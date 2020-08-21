The stock has some short-term upside followed by more years of pain.

AT&T should continue missing revenue targets as the company has less control of wireless and media businesses.

HBO has already fallen into an irrelevant position in the video streaming category before launching HBO Max.

The closure of the T-Mobile US (TMUS) and Sprint merger left AT&T (T) in the third place position in the domestic wireless sector. While this actually happened when the merger closed back on April 1, the market apparently caught on with the Q2 earnings report for T-Mobile. The headlines reemphasize the fears of how AT&T has become far too hard to manage causing the wireless and media giant to struggle in every industry and confirming my ultimate long-term negative investment thesis on the company.

Image Source: WarnerMedia website

Slumping To #3

The whole point of the Time Warner merger was the purchase of HBO leading AT&T into a competitive position with Netflix (NFLX) in the video streaming space. A couple of years later and AT&T is now falling behind in both the streaming and wireless space as T-Mobile has aggressively grown in the wireless space while AT&T is focused elsewhere.

Since the Sprint merger closed in April, Q2 was the first opportunity for T-Mobile to really expound on their market position with the combined customer base. Not only is T-Mobile continuing to lead the market in new subs with 253K post-paid phone net adds doubling the amount of AT&T in the quarter, but also the company is reinforcing the concept of passing AT&T in total subs.

In the Q2 earnings release, T-Mobile highlighted this leadership position:

New CEO Mike Sievert went on to claim the following during the earnings release:

Surpassing AT&T to become #2 was a huge milestone to kick off Q2, but that was only the beginning! In our first quarter as a combined company, T-Mobile led the industry in total branded customer adds - even in a challenging environment - and there is no doubt that we are THE leading growth company in wireless. Now we're setting our sights on #1...

For the quarter, T-Mobile has 98.3 million subs while AT&T has 92.9 million when excluding connected devices. The problem facing the wireless giant is that the trend isn't likely to change now that T-Mobile is in a leadership position.

The Verge makes a good case for AT&T still holding second place in wireless connections. The wireless giant has a total of 171 million mobility subscribers when adding the Connected Devices count of nearly 72 million. Unfortunately though, these devices aren't as valuable and is the only category where AT&T has seen material growth in the last year.

Source: AT&T Q2'20 investor briefing

The good news here is that AT&T can't really fall any further with the nationwide wireless networks consolidated into only three companies. Dish Network (DISH) now has the wireless spectrum to build a fourth nationwide wireless network, but the company is a long ways away from completing a network and acquiring even millions of new subscribers.

The bad news is that T-Mobile dominates the media headlines. Regardless of whether one should include the Reseller and Connected Devices subscribers, the headlines all declared T-Mobile as a company on pace to challenge Verizon Communications (VZ) for first place in the domestic wireless subscriber space. With a stronger T-Mobile now and the perception of them replacing AT&T as the #2 wireless carrier, AT&T could have an even tougher time adding new wireless subs in the coming quarters.

Not Just Wireless

With Disney (DIS) launching Disney+ back in November, HBO has quickly declined out of view as the top contender to Netflix. The SVOD service already has nearly double the subscribers of HBO in part because HBO Max was only recently launched to limited fanfare. WarnerMedia has done little since being bought by AT&T years ago to grow HBO.

According to Parks Associates, Netflix, Amazon (AMZN) Prime and Hulu (owned by Disney) are the top three streaming services based on hours viewed in 2020. In fact, Disney+ and Apple (AAPL) TV+ round out the top 5. As viewing demand has doubled since 2017, AT&T has managed to completely fail to capture the growing market with HBO subscribers basically flat during this period.

HBO Now was a laggard on this report back from June before Disney+ reported having over 60 million subscribers and AT&T reported HBO Max had not added that many subs to the HBO family after launching in May.

Source: BroadbandTVNews

Future Financial Hit

For investors not paying attention, this one/two punch in the last few months should be a huge wakeup call. AT&T has quickly gone to where the company is no longer a leader in either of these important categories.

AT&T has the cash flows to support the stock price at $30 and pay a 7% dividend yield, but the company doesn't necessarily have the market position to control their future. Either T-Mobile or Netflix or Disney has the power and market influence to make AT&T miserable for this decade. T-Mobile is the biggest possible thorn due to the wireless business providing the most financial income for the company.

In the pandemic hit Q2, AT&T saw the wireless unit generate a solid $7.8 billion in EBITDA. The business generates over $30 billion in annual EBITDA and accounted for over 70% of EBITDA in the quarter. The Q1 wireless EBITDA was a similar $7.8 billion and only accounted for 53% of company EBITDA in a signal of more normal levels.

Either way, AT&T investors shouldn't expect a better environment here with T-Mobile grabbing the headlines as the #2 domestic wireless provider. For this reason, the wireless and media giant is likely to continue the trend of missing sales estimates following a trend in 9 of the last 12 quarters.

Sources: Seeking Alpha earnings surprise

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the stock is going to struggle long term. My view still sees AT&T having the potential to rally back to the mid-$30s in the short term offering an opportunity for traders to sell with profits.

The stock could offer a quick 30% return in such a scenario, but investors can't turn a position into a long-term investment for the dividends. The company has quickly seen key media and wireless franchises slip into marginalized positions. Without a catalyst on the horizon, investors might need a couple of drinks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.