Investors and traders are staying away as cyclicals are still not being bought due to economic concerns and election uncertainty.

Valero is among the biggest losers in 2020 (so far) with a return of -42% since the start of this year.

I'm a Valero (VLO) bull. That's probably no news to my followers. Unfortunately, Valero is the worst performer in my portfolio. However, while the market continues to punish Valero for being in the wrong industry at the wrong time, I still see a lot of value in Valero and believe that we are getting closer to an event that will finally function as a trigger and send the stock higher. In this article, I will update some of the company's numbers and general economic fundamentals and tell you why Valero will shine again.

Source: Valero

Valero Isn't Broken

While I am writing this, my Valero shares are down roughly 14% since my entry. Note that I bought in 2020 and that these numbers are in EUR. In USD it's less bad due to the recent surge in EUR/USD. Anyhow, Valero is a total drag. While the S&P 500 has made it to new all-time highs, Valero has fallen 30% from its June highs when the stock attempted to erase its 2020 losses.

The graph below shows the Valero stock price and the ratio between industrial stocks and the S&P 500. The purpose of this ratio is to show you stock market sentiment. Generally speaking, if this ratio increases, it means that investors are more willing to invest in cyclical assets like industrial stocks. While Valero is not an industrial stock, it still matters as this indicates a so-called 'Risk ON' scenario where cyclical stocks, in general, outperform. It is, therefore, no surprise that both the XLI/SPY ratio and Valero's stock price have gone nowhere. I would have been very worried if the ratio had recaptured its June highs while Valero had fallen further. That would have been a red flag, which did not happen as Valero does not have internal problems.

Source: TradingView

With this in mind, let's look at additional data that supports the case that investors need to wait for a trigger, and refutes the thesis that Valero is somehow broken even further.

Economic Growth And Refinery Demand Are Slowly Rebounding

Let's look at the first graph provided by the EIA: finished motor gasoline. Due to the shelter in place orders starting in March of this year, gasoline production took an unprecedented hit, not even comparable to the 2008 Great Financial Crisis. As a result, gasoline production fell to almost 6 million barrels per day. That's a decline of roughly 40% from the average between the start of 2016 and the end of 2019. As shelter in place orders have been eased, demand has rebounded to currently 9.4 million barrels per day. I expect this number to rebound to 10.0 million over the course of the next six months - as long as we do not have to face new lockdown measures.

Unfortunately, gasoline is just one of the refinery output products. Another output product is jet fuel. Jet fuel production has gone from 2.0 million barrels prior to COVID-19 to currently 1.0 million barrels. This 50% drop includes the recent rebound and is unlikely to rebound anytime soon.

As global corporations have increasingly implemented (long-term) work from home alternatives and reduced the number of business flights - on top of the lower need for travel due to the recession - I expect the jet fuel production trend to improve at a very slow pace. However, I do expect a full recovery and unlike some analysts, I have absolutely no doubt that commercial aviation will be back like never before over the next 3-4 years as air travel connects countries and allows businesses to expand. There is no way (in my opinion) that the trend in global travel has been broken by COVID-19.

I am saying all of this because even though commercial aviation is currently a hot mess, refinery utilization rates have significantly improved. Valero's second-quarter utilization rate was 74%. This is pretty much in line with the data in the graph below. As of mid-August, capacity utilization has crossed the 80% mark, which means we are now at levels comparable to 2010.

Besides that fewer lockdown measures are obviously supporting demand, general business conditions are rising as well. While conditions have declined in August, we are way off the lows and at levels indicating sustained growth in energy products.

However, keep in mind that cyclical stocks will continue to do poorly until at least the general election on November 3. Uncertainty will keep capital expenditures down and I doubt investors are willing to increase their 'pro-Trump' bets ahead of the election - besides the ones actively betting on his reelection. This is what I wrote in my last article:

I strongly believe we are going to be stuck in a volatile trading range between $50 and $60 until the election, followed by a breakout in the fourth quarter.

Rising utilization rates are good news in general, however, it is desperately needed to secure Valero's dividend.

Dividend Coverage Is Non-Existent (For Now)

The graph below was the single biggest reason to buy Valero prior to 2020. Valero has been a tremendous cash flow machine, generating up to $4 billion in free cash flow in both 2015 and 2017. Unfortunately, in the first half of 2020, COVID-19 happened, which ended the long-term streak of fully covered dividend payments. The dividend coverage ratio dropped well into negative territory as cash from operations was not sufficient anymore to cover even capital expenditures (negative free cash flow).

Right now, the answer to the question of whether dividends are sustainable is obviously 'no'. However, Valero knows this and they still maintained their dividend at an implied yield of currently 7.3%. I believe this is because the situation will return to sustainable levels. According to TIKR.com, free cash flow in 2021 is expected to reach $1.9 billion.

Source: TIKR.com

While this is still far from previous highs, it's a number that covers dividend payments at current levels.

It should also be mentioned that Valero's financial stability is satisfying. As of the end of the second quarter, total liabilities are valued at 58% of total assets. This is in line with prior (pre-COVID) quarters. Meanwhile, current assets cover 175% of current liabilities. Interestingly, unlike in the first quarter, second-quarter EBITDA covered interest payments 16.7x.

Takeaway & What's Next

As I mentioned in this article, I do not expect Valero to start a rally towards $70 before the election. I hope that my $50-$60 range holds as the stock is currently hovering close to the lower bound of that range. After the election, I think we will see a return in capital expenditures in the US and a rotation into cyclical stocks like energy, industrials, financials, etc.

With regard to Valero's dividend, I think we are safe for now. I do not think management will lower the payout if 2021 is likely witnessing a return to sufficient dividend coverage.

While the stock price continues to be a disappointment, I believe we are going to see an upswing in the fourth quarter followed by a sustainable uptrend in 2021 and likely beyond.

Right now, it's important that we are not going to witness a second lockdown and/or a sudden deterioration in economic conditions. If neither of these things happens, I strongly believe the company's dividend is safe and potential further capital losses are limited.

While it certainly is no fun to hold shares right now, investors will be rewarded and should refrain from looking at daily swings (like I way to often do). Just make sure you are not overweight volatile stocks like Valero. If you stick to your risk management, this stock will be a lot of fun to hold in the future.

Stay tuned!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below! My long-term investments are stated in my Seeking Alpha biography.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.