NVDA may have provided a clue in the CEO's closing remarks; it may be pre-announcing its attention to design, build and operate data centers, not just supply them.

I continue to be long and strong NVDA because I expect that it is creating large new opportunities in AI which will lead to many local "edge" data centers.

Other businesses are small but could be material down the road.

With Mellanox on board and with rapid growth in the sector, NVDA is now a data center company first and a gaming company second.

NVDA reported a beat-and-raise Q2, and the stock has resisted much of a sell-off despite its rapid move up in recent months.

A defect-free quarter apart from COVID-19 effects

As you know, NVIDIA (NVDA) smashed revenue expectations in Q2 of FY 2021, and guided well above consensus to $4.4 B revenues in Q3. The projected beat is due to strength in gaming and the data center. Due to the COVID recession, Q2 and Q3 have been and are projected to be weak in both ProVis and automotive, making the beats that much more impressive. Operating margin remains high in the 65-66% range (non-GAAP), and after one-time expenses from the Mellanox acquisition end, recurring amortization only ran $44 MM in Q2. Thus I expect that in a few quarters, NVDA's EPS will again be strong using GAAP.

Also, in a note shown on ETrade (no link), Credit Suisse estimates that NVDA is projecting revenue upside in Q4.

Mellanox revenues were around $530 MM, meaning that it and the rest of the Data Center Group performed very well in Q2 and are expected by NVDA to continue to be quite strong in Q3 (and beyond).

All in all, everything is coming up as rosy for NVDA right now, a dramatic change from its crypto bust and botched ray-tracing product intros of two years ago.

Just as a reminder for skeptics or bears, alpha is the norm for NVDA, which went public in 1999 (a tough year for a tech IPO), and its performance versus the tech sector (QQQ) and S&P 500 (SPY) is shown below (not on a semi-log scale):

NVDA has been a truly amazing performer, driven largely by rapid growth in sales and earnings.

Here is why I am staying overweight NVDA.

NVDA's business model allows strength to beget more strength

For 2-3 years, at least until the Mellanox acquisition, NVDA has been employing more software than hardware engineers. So while the perception has been that it was a chip company with all the attendant margin and competitive issues, in reality NVDA has been moving rapidly to the higher ground of being a software company.

One example of NVDA's focus on this came during its https://seekingalpha.com/article/4369838-nvidia-corporation-nvda-ceo-jensen-huang-on-q2-2021-results-earnings-call-transcript, where in her prepared remarks, CFO Colette Kress discussed NVDA's deal with Mercedes Benz and noted that the deal was:

... a transformative announcement for NVIDIA’s evolving business model as the software content of our platforms grows positioning us to build a recurring revenue stream.

In addition, with NVLink and other innovations, even before the Mellanox deal, NVDA had incorporated additional differentiators into its hardware-software products that kept it ahead of the competition. With Mellanox, it is going to get even stronger and more differentiated.

As NVDA continues to grow, generate free cash flow and build out toward its much larger vision, it now has the financial and operational wherewithal to take its current strength and develop new strengths. Normally I do not quote prepared remarks at great length, but there was one summary paragraph from the CFO's remarks that help demonstrate why the NVDA story strikes so many people as very strong:

The A100 [Ampere] is the largest chip ever made with 54 billion transistors. It runs our full software stack for accelerating the most compute-intensive workloads. Our software leases include CUDA 11, the new versions of over 50 CUDA-X libraries and a new application framework for major AI workloads, such as Jarvis for conversational AI and Merlin for deep recommender systems. The A100 delivers NVIDIA’s greatest generational leap ever, boosting AI performance by 20x over its predecessor. It is also our first universal accelerator unifying AI training and inference and powering workloads, such as data analytics, scientific computing, genomics, edge video analytics, 5G services and graphics. The first Ampere GPU, A100, has been widely adopted by all major server vendors and cloud service providers.

This was followed by detailed achievements relating to the Ampere launch; please see the transcript. My bottom line here is that NVDA's hardware-software combination is an ascendant powerhouse with immense, open-field real estate ahead to monetize.

Thus:

The key is a steadily larger, more expansive visionl

I will now skip over a lot of details to get to the point: valuation. Everyone knows what NVDA's valuation is. When it is so high, a lot of growth has already been priced in. For example, here is BofA's take, taken from Seeking Alpha's Thursday morning summary of Street reactions to NVDA's results and conference call:

Bank of America says it sees continued secular momentum with new product cycles (7nm Ampere in data center and gaming), with CY21E recovery in cyclical autos/pro-viz.

"Bigger picture, we believe NVDA has an unassailable hardware/software/developer lead in some of the largest and fastest growing markets in semis/tech (AI, Gaming, Autonomous), all derived from a common architecture, that can potentially drive sales at a 20%+, EPS at a 25%+ pace to head towards $22/sh by CY24E."

It's nice that NVDA has bulls, but independent analysts/investors must ask whether a stock trading around 22X estimated earnings 4 years hence is really attractive. Alternatively, we must ask if BofA is too conservative in its estimates. Consider, from that same post, this opinion from Needham:

Needham lifts its price target to $600 from $400. "Our new PT is 49x our CY22 (FY23) EPS estimate of $12 plus net cash of $6/share.

49X P/E?

This only is attractive if there is sustained, rapid growth beyond 2022.

I think there will be enough growth to satisfy investors, and that the key came in Jensen Huang's pre-recorded closing statement to end the conference call.

Given that gaming is becoming a mature business, autonomous vehicles and edge robotics are iffy though they have a positive present value, and ProVis is a relatively modest opportunity, data centers are the clear path to further greatness for NVDA.

Here are my insights.

NVDA can go to great heights in data centers

Thinking of the cloud, there are different types of large data centers. NVDA is well-positioned to have a large, growing and sustainable business supplying its solutions to many of them. NVDA's Ampere breakthrough will likely be followed in an appropriate time frame by superior hardware-software-connectivity solutions.Since the cloud/data center opportunity is expected to grow strongly for some time, and NVDA is well-positioned to gain share, and then should enjoy higher profit margins, it's anyone's guess what its profits will be if and when the sector becomes a mature part of the global economy.

Added to the value of NVDA's gaming business, other known businesses and potential for large profits in autonomous vehicles, it is possible that this combination of opportunities justifies the stock price.

But let's think more deeply. Now and then, Jensen mentions edge data centers. This will be a gigantic market. Think, for example, of the natural language processing and conversational AI that he continually refers to. Much of that can be and should be done with minimal latency, close to the action. Some will be on the telephone, and can go to a large central data center, but assuming normal commercial life returns one of these years, a great deal will occur in retail stores and restaurants. The solution is small, local data centers with minimal latency. Maybe every strip mall and large shopping mall will have one or share one with nearby stores and strips.

Then the next thought comes from this highlighted part of the closing remarks:

... NVIDIA is a data center-scale company with capabilities to architect, build and operate the most advanced data centers.

I think this phrase went into the prepared, closing remarks as a next-gen mission statement. I think that NVDA believes that its hardware-software solutions and knowledge of data centers will let it compete on price and quality in the data center space. As it cannot and should not compete with the giant data centers to which it wants to sell growing amounts of equipment, it can start by driving the retail-oriented AI revolution with Ampere-based solutions, then offer up small, local data centers that are based on NVDA products.

Again: NVDA claims the capability to design, build and operate advanced data centers.

Why not take more of the profit rather than just being a component or systems supplier?

Later, it will remain to be seen if NVDA can join Amazon's (AMZN) AWS, Microsoft (MSFT), and the other operators of very large data centers in that business.

Finally, I in no way minimize the long term profit stream from gaming and from other aspects of the edge, ranging from NVDA's solutions for autonomous vehicles, robotics, medical applications, etc. I think they likely will prove highly profitable, but for now, they represent much more hope than cash flows.

Risks

Some readers may be new to investing. For you, please be aware that NVDA's shares, at Thursday's closing price near $486, are overpriced by standard measures. What that implies is that the company could be successful in many ways from a business standpoint but investors who enter the stock here could suffer permanent impairment of capital. So please be careful no matter how bright NVDA's future may be.

Beyond valuation, I am not going to hone in on any one risk factor. There are many, and are best considered by reviewing NVDA's recitation of risks to investors in its regulatory filings such as its 10-Q and 10-K.

Conclusions - a long term perspective may work out well

NVDA has been a great long term investment for early investors. It has often looked dear and has taken some large falls along the way. As discussed above, the stock is highly-valued by any metric. My view is that the beat-and-raise in Q2 just announced, and the many ways NVDA dominates growing parts of the tech space, together set the stage for further alpha-generation over time. NVDA has steadily expanded its capabilities, and I look forward to riding along while it continues to help lead the tech sector to new, widespread, highly profitable advances on a global scale. Today, NVDA is a supplier to data center giants. Tomorrow, it may be much more, both as a larger supplier, a data center operator, and a provider of AI and high-performance computing solutions to many industries all over the world.

Risks are significant, however.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Submitted Thursday night, NVDA $485.64, QQQ $279.93, SPY $338.28.

