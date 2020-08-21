However, it may be revenue and margin-challenged in the next two to three quarters.

NeoPhotonics (NPTN) reported its Q2 results earlier this month. There was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the name of late, as US regulators have recently imposed trade restrictions on the company's largest customer, Huawei. Also, it was unclear as to how the coronavirus outbreak was impacting NeoPhotonics' financials. So, while its Q2 results didn't disappoint on these fronts, its management's guidance does cast serious doubt on the company's future prospects. Let's take a closer look at it all.

(Image source, Image labeled for reuse)

Solid Numbers

NeoPhotonics posted revenue of $103.2 million, which grew 26.5% year over year and topped the Street's estimates by almost 4%. The company recorded a gross margin of 32.5%, which was up by 200 basis points sequentially and a massive 1330 basis points on a year on year basis. I think it's needless to say but these are a fantastic set of quarterly results especially considering that the COVID-19 outbreak has wreaked havoc on global supply chains.

Its network products and solutions revenue remained more or less range-bound during the quarter. But, an under-rated and under-discussed part of the company's Q2 earnings report, in my opinion, was the fact that its high-speed products revenue rose 27.5%, to almost create a new record high.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

I'd like to emphasize that the growth of its high-speed products has a two-fold effect for NeoPhotonics and its shareholders. The first and perhaps the more obvious effect here is that the rapidly growing high-speed business, which accounted for 90% of NeoPhotonics' revenue in Q2, is resulting in an overall financial growth for the company.

But the second and the rarely-discussed impact is that NeoPhotonics is gradually transitioning its revenue mix to newer and industry leading high-speed products, whether they're of the 100G, 400G, 600G or 800G spec. This ensures that the company and its product portfolio are relevant in today's time, are future proof and it doesn't face an imminent risk of obsoletion or commoditization. Also, newer and higher speed products generally sport better average selling prices.

Moving on, the chart highlights that the company generates a sizable portion of its revenues from this one Chinese customer alone (52% in Q2), so there were concerns that the recently imposed trade restrictions on Huawei could cripple NeoPhotonics' revenues. But that did not happen.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

NeoPhotonics' management explained on their Q2 earnings call:

Our revenue was not materially impacted by the most recent U.S. Department of Commerce restrictions on the sale of customer designed products designed or manufactured using U.S. software or manufacturing equipment, as we design all of our own products. Similarly, as we stated in our press release dated May 26, based on our review of the products we ship, our revenue was not materially impacted by the addition of FiberHome and their affiliates to the entities list. We remain committed to complying with all U.S. EAR rules.

So, it was business as usual for NeoPhotonics during its Q2 FY20, in-spite of its largest customer being surrounded by heightened uncertainty and geopolitical risk factors. Also, its management issued a revenue guidance of $97 million to $105 million for Q3, which would mark a year on year growth of about 9% at the mid-point. One might think that it's all going great for NeoPhotonics.

Well, not really!

The Risky Part

NeoPhotonics' future prospects turn muddy as soon as we look at its management's guidance. Its management noted during their Q2 earnings call that Huawei, in their opinion, was done with building up a strategic inventory buffer.

As we have noted in the last few quarters, we believe that Huawei and their affiliate HiSilicon have been building strategic inventory. We believe this action is now complete and future orders will better reflect end-customer demand. As Tim mentioned, given the strength in demand of our highest speed products, we expect that our other customers will continue to ramp, largely offsetting the Huawei decrease.

What this means is that we can now expect Huawei to temper its rate of purchases which could lead to a drop-off in NeoPhotonics' revenue. The latter's management said, as shared in the excerpt above, that other customers will ramp purchases in due time which would eventually make up for the lost revenue

But here's where it gets tricky. NeoPhotonics' management won't know with absolute certainty as to when its other customers will ramp their purchases, and if any such purchase ramp is sustainable. I say this because of the way NeoPhotonics conducts its business and the inventory turnover process it follows.

Very few would know this but NeoPhotonics follows a vendor managed inventory model. This essentially means that the company stocks up its warehouses with products of particular specs, as specified by its customers. But this inventory is owned by NeoPhotonics until its end-customer picks it up from the warehouse. From NeoPhotonics' last 10Q:

Our products are typically sold pursuant to individual purchase orders or by use of a vendor-managed inventory, or VMI, model, which is a process by which we ship agreed quantities of products to a customer-designated location and those products remain our inventory and we retain the title and risk of loss for those products until the customer takes possession of the products. Our customers are typically not contractually committed to buy any quantity of products beyond firm purchase orders. Many of our customers may increase, decrease, cancel or delay purchase orders already in place, which may impact our level of business.

The company is basically exposed to several kinds of risks with this VMI model, out of which, one is uncertain customer purchase trends. So, I'm skeptical that its other customers will be able to ramp purchases, just in time, to perfectly offset the decline in Huawei's revenues. If Huawei is genuinely going to cut back on orders moving forward, there would be a drop-off in NeoPhotonics revenues within the next three quarters due to the high revenue concentration. Although, it's anyone's best guess as to how steep of a revenue decline this would entail.

Besides, NeoPhotonics' management also guided for their GAAP gross margins to come in between 29% and 33%, suggesting that there's room for margin compression on a sequential basis. This is a bit concerning.

Large business accounts usually come with lower margins, to compensate for their high volume. So, the decline in Huawei's purchase orders should have, in theory, boosted NeoPhotonics' margins. But NeoPhotonics' management is instead forecasting for a margin compression. This can be due to two things:

Huawei was, perhaps, purchasing NeoPhotonics' more profitable products while the latter's other customers are purchasing low-margin products. So, Huawei's reduced purchase momentum may result in a margin compression for NeoPhotonics, or;

The dropoff of Huawei's revenues is likely to result in underutilized factories for NeoPhotonics, resulting in the latter's margin compression.

The point that I'm trying to make here is that if NeoPhotonics' management truly had conviction and visibility into its other customers ramping up their purchasing momentum, they would have issued a strong guidance, but that wasn't the case.

So, What Should You Do?

Given uncertainty around its business and the expected decline in revenues from Huawei, I believe NeoPhotonics will be revenue and margin challenged in the next two to three quarters. Risk-averse investors may want to avoid the stock for now until there's clarity on its future prospects.

Author's Note: You can stay updated about my future posts by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of this page. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.