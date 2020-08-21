Jobless Claims - Unemployment Continues To Fall Rapidly

The flow of people into unemployment is therefore not - necessarily - a bad thing, it can be a sign of change.

We all know that reality is different after than before coronavirus. Therefore some large number of people are going to have to change jobs.

Unemployment and economic vibrancy

It's something of an oddity yet it is still true. The number of people flowing into unemployment can be a good thing when it rises. This is not because we think being unemployed is a good thing - it isn't - but because the flow indicates changes in the underlying economy.

There's actually a reasonable argument to suggest that we didn't have enough people becoming unemployed in the past couple of years before these current troubles. Not one I'd insist upon too strongly but one that's worth considering.

The idea is that a vibrant economy embraces change. Technology marches on, consumer tastes change, economic growth is the ability to react to these while continuing to improve productivity of labor. Thus there should, always, be a certain churn in the labor market. To have people sitting in the same jobs for decades on end is a sign of stasis, not growth.

I've mumbled about this elsewhere in recent years. The number of initial unemployment claims fell to about what it used to be in the 1960s. But the labor force is now twice the size it was, meaning that the rate is half what it was. That can be seen - and should be, at least in part - as a sign of the economy not changing enough over time.

I wouldn't go too far with this idea but it's something worth remembering. If the old producers of stuff aren't going bust at all then we've not got enough change going on.

What we should take from that though is that the number of people flowing into unemployment - those initial claims - isn't in fact a problem, not on its own. What matters is how many people are staying in unemployment once it has happened.

Given that it takes some time to read the job ads, gain an interview, get onboarded and all that there will always be some amount of unemployment. This is called "frictional" unemployment and it depends upon how long it takes to read the ads, gain an interview, get onboarded and so on. A reasonable guess, given the usual current processes for this, is that the levels we had before coronavirus, 3.5%, perhaps 3.7%, are about this frictional level.

We currently obviously therefore have excess unemployment. The big question is what happens next.

Jobless claims

As above, it's not really the number of people making initial unemployment claims that matters in my reading:

In the week ending August 15, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1,106,000....

What matters to me is people staying in unemployment. A large flow of people into it, accompanied by a large flow out again, could be read as the economy reacting in an agile manner to significant changes in it.

Unemployment

It is, to me at least, therefore this next number which is important. Note that I'm using unadjusted numbers as I'm deeply unsure that the usual seasonal adjustments have much meaning at this stage:

The advance unadjusted insured unemployment rate was 9.8 percent during the week ending August 8, a decrease of 0.6 percentage point from the prior week.

Obviously it's not going to work out like this but if frictional unemployment is a little under 4% and we're currently at a little over 10% and we've a 0.6% a week decline then we've got a 10 week problem, right?

No, not even I believe that it's a bit of rhetoric, no more.

(US unemployment from Dept of Labor)

However, there is an important point here. Yes, unemployment jumped massively. But that's not our question at present, which is rather how quickly is it going to subside.

Sure, there are claims out there that this is going to last a long time. There's politics involved in an election season. And yet, well, it's impossible to think of a time when the unemployment rate was falling at over half a percent a week and week after week at that.

No, I agree, it's not going to carry on in a straight line like this. But it is still actually happening like this.

My view

I have long been saying I expect a V shaped, swift, recovery. I'm also continually looking around at the statistics to see if I can find something that will prove me wrong. This is the way you're supposed to do it of course. The one fact that disagrees kills off a hypothesis, ones that agree with it only keep it alive until the disproof.

We're seeing a lot of predictions of the disproof but no proof as yet.

The investor view

Macroeconomic analysis will only ever take us so far. The stock market indices currently are consistent with that relatively swift and V shaped recovery. So, proof that it isn't happening will be a good sell signal. But as above data that accords with the prediction does give us a signal to do anything as it is merely consistent with current pricing.

We're thus back to having to use microeconomics to inform our decision making, individual companies and events, not the course of the whole economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.