The natural gas market was sitting not far below the recent high last Friday, with the price of September futures at around the $2.40 per MMBtu level. The nearby futures contract on NYMEX rose from a low of $1.583 on June 26 to a high of $2.465 on August 18. In under two months, the volatile energy commodity recovered by 55.7% on September futures.

Meanwhile, the nearby futures contract traded to a low of $1.432 in late June, making the recovery to the recent high a move of over 72%. The June low was the lowest level for the natural gas futures market since way back in 1995.

In the world of commodities, the cure for low prices is low prices. Warren Buffett’s decision to purchase the natural gas transmission and pipeline assets from Dominion Energy (D) for $10 billion, may have sent a message to the natural gas market as the price rallied in the aftermath of the announcement a few weeks ago.

The price of natural gas tends to move higher as the peak season of demand approaches each year. The withdrawal season where inventories decline as the demand for heating rises during the winter months often pushes the price of natural gas futures higher. In November 2019, the price rose to a peak of $2.905 before falling to a quarter-of-a-century low in June. In November 2018, at the start of the withdrawal season, the low level of stockpiles pushed the price to a high of $4.929 per MMBtu, the highest price since 2014.

As the 2020/2021 winter season approaches, natural gas inventories stand at a much higher level than over the past two years. The market could experience another bout of selling before a period of seasonal strength in November and the winter months. The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas product (KOLD) is a double leveraged ETN that is a trading tool for those looking for a correction in the natural gas futures market.

The price rose above the continuous contract high from early May

The price of natural gas broke out to the upside on the continuous contract after the recent move above the May peak.

The weekly chart highlights the over 72% rise in the price of natural gas over the past two months. Since the end of June, the total number of open long and short positions in the natural gas futures market fell from 1.317 to 1.243 million contracts, a decline of 5.6%. The falling open interest while the price moved higher likely reflects short covering over the past weeks. Price momentum and relative strength indicators have risen into overbought territory, and weekly historical volatility at over 75% has risen from below 58% in late July. The weekly trading ranges in the natural gas market has expanded.

The price moved above the early May high of $2.162 on the continuous contracts, which was the level of technical resistance. The weekly and monthly charts experienced a technical breakout over the past weeks.

The early May high in the September contract remains above the current price

The daily chart in natural gas displays a slightly different picture for the energy commodity.

As the daily chart illustrates, price momentum and relative strength have also risen to overbought readings at the end of last week. With the price at just over $2.40 per MMBtu, daily historical volatility was below 50%, down from over 91% earlier this month. The price reached a high of $2.465 per MMBtu on the September futures contract, which was 3.4 cents below the May 5 peak at $2.499. While natural gas broke higher on the continuous contract, it has yet to achieve that feat on the active month futures contract. Since August 18, the price action stalled, but the energy commodity remained within striking distance of the high at the end of last week.

Inventories are a warning sign

On Thursday, August 20, the Energy Information Administration reported inventory data as of the week ending on August 14.

As the chart shows, the EIA reported a 43 billion cubic feet increase in stockpiles, pushing the total inventories to 3.375 trillion cubic feet as of August 14. Stocks were 21.4% above last week’s level and 15.1% over the five-year average for mid-August. The percentage above last year’s level declined for the twentieth consecutive week, falling steadily from 79.5% to 21.4%. Meanwhile, with only thirteen weeks to go until the beginning of the 2020/2021 withdrawal season, stocks will only need to rise by an average of 27.5 bcf to surpass last year’s peak at 3.732 tcf. Reaching four trillion tcf for the third time since the EIA has reported data would take an average injection of 48.1 bcf.

Stocks went into the winter of 2019/2020 at a high level, which weighed on the price of the energy commodity. The coming peak season is likely to see an even higher level of natural gas in storage across the United States.

Production is declining- A mixed fundamental bag for the energy commodity

While there will be plenty of natural gas in storage to meet the requirements during the coming winter season, production continues to decline. On August 21, Baker Hughes reported that the number of natural gas rigs operating in the US stood at 69, down one from the previous week, and 93 below last year’s level. The falling rig count is a sign of lower production, which has supported the price of the energy commodity.

Stockpiles are significantly above the levels in prior years, but production is declining based on the number of operating rigs. The supply fundamentals are pulling the price of natural gas in opposite directions.

Demand remains the critical factor when it comes to the path of least resistance of the natural gas futures market. At the same time, the November 3 election in the US will determine the future of energy policy. The Democrat’s platform includes the Green New Deal, which would include new regulations on fracking in the US. The environmental regulations could cause the production of oil and gas in the US to fall, starting in 2021. President Trump continues to pursue a drill-baby-drill and frack-baby-frack agenda that supports energy independence for the US. The election could have a significant impact on the oil and gas futures markets over the coming years. Political polls give the Democrats a ten-point lead in the polls at the end of August. However, the polls are likely to tighten as the election approaches.

Warren Buffett’s purchase of natural gas assets reflects the belief that the US will continue producing fossil fuels over the coming years.

I continue to favor KOLD over BOIL in the current environment with a stop above the $2.60 per MMBtu level

Speculative shorts have been in the driver’s seat in the natural gas market since late 2018. Every rally has been a selling opportunity as the trend of lower highs, and lower lows remain intact. While the continuous contract broke above resistance at the early May high of $2.162, a move above the November 2019 peak at $2.905 is necessary to break the longer-term bearish pattern in the natural gas futures market.

With thirteen weeks to go before the start of the peak season of demand in natural gas, the potential for another wave of selling is rising with the price. While speculators have favored the short side of the market, the recent price rise could also spur a round of producer hedging activity. With the September contract trading near the $2.465 high on Friday, the peak January 2021 contract was almost $3.25 per MMBtu after reaching a high of $3.278. The current level in January is above the late 2019 high, with stockpiles bound to exceed last year’s peak.

I favor the short side of the natural gas futures market with a tight stop. I am willing to stop out for short positions in the natural gas futures markets for small losses. I would re-establish a short position at higher levels or if the market moves sideways after the price triggers a stop.

The most direct route for a risk position in natural gas is via the futures and futures options that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME. For those looking to participate in the market without venturing into the futures arena, the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas product (KOLD) and its bullish counterpart (BOIL) are the double leveraged ETN products that do an excellent job tracking the price action in the NYMEX natural gas futures market. The top holdings and fund summary for KOLD include:

KOLD has net assets of $25.19 million, trades an average of just under 480,000 shares each day, and charges a 1.54% expense ratio.

The inverse BOIL product has net assets of $50.6 million, trades an average of over 810,000 shares each day, and charges a 1.31% expense ratio. The price of September natural gas futures rallied from $1.646 on July 20 to a high of $2.465 on August 18 or 49.8%.

Over the same period, the bullish BOIL ETN product rose from $23.61 to $46.33 per share or 96.2%, just under twice the percentage gain in the September contract. BOIL and KOLD are only appropriate for short to medium-term risk positions in the natural gas market. The KOLD product will magnify the percentage gain if the natural gas market declines over the coming days and weeks.

I looked for a move that would challenge the $2.162 technical resistance level but was surprised that the price blew through and moved to a high of $2.465. With natural gas near the recent high and stockpiles at a lofty level, I expect a correction, but would only approach the market from the short side with a very tight stop. Natural gas can be one of the most volatile commodities that trade on the futures exchange, and it always has the potential for surprises and wide price variance.

