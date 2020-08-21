With more and more people eating more and more meals at home, you would expect consumer staple companies that produce canned and packaged foods to be doing well. Companies like Hormel Foods (HRL) should have seen a boost in revenue over the last few months as consumers stocked up on products like packaged meats and peanut butter. For Hormel, its chicken, bacon, and canned goods were in high demand as was Skippy peanut butter. Skippy is just one of many brands under the Hormel umbrella.

We will find out how Hormel fared in its fiscal third quarter when the company reports results on Tuesday morning. Analysts expect the company to earn $0.34 per share for the quarter and that is actually down a little from the $0.37 it reported in the third quarter of 2019. Revenue is expected to come in at $2.37 billion and that is up 3.3% from the $2.29 billion in revenue the company generated in Q3 2019.

Higher revenue and lower earnings are usually a sign of increasing costs, and that is to be expected with increasing safety measures food preparation companies have had to take. Some of the expenses were one-time costs with changes to equipment and facilities, but some other expenses are likely permanent as they reflect changes in protocol. Health and safety are at the forefront of food prep even more than usual thanks to the global pandemic.

Looking at Hormel's past few years, the company has seen earnings grow by 4% per year over the last three years while revenue has increased by 1% per year. In the fiscal second quarter, earnings fell by 9% while revenue was up 3% over the previous year.

The company’s management efficiency measurements are average with a return on equity of 16.4% and a profit margin of 12.6%. Valuations are a little high for a consumer staple with the trailing P/E at 30.8 and a forward P/E of 29.1. Hormel does pay a small dividend and the current yield is at 1.77%.

The Stock is Near the Upper Rail of an Upwardly-Sloped Channel at This Time

Like most stocks over the past five months, Hormel has seen its price rally off of the March lows. The gain for the stock hasn’t been as dramatic as some other stocks, but it is still 36% higher than it was at the low. For comparison purposes, the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) is up 35.4% from its low.

We see the trend channel that has defined the cycles within the overall upward trend over the last couple of years. The stock is right at the upper rail currently, and both the 10-week RSI and the stochastic indicators are in overbought territory. Looking at the indicators over the past few years, the RSI hasn’t remained in overbought territory for very long while the stochastic indicators have remained elevated at different times.

I would consider the overbought level on the RSI a concern at this point. We could see a downward cycle in the coming weeks, and for investors who might be looking to buy Hormel, a pullback would be a good thing. For investors already holding the stock, I don’t think we are looking at a big pullback, just a downward cycle within the overall upward trend.

Sentiment Toward Hormel is Extremely Pessimistic Currently

When I started looking to write about Hormel, one of the most surprising things I found was how much pessimism is directed at the stock currently - especially from analysts and short sellers. There are currently 12 analysts covering the stock with one "buy" rating, eight "hold" ratings, and three "sell" ratings. That is a buy percentage of 8.3%, which is incredibly low for a stock that has performed as well as Hormel.

The short interest ratio for Hormel is also reflecting an extreme level of bearishness. The ratio is at 12.8 currently and that is considerably higher than the average stock. The average short interest ratio is in the 3.0 range. Short interest increased slightly in the most recent report, increasing from 24.6 million to 25.1 million. This indicates that the bearish sentiment is increasing.

One area where there is some bullish sentiment is in the options open interest. There are 5,647 puts open and 8,414 calls open at this time. This gives us a put/call ratio of 0.67, and that is more optimistic than the average ratio in the 1.0 range. This indicator may not be as relevant simply because there isn’t much open interest on either side considering that the stock trades nearly two million shares per day.

Overall, the sentiment is extremely bearish when compared to other stocks. As a contrarian, this is a good thing as far as I’m concerned. Analysts with hold or sell ratings on the stock can upgrade it. As it stands now, there is only one analyst with a buy rating that could downgrade the stock. For short sellers, if the stock continues to rally and they are forced to close their positions, it can add buying pressure to a stock that is already climbing.

My Overall Take on Hormel

As I started preparing this report, there were two areas that caught me by surprise. I was surprised to see that analysts expect a small decline in earnings compared to last year, and I was surprised to see such extreme bearish readings in the sentiment.

The fundamentals are good, but not great. The stock is trending higher, but it’s overbought currently. If you own the stock currently, don’t be surprised if the stock eases back down a little, but remains in the long-term upward trend. If you are looking to buy the stock, I would suggest waiting for the RSI to come down out of overbought territory. You could use the weekly stochastic indicators as a buying signal. If you look at the chart above, when the indicators have dipped down below the 50 level and then made a bullish crossover, it has been pretty good timing for a bullish entry.

Hormel may not be the sexiest company, but it provides goods that are pretty consistent with their demand. That aspect of the company can be a good thing to have in your portfolio if we see a prolonged economic downturn. In the last two bear markets (2000-2002 and 2007-2009), the stock saw mixed results. The stock doubled from March of 2000 through March 2002, an impressive feat. In the bear market from 2007 to 2009, the stock fell nearly 40%.

I like Hormel for the long term, but I think I would wait for a dip to buy it. It seems like I am saying that about a lot of stocks these days with so many stocks in overbought territory currently. With Hormel you have some pretty clear patterns in the RSI and the weekly stochastic indicators. When the RSI is above 70, the stock pulls back. When the stochastic indicators make a bullish crossover, the stock rallies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.