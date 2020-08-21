Estimates suggest it will take many years for the cruise business to normalize, and the company is headed into rough weather.

Earlier it was borrowing to expand and repay costly debt. Today, it is borrowing and delaying covenants to survive.

Royal Caribbean Group estimates it will burn cash at the rate of $250 million per month during the cruise-suspension period.

The pessimist complains about the wind; the optimist expects it to change; the realist adjusts the sails. − William Arthur Ward

The pandemic disruption steered Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL), along with other cruise stocks, into a whirlpool of canceled bookings, tour suspensions, and losses. The hit has been severe and until a safe and effective vaccine is discovered, travel and tour companies will continue to feel the pain.

RCL is currently reeling under the COVID-19 impact, which is why on August 4, 2020, the company filed documents with the SEC that provided it with more flexibility in dealing with their debt obligations. The medium term does not look good, and here's why:

Revenue and Profitability

In Q4 2019, when the sailing was smooth, RCL earned an operating income of $313.1 million and a net income of $273.1 million. In Q1 2020, when the pandemic emerged and cruises were still kosher (till at least the first half of March 2020), RCL reported an operating loss of $198.3 million and a net loss of $1.44 billion.

Q2 2020, in which their business was hurt badly, saw the company reporting a 91% drop in revenues quarter over quarter, and a net loss of $1.63 billion.

The current situation is not good - Q3 2020 looks bad, and there is no clarity thereafter. A Wall Street analyst estimates that the cruise industry will take many years to recover.

Cash Burn

RCL reckons that it will burn cash between $250 and $290 million per month, including interest, during the cruise-suspension period. Let's check how this will play out on its cash flows:

RCL reported negative operating cash flows of $2.25 billion in Q2 2020, the quarter when the disruption hit the industry. Per the information at hand, the CDC has suspended all cruises up to September 2020. That hands out a cash burn of $750 million to RCL in Q3 2020. The total cash burn works out to $3 billion for Q2 and Q3 2020.

There is no clarity thereafter, and even if cruises resume in Q4, it will not be like before, and RCL will likely keep burning cash in Q4 2020.

Debt

As of Q2 2020, RCL had about $18.2 billion long-term debt in its balance sheet. The company now has no option but to borrow some more and renegotiate current obligations.

A quick look at RCL's cash flow tells us that earlier the company was borrowing to expand or extinguish costly debt, but now it is borrowing to stay afloat. As of Q2 2020, RCL shored up $4.1 billion of liquidity by completing a 12-month debt amortization holiday for its export-credit-backed finances. It also amended more than $11 billion of debt and got covenant waivers built in until Q4 2021. Plus, the company has given itself more flexibility to deal with debt obligations, so there will likely be more debt reshuffles coming up.

Till the virus is contained, and the situation normalizes, there seems to be no way out for RCL on the debt front.

Summing Up

I've been advising caution on cruise stocks for a while now, and the same view holds good today.

If I were an investor, I'd avoid going near RCL in the near future because of the following reasons:

1. Analysts expect the luxury cruise industry to take many years to recover. Until the virus is contained, the travel and hospitality business will lose money, and no one can predict when the dust will finally settle.

2. The company has got covenant waivers built in for $11 billion worth of debt until Q4 2021. Plus, it may do some more reshuffles based on its latest SEC filing. These moves may help the company in the short run, but it's more like sweeping the dirt under the carpet.

3. Rising unemployment levels, a weak dollar because of the ballooning deficit, the elections, and a potential U.S.-China trade war are likely to scalp the economy some more, and also delay and disrupt any balance sheet recovery of companies that have been hit hard because of the pandemic.

4. For the year ended December 2019, RCL reported a basic EPS of $8.97. As of TTM Q2 2020, its basic EPS worked up to minus $9.21. That is a massive loss of more than $18 per share in the space of just two quarters; and there are two more quarters of damage pending in 2020, with no clarity for 2021.

I wouldn't buy RCL knowing that it will leak cash and profits in the near term. The medium term too is uncertain, and the market is overheated and irrational. There are other exciting post-COVID-19 age stocks available, and it would make more sense to chase those.

