Spirit's stock is waiting for a catalyst to continue its upward march, and when that comes, the REIT will be back on track.

Spirit's 7%+ dividend is very attractive for yield-starved investors, and it is likely safe, but it prevents the company from issuing equity for accretive growth in Realty Income-like properties.

That goal is hard to achieve when your cost of capital is significantly higher than that of Realty Income.

Investment Thesis In Short

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) would like to become the next Realty Income (O), but for now, its cost of capital is much higher than that of its larger and more established peer. The stock price needs to rise soon in order to lower the cash cost of equity issuance. If the stock price stagnates at a 7%+ dividend yield, the REIT's hopes of becoming the next Realty Income will look increasingly unlikely.

Thesis Summary

As High Yield Landlord members are already aware, net lease real estate investment trust Spirit Realty Capital aims to transform itself into a smaller, cheaper Realty Income. This is a reasonable and understandable goal. Realty Income, after all, is not only one of the most popular REITs on the market but also one of the most successful as a long-term investment. The net lease landlord's unique combination of a low cost of capital and a growing portfolio of high-quality, little-to-no LL responsibility properties leased to credit tenants has consistently beaten the market over long periods of time.

And to SRC's credit, the REIT has made great strides in transforming itself into the smaller, cheaper Realty Income that it wants to be. It jettisoned its lower quality properties and refocused on a select number of retailers, also crystalizing its desire for stronger tenants and industrial (mainly warehouse and distribution) properties going forward. These further steps will continue the REIT's transformation into its desired status as Realty Income's little brother.

There's only one problem with this goal: cost of capital. Realty Income's equity has long enjoyed a premium on the market, which, combined with its strong balance sheet and low debt load, has afforded it a low enough cost of capital to make external acquisitions accretive without being forced to do much capital recycling (selling properties to raise money for acquisitions). Instead, it can issue equity (shares of common stock) and low-cost debt to make acquisitions. That is the best and most successful growth model for net lease REITs, in my estimation.

What about SRC? The REIT recently raised $450 million of debt at an effective rate of 3.23%, which is pretty low, but its dividend yield remains high at above 7%. The company last raised equity proceeds in early June at a share price of $37.35, or a 6.69% yield.

The problem is that Realty Income is buying properties at cap rates of about 6.5%, or slightly higher. In order to make accretive acquisitions for the kinds of properties Realty Income is buying, then, SRC will need to issue far more debt than equity, thus raising their leverage ratio. On the Q2 conference call, CFO Michael Hughes asserted that the company was able to raise capital at a weighted average cost of 4.4%. This was with about 45% equity and 65% debt. Realty Income, on the other hand, could raise money for a weighted average of about 3.8% in Q2, assuming a more conservative 50/50 debt-equity split.

This higher cost of capital may not sound like much of a big deal, but it is, especially since SRC has not had the opportunity to issue equity below 7% since early June. This will limit the quality of properties the company is able to acquire in the future, if the situation persists, and it will also force the leverage ratio to continue rising (as it already has done this year) in order for the REIT to grow.

The good news is that the stock price exhibited impressive momentum prior to the pandemic outbreak, and I believe that strong Q3 results (or a mid-quarter update showing strong rent collection) would likely revive that momentum.

Image Source

The Portfolio: Things I Like And Things I Don't

***As a reminder, net leases stipulate that the tenant is obligated to pay for most, if not all, property-level expenses, such as real estate taxes, insurance, and building maintenance. But there are different varieties of net leases. Some, for instance, delegate responsibility for maintaining the roof and structure to the landlord, while everything else is covered by the tenant. Others, called "triple net" or simply "NNN" leases, stipulate that the tenant pays for everything at the property-level.***

Spirit's $6.3 billion net lease property portfolio is roughly 80% retail, 12% industrial (manufacturing & distribution/warehouse), and 8% office, net leased hotel, data center, and Topgolf. The weighted average remaining lease term is 9.9 years, and the portfolio is 99.2% occupied.

I like SRC's emphasis on growing its industrial assets. I also like most of its retail mix, including 8.4% of annual base rent coming from convenience stores, 7% from quick service restaurants, 5% from pharmacies, 3.8% from grocery stores, 3.1% from home improvement, 3.1% from dollar stores, 2.7% from home decor, and 2.4% from warehouse clubs/superstores. I also like that the REIT owns some medical offices (2.7%) and data centers (1.3%), although I doubt the company will be able to acquire any more soon.

Source: Q2 Investor Presentation

Lastly, I like that roughly four in ten of its properties operate under a master lease, and almost 90% of leases by ABR have built-in rent escalations.

Source: Q2 Investor Presentation

Moreover, I don't really mind the 6.9% allocation to health & fitness (gyms) or 6.1% allocation to full service restaurants, because even though they struggle now, I believe they will mostly go back to normal in the post-pandemic recovery.

However, movie theaters (5.7%) and entertainment facilities (3.7%) worry me a little more long term. I believe COVID-19 will permanently take a large chunk of their business away, even though there will be some rebound when the dust settles.

Something CEO Jackson Hsieh mentioned on the Q2 conference call about movie theaters interested me, though. He said that "since studios have not released any blockbuster films this year, there should be a prodigious amount of content that will drive moviegoer demand once reopenings occur."

I hope Hsieh is right! But I still worry that younger generations do not have as warm of feelings about movie theaters as older ones. With myriad streaming options, video games, and other distractions, movie theaters just don't have the same allure that they used to.

One more thing I don't like: 26.4% of the portfolio is in private equity-owned tenants. Why don't I like this? Because the majority of retailer bankruptcies in the years leading up to the pandemic were owned by private equity. Their business model is to buy struggling retailers on the cheap, load the company up with debt while stripping out much of the cash flow, then dust their hands off and shrug when the company eventually goes bankrupt. They get their payout either way, and they are typically reluctant to put their own money into the business on an ongoing basis.

Explaining Spirit's Recent Performance

I wrote a bullish article on Spirit Realty on April 15th of this year. Since then, the stock has outperformed both the S&P 500 (SPY) and the broader real estate index (VNQ):

Data by YCharts

Largely, the reason for this is that SRC's business was hurt worse than the average REIT or public corporation, and its stock price took a beating from the market peak on February 20th to its bottom in mid-March, shedding ~60% of its value.

Data by YCharts

But it's important to acknowledge that this scary selloff came on the heels of strong outperformance from the beginning of 2019 through February 20th, 2020:

Data by YCharts

During that timeframe, in which low rates and quantitative easing made net lease REITs even more attractive, SRC even outperformed the legendary Realty Income - by a wide margin:

Data by YCharts

Clearly, the REIT was doing something right. The transformation was bearing fruit, and the market was rewarding the company with a higher valuation. What's more, the low yield environment spurred a chase for high income that made SRC's high yield more attractive.

The Problem: Rapid Debt Growth in 2020

Here's the hitch: SRC's debt load has risen rapidly this year, as it has been far cheaper to raise debt than equity.

Data by YCharts

At the end of Q1, the REIT's debt to EBITDA stood around 5.3x. It has since climbed to 5.7x. Counting preferred equity, this ratio comes to 6.1x. Normalized debt to EBITDA would be a mere 4.9x, but it could be up to another year (or more) before the portfolio is normalized. The leverage ratio could creep higher if the company needs to continue issuing debt for growth.

When net lease REITs are unable to issue equity at low enough cash costs (i.e. dividend yields), they are forced to seek other methods of funding growth. The typical model is to use a combination of retained cash, new debt, and proceeds from dispositions. I don't love this way of growing. Typically, dispositions are of the best quality, safest properties/tenants at low cap rates in order to buy new properties that are relatively lower quality, with less reliable tenants, that yield higher cap rates.

Sure enough, this is exactly what we find happening with SRC. Here's Hsieh on the Q2 conference call:

Given my previous remarks about the industries that are winning right now, we have seen pricing for certain assets compressed considerably, making now an opportune time to exit targeted exposures in grocery and drug stores. As of today, we're under contract or LOI to sell four grocery stores and four drug stores amounting to $90 million and a 5.75% weighted average cash yield. These dispositions further evidence to liquidity within our portfolio and the robust demand for high quality freestanding retail properties.

Grocery and drug stores are probably some of the safest, most reliable properties in SRC's portfolio. The REIT is selling them because management sees little remaining upside in them, and they'd like to cash out in order to invest in higher yielding properties. In my opinion, it would be much better not to need to sell these properties, as they increase the overall quality of the portfolio.

During Q2, SRC acquired only one property - a processing, packaging, and distribution plant in Texas. With $400 million of debt and $330 million of equity raised during the quarter (much of that, admittedly, used to pay off 2021 convertible notes), SRC was only able to purchase one new property.

The good news is that the REIT started Q3 with $1.2 billion of liquidity and hopes to resume investment activities in the second half of the year. Fixed charge coverage is still strong at 4.1x, and all debt maturities in 2021 seem to be accounted for by already-raised funds. The AFFO payout ratio rose only as high as 88% in Q2, which bodes well for the dividend safety going forward.

Conclusion

Spirit Realty's 7.1% dividend yield is extremely attractive in the current zero-interest rate, low-yield environment. But it is also a double-edged sword, as it richly rewards buyers at the current price while also preventing the REIT from issuing equity. That inability forces it to instead raise its debt level. This situation could (and hopefully will) change in the coming months.

If the stock price continues to climb upward such that the company becomes able to issue equity accretively while lowering its mix of debt used for acquisitions, SRC will be back on track toward becoming a little Realty Income. The latter's growth model, after all, is basically to primarily use equity issuance to fund external acquisitions, while selling only those properties that are vacant or no longer fit the company's investment criteria. If SRC's stock price stagnates around a 7% dividend yield, perhaps due to stalling or reversing economic reopenings, debt will likely continue to mount up even while the REIT acquires lesser quality properties.

I don't believe that will be the case, though. Rent collection rose from an average of 75% in Q2 to 85% by the end of July. That should rise at least somewhat in August, as restaurants are reopening, entertainment venues are coming back to life, and movie theaters will begin paying percentage rents as they slowly reopen. In any case, an upside surprise currently looks more likely than a downside surprise.

For now, it appears that SRC is just waiting on a catalyst to move higher, and when it does, it will be in a strong position to continue growing and transforming into a smaller version of Realty Income.

*** If you find this content valuable, be sure to follow me by clicking on the orange "Follow" button at the top of the page!

With Better Information, You Get Better Results… At High Yield Landlord, We spend 1000s of hours and well over $50,000 per year researching the REIT, MLP and other real estate markets for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. We are the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha with a perfect 5/5 rating.

We are the #1 ranked service for Real Estate Investors with 2000+ members. Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and join our community of 2000+ "landlords" before we hike the price!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRC, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.