margin Percent History)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is less than 1. This is a good indicator, telling us that the company owns more than it owes.

INTC’s Current Ratio of 1.97 is good, indicating that it has a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we’d want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so INTC exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in good financial health. In the long term, the company seems fine in regards to its debt-to-equity. In the short term, the company’s financial situation is also acceptable.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 9 indicates that INTC might be selling at a low price when comparing INTC’s PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE Ratio of INTC has typically been between 13.4 and 14.2, so this indicates that INTC could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to INTC’s average historical PE Ratio range.

INTC currently pays a dividend of 2.67% (or 2.70% over the last 12 months).

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Misc. Fundamentals)

The Story Behind The Dividend

In regards to dividend history, I’m first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time, it’s around 24%, which means that there is still plenty of room to grow the dividend. Also, notice that INTC has a regular history of buying back shares, which contributes to higher payout ratios.

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of 2.11% to 3.47%. This stock pays out a decent dividend. Dividend payouts haven't increased consistently over the 5-year period. Therefore, this stock may not be desirable for dividend investors.

Although INTC participates in share buybacks, sometimes buybacks don’t make sense, as according to Warren Buffett:

“There is only one combination of facts that makes it advisable for a company to repurchase its shares: First, the company has available funds -- cash plus sensible borrowing capacity -- beyond the near-term needs of the business and, second, finds its stock selling in the market below its intrinsic value, conservatively calculated.”

In the example of INTC, the company appears to have ample equity as indicated by its satisfactory debt-to-equity ratio. Now, let’s consider its borrowing capacity.

Interest Coverage is a ratio that determines how easily a company can pay interest expenses on outstanding debt and is an indicator of borrowing capacity. The higher the interest coverage ratio, the stronger the company's financial strength is.

From the table below, we can see that Intel has one of the highest interest coverage ratios when compared to competitors. The only competitor with a better interest coverage in this table is NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). These are good indications of Intel’s sufficient borrowing capacity.

Now, to see if the buyback timing made sense. From the view of a share price chart over the past 5 years, the worst times to do share buybacks would have been when INTC was climbing highest in stock price. This would have been around 2017, 2018, and 2020. If we look at the dividend chart above, we can see that, during 2018 and 2020 was a time when INTC was buying back more shares, which doesn’t make much sense in a strategic point of view. Therefore, it seems like INTC has bought back stocks on a regular yearly basis and is not purposely planning share buybacks with a strategic plan.

If I were currently interested in buying INTC now for the dividend, I would be trying to buy when the dividend yield was highest relative to its past. From the chart below, we can see that the dividend yield is near a somewhat low point relative to the past 10 years. Therefore, it’s not an ideal time to buy now if my priority is a better than average return through dividends.

Overall, the dividend situation with INTC is not great. On the positive side, the stock pays a regular and decent dividend. The dividend yield has been increasing over the years.

On the negative side, the dividend yield has not been increasing consistently. In addition, the dividend yield is at a low point when compared to the past 10 years. Lastly, share buybacks haven’t been completed at an opportune time to return the most value to shareholders.

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a diluted EPS of 4.71. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: BTMA Wealth Builders Club)

According to this valuation analysis, INTC is undervalued.

If INTC continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If INTC continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If INTC continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If INTC continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If INTC continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years total equity growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

According to INTC’s typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, INTC is undervalued.

If INTC continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $59 per share versus its current price of about $48, this would indicate that Intel Corp. is undervalued.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Intel Corp. is financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt, and in the short term because the current ratio indicates that it has enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Other fundamentals are solid, including Gross Margins, ROE, and ROIC. However, EPS needs improvement.

The dividend situation is below par since the past 5 years of dividend yields have not been consistently increasing, and the current yield is at a low point when compared to the past 10 years' yields.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is undervalued.

The chart below shows the long-term performance of INTC versus the S&P 500 from 2007 until 2020. Overall, we can see that INTC roughly mimics the S&P 500 movement. As a pattern, INTC typically crosses over and under the S&P 500 performance line at least every year or two. This tells me that, if I’m able to buy INTC when it is significantly below the S&P 500 performance line, then I will have a good chance of producing a nice return within a year or two versus the S&P benchmark. Therefore, now could be an opportune time to buy INTC.

Predicted Growth

“Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 7.5%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings decrease of -0.33% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of 1.5% over this year's forecasted earnings.” (Source: Forecast Earnings Growth)

If you invest today, with analysts’ forecasts, you might expect about 7.5% growth per year. Plus, we’ll add the current 2.67% forward dividend. This brings the annual return to around 10.17%.

Here is an alternative scenario based on INTC’s past earnings growth. During the past 10- and 5-year periods, the average EPS growth rate was about 8.8% and 15.1%, respectively. Plus, the average 5-year dividend yield was about 2.61%. So, we’re at a total return of 11.41 % to 17.71%.

But when considering cash flow growth over the past 10 and 5 years, the growth has been 3.96% and 7.91%, respectively. Plus, the average 5-year dividend yield would give us a total return of 6.57% to 10.52%. Therefore, when considering an average of these returns, our annual return could likely be around 11%-12%.

If considering actual past results of Intel Corp., which includes affected share prices, and long-term dividend yields, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10- and 5-year return results.

______________

10 Year Return Results if Invested in INTC:

Initial Investment Date: 8/18/2010

End Date: 8/18/2020

Cost per Share: $19.59

End Date Price: $49.01

Total Dividends Received: $10.14

Total Return: 201.94%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 12%

_______________

5 Year Return Results if Invested in INTC:

Initial Investment Date: 8/18/2015

End Date: 8/18/2020

Cost per Share: $28.91

End Date Price: $49.01

Total Dividends Received: $5.81

Total Return: 89.62%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 14%

_________________

From these scenarios, we have produced results from 12% to 14%. I feel that, if you’re a long-term patient investor and believer in INTC and its existing products (PC and mobile-device chips and data center groups), you could expect INTC to provide you with around at least 10%-12% annual return with better returns into the mid to higher teens if you are able to buy when INTC is at a significant discount versus the S&P 500 benchmark. But, for the short-term swing trader or impatient investor, the near future of Intel is questionable due to increased competition by AMD (AMD) and its high-end, competitively-priced Ryzen chips. Additional volatility could be caused by Intel’s supply/distribution delays.

For me, the choice is certain. I would take an objective look at this company and realize that Intel Corp. is a chance to own a solid company with good long-term fundamentals. The company has maintained a monopoly-like status for many years. Intel will probably face increased share price pressure because of the issues stated in the previous paragraph. But, in the long-run, I have confidence that Intel can maintain its leadership role in its industry. I feel that Intel is worth the risk to invest now if shares can be purchased at a significant discount compared to the S&P 500 benchmark.

If you want to find good companies at bargain prices that will provide you with long-term returns and dividends in any investing climate, then my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service (Good Stocks@Bargain Prices) is a good match for you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in INTC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.