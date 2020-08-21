Putting it all together, Manchester United has a strong and young team that I expect will be able to compete on the top-level next season.

Investment Thesis

I'm a long-term business analyst, and most of my work is related to spotting great companies that benefit from long term trends. I have feeling that in football, 90% of things are done with the short-term time horizon. A lot of money has thrown away with the erroneous transfer policy. Probably the best example recently was Barcelona and the hot acquisitions during the last few years (Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembélé, and Antoine Griezmann). Each player has become the worst version of themselves.

Manchester United (MANU) was a role model for vision, strategy, success under the tenure of Sir Alex Ferguson. After Sir Alex Ferguson left, Manchester United has become incredibly inpatient and made many mistakes with the transfer policy and selection of managers. The situation has recently changed with the acquisition of Bruno Fernandes and the choice of Ole Gunnar Solskjær for the manager. The team has started to play much better, and the results were quite good.

Interplay Between Skill And Luck

Several years ago, Michael J. Mauboussin wrote an article about Untangling Skill and Luck in which he discussed methods to sort skill and luck in sports, business, and investing. Outcomes from many activities, including sports, business, and investing, combine skill and luck. Football is somewhere in between. It is significantly impacted by luck, but on the other side, it is essential to have long term vision and strategy in place. But the reality is that so few people understand that, and it is difficult to run the Club with the long-term view.

For instance, Manchester United lost against Sevilla in the semi-final of the UEFA league, but it was a better team. As a neutral viewer, Manchester United needed a bit more experience for such games and luck.

Where Is Manchester United Today And What We Can Expect Next Season?

Since the signing of Bruno Fernandes in January, the situation with the results has significantly improved. The team finished as the third in the Premier League and secured a Champions League place. The team is relatively young and prospect. A talented manager runs them, and I believe they have the right mix for the future.

There are many rumors on the market about potential signatures during summer months, especially regarding Jadon Sancho. If they sign Jadon Sancho, it will be a quite expensive transfer, probably north of €100m, which is a lot of money for the player in today's situation. But on the other side, Manchester United needs an extra player, and Jadon Sancho could be the one.

If Manchester United change approach and decide to acquire several players, I think it would be a wrong approach. I think they need one or two extra players to improve the team and that's it. With the potential addition of Jadon Sancho or a similar class, I think Manchester United could be even more competitive next season.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic and related lockdown measures resulted in the suspension of matches, and after that, games played without supporters. Operationally, the impact of the pandemic and actions to prevent further spread continues to disrupt its businesses in several ways, most significantly in Matchday operations. Postponement of the Premier League and changes to match scheduling has resulted in a reduction in the total broadcasting revenue expected for the season and has impacted broadcasting revenue during the last quarter for matches played to date.

Manchester United review its revenue through three principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday.

Total revenue for the years ended 30 June 2019, 2018, and 2017 £627.1m, £589.8m, and £581.3m, respectively. Due to COVID-19, the most significant impact will be on Matchday revenues. Namely, the Matchday revenue was £110.8m, £109.8m, and £111.6m for each of the years ended 30 June 2019, 2018 and 2017. Matchday revenue varies from year to year due to the number of home games played and the performance of the first team in various competitions. Manchester United has averaged over 99% of attendance capacity for its Premier League matches in each of the last 21 years.

For the third quarter, Manchester United estimated that COVID-19 had a negative impact of roughly £23m on the revenues.

I was positively surprised when I saw a notice on a share repurchase program on 12 March 2020 during the midst of pandemic for up to $35m of its Class A ordinary shares. It was a strong sign of confidence in the business model and the value of the Club.

Resilience Of The Business Model

Manchester United is a 142-year old football institution. Throughout the 142-year history, this Club has endured two world wars, the global depression, the credit crunch, and the previous pandemic.

Football clubs have strong customer loyalty, with most people avidly supporting just one team and ubiquity among global consumers. The other thing is that they have a significant and predictable audience, which advertisers need to do to get products in front of consumers. Audiences watching live sport are valuable as football is probably the most entertaining live sport in the world with the most prominent backers.

Contrary to that, there is some unreasonable behavior from competing clubs. For instance, the billionaire owners of rival clubs (Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, etc.) have deep wallets to acquire top talent, raising the cost of elite players and pressuring clubs to spend more to keep up.

Conclusion

Putting it all together, Manchester United has a strong and young team that I expect will be able to compete on the top-level next season. With the addition of one or two extra players, it can compete for the titles.

It is quite tricky to value the business because we don't know how the situation with COVID-19 will develop. A significant part of the business is under pressure (Matchday revenues), and I don't have a clue when the fans would return on stadiums.

Until that, we can think of a price tag for Manchester City. At the end of last year, Silver Lake bought around 10% of City Football Group, which owns Manchester City and teams in the United States, Australia, and China for $500m, which implies the value of Manchester City around $4.8bn. The current valuation of Manchester United stands at $2.5bn, which is almost 100% upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.