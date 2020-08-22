What are the prospects of recovering this? We take a deep dive.

The preferred stock offers a potential >20% yield and >100% profit, if all goes well.

Is the "thrill of victory" worth the" agony of defeat" when it comes to Drive Shack?

This article was coproduced with Investing with Confidence.

Today we are considering the preferred shares of a company in metamorphosis: Drive Shack (DS). This quarter’s earnings call had some exciting highlights from its two businesses.

Regarding its Traditional Golf business:

“Green and Cart fee rates per round were up 12%. Private member sales were up an impressive 32% and member rounds were up 20%. AGC’s exceptional results highlight the tremendous demand for traditional golf and really prove its ongoing viability as a top leisure activity.”

Regarding its Golfertainment business:

“Upon reopening, the revenue numbers at these venues steadily grew each week and have remained relatively stable… [V]enues took less than 21 days on average to breakeven after reopening. West Palm was open for 47 days in the quarter, generating revenue of $1.2 million and breaking even in 16 days. Richmond was open for 33 days in the quarter. They generated revenue of about $550,000 and broke even after 30 days. Finally, Raleigh was open for only five days of the quarter, but generated revenue of $63,000 and broke even after 16 days, similarly to West Palm. The results for Q3 through July 31 for these three venues have been very positive with all three venues trending towards great results..." Based on this, the preferred shares at their beaten-down levels should be an irresistibly succulent morsel. Let’s dive into the details.

Source

Transformation is in the blood of Drive Shack. Originating as Newcastle Investment Corp in 1998, and going public in 2002, it was a REIT investing in and managing a variety of real estate investments, including both actual property and collateralized debt obligations. It navigated the trauma of the Great Financial Crisis, and decided to shift to a more stable revenue stream.

Over the following years, it successfully spun off subsidiaries that carried with them the debt investment business. One of these is a REIT with which iREIT members will be familiar, New Residential (NRZ). Other spin-offs also carried the “New” branding: New Media and New Senior (SNR).

Drive for Dough: Golf courses

In 2013, while restructuring the mezzanine debt of American Golf Corporation and its main landlord National Golf Properties, which it had held since 2006, Newcastle acquired control of several dozen golf courses across the US.

Over the next few years, Newcastle grew its portfolio of golf courses. Only a minority were private, members-only clubs with long-term membership fees. The majority were open to the public, earning revenue through daily green fees, golf cart rentals and sales of food, drink and golfing paraphernalia.

Some people say that this traditional form of golf is waning in popularity. But this is not the fundamental problem. Indeed, popularity has been broadly steady, with around 400 to 480 million rounds played per year in the US.

The spectacular success and personal popularity of Tiger Woods provided a boost of about 80 million rounds per year in his landmark 1997 Masters victory, and that “Tiger Woods bump” of additional young aficionados has only gradually waned away over the following two decades.

Figure 1. Traditional Golf millions of rounds played in USA. iREIT analysis from sources listed at the end of the article.

The company has been gradually selling off its traditional golf courses. In many cases, it leases them back or has a management contract from the new owner, and thereby still operates it, but the capital is released for application to new business angles.

By the end of 2019, the company was still one of the largest operators of traditional golf in the US, but had sold 24 of the 26 traditional golf properties that it had previously owned. Along with the two remaining owned properties, it now leased or had management contracts for a further 57 traditional golf courses, mostly in California.

To replace the traditional golf business, the company developed a new theme, “golfertainment” whose aim was to capture a more sustainable stream of youthful customers. Importantly, they wanted to attract groups where some members would not be interested in golf itself, but would be amused to watch the antics of friends and family, while consuming profitable food and drink.

Just as bowling, roller skating and football can be entertaining for beginners and spectators as well as the most dedicated of sportspeople, the company wanted to provide a golf offering that would be “fun for all.”

Par for the Course: Golfertainment

At the end of 2016, Newcastle Investment Corp de-REITed and changed its name to Drive Shack, reflecting its new focus not just on golf but specifically the “Golfertainment” variety.

The core concept is to offer vibrant venues that would attract a younger clientele, especially groups of friends or family, or nights out for work colleagues. The sites had to be within easy travel distance of dense urban populations, and so were constructed as multi-story buildings with technological enhancements to allow a golf experience within a much smaller lateral footprint than required for a traditional golf course.

We think management gradually recognized how groups of people, such as families or work colleagues, decide where to go for an outing. Unlike groups of two, who may choose (traditional) golf because it's a mutual interest in which they are both skilled, larger groups tend to choose negatively.

“Person X: “Oh I don’t want to go to place A, it’s so dull.” Person Y: “Please let’s not go to B, I don’t like the food.” Person Z: “Not place C again! You know I hate game C.”

Management’s insight was that the best way to be selected as the venue by a group, is to not be hated by anyone, and this happy status can be achieved by having a wide variety of offerings.

Drive Shack therefore rapidly expanded its spectrum of activities and meals, and ensured that even non participants in the activities could have an enjoyable time.

Image source: Collage by iREIT from current offerings on driveshack.com

The company’s prime venues for this are spacious three-story driving ranges that are partly indoors and partly outdoors, with many dozens of sectioned-off areas that social groups can rent, offering both golfing and non-golfing games, and a full service restaurant and bar.

A single Golfertainment venue opened in Orlando in 2018. Over the following months, the company closely monitored customer activity and feedback, and based on this a new venue style was designed.

A major element of the new style was incorporation of the superior “Trackman” technology that uses two radars, instead of one, to properly locate and track the ball and club in three-dimensional space. The software provides both coaching in stroke skills, and the ability to play in virtual fashion, dozens of famous international golf courses.

The new venue design was built at three locations - Raleigh, Richmond and West Palm (Brad visited recently) - all of which opened in 2019. The original pilot site in Orlando, now designated a pilot site, was closed in 2019 to permit refurbishment to the new design.

In the long term, the company expects two thirds of its income to be from “Golfertainment,” with the remaining third coming from traditional golf.

Putt for Dough: Urban Box / The Puttery

In August 2019, Drive Shack announced a 25,000 square foot “indoor concept that’s ideal for dense, highly trafficked, urban locations where (the) typical (55,000 square foot) form of Drive Shack... would not fit.”

Importantly for impatient investors, this Urban Box format will be both quicker and cheaper to establish. They estimate building costs to be only $5-8 million and yet revenue to be around $8 million per year.

Wisely, the company doesn’t show customers the term “Urban Box” because although accurate, it's somewhat brutal. Customers see a more graceful branding for these smaller venues: “The Puttery.”

GAAP Vs. FFO

Drive Shack’s “traditional golf” business is not profitable in standard accounting terms (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, GAAP).

Why do we mention this, when REIT analysis prefers to look at Funds From Operation?

Standard (GAAP) profits count not only cash revenues and expenditures of operating the business routinely, but also depreciation, amortization and profits/losses from sales of property.

For a REIT, depreciation in particular can create an artificial loss. Depreciation is the concept of an item, once purchased, to lose value year-on-year. For example, if a company bought vehicles this year, the holding value of the vehicles would be reduced each year to reflect their declining value, and the fact that to run the business indefinitely one would need to keep buying new vehicles to replace the worn-out ones.

However, the buildings that a REIT buys do not depreciate in the same way. While a car that is 10 years old may have lost, for example, 90% of its dollar value, a building that's 10 years old can quite often have the same dollar value, or even more if nominal property prices have risen.

Amortization is an equivalent concept for items that aren’t physical objects, for example a lease that's paid for up-front providing many years of rights.

Yet for a conventional REIT whose major assets are large buildings, GAAP earnings calculations would be overwhelmed by depreciation on buildings, which is for many REITs largely an accounting artifact.

REIT analysis therefore often uses one of a variety of alternative measures in place of conventional accounting (GAAP) profit. Examples are FFO and Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA).

However this is our sticking point for Drive Shack. It may be a REIT, but this doesn’t automatically mean that the effect of Depreciation and Amortization is automatically just purely artifact.

Drive Shack has “real” depreciation

The assets of Drive Shack include not only buildings but expensive new equipment inside the fancy Golfertainment venues: These are crucial for obtaining revenue. And as they age and are no longer the latest and greatest, they will have to be replaced.

This is not the sleepy business of running golf courses for due-paying members, but a competitive entertainment business where customers can be fickle if a new attraction sets up next door.

Drive Shack has “real” amortization

Many golf club members pay partially-refundable deposits when they join. They subsequently pay annual fees, but after having done so for a long period of time, commonly 30 years, they are entitled to a large fraction of their deposit back. This is an excellent deal for the club if run to maturity, effectively providing it with financing at low (indeed, slightly negative) nominal interest rates.

However, most memberships are not retained for this duration. Drive Shack’s traditional golf business prepares its accounts on the basis of its experience, that it will have to return this money after an average of only seven years. At any one time, Drive Shack holds more than $100 million of membership liabilities (current and longer-term) on its balance sheet.

Relevance for investors

Yes, there's a slender positive number at the EBITDA level for the Traditional Golf, as shown in the 2019 whole-year results below.

Source: 2019 annual report.

As you can see, within Traditional Golf, the $252 million of revenue is overrun by the $264 m of total operating costs. Yet if we exclude the $16 million of depreciation and amortization, we would be squeaking into a slight positive value. Otherwise, by standard accounting, Traditional Golf is loss making.

Planned massive expansion of Golfertainment

With no real future of true profits (as opposed to revenue or EBITDA) in Traditional Golf, the future of Drive Shack hangs on Golfertainment.

Counting both Golfertainment formats, big-building (“Drive Shack”) and small building (“Urban Box”), the company originally expected to have 20 venues operating by the end of 2022.

Timeline of corporate actions. Source: iREIT analysis

At the end of June 2020, the company had three Core Drive Shack venues operating, the fourth (Orlando) being scheduled to reopen after upgrading. It's eying dozens of new venues, for opening either the 55,000 square foot Core Drive Shacks or the 25,000 square foot Urban Boxes, for possible opening in the following 2-3 years.

Balance Sheet Crisis

The lockdowns of March 2020 enforced closure of all the golfertainment venues and almost all the traditional golf courses. By the end of June 2020, however, the company reported that all the traditional golf courses, and all except one of the golfertainment venues, already had reopened.

The 2020 Q2 balance sheet was nevertheless ugly.

ASSETS Current assets $ 53.2 m Property and equipment $178.7 m Operating lease right-of-use $203.3 m Intangibles $ 16.0 m Other $ 5.5 m Total assets $457.1 m LIABILITIES Current liabilities $105.7 m Lease and credit liabilities $187.1 m Junior subordinated notes $ 51.2 m Membership deposit liabilities $ 95.9 m Other $ 8.5 m Total liabilities $448.4 m NET ASSETS $ 8.7 m

Source: iREIT

Of these paltry $8.7 m of net assets, the “first $61.6 m” belongs to the preferred shares, and then the common shares get their bite. Yes, you read that right.

If the company was dissolved today and the assets liquidated at their stated book value, the preferred shareholders would get no more than 15 cents per dollar of par value, and the common shareholders would get a big fat zero.

The graph of the book value per common share in recent years shows the inexorable decline into the present abyss.

Source: iREIT analysis of year-end Drive Shack regulatory filings.

We at iREIT are happy to look carefully into such dire-seeming opportunities, if the numbers are favorable.

First, the reason that the commons have negative book value is that the preferred shareholders have first call on the company’s assets up to $61 million. And it's the preferred class we are considering today.

Second, investors should be looking to the future, not the present. If the company delivers on its plans, it may be able to deliver huge profits from the Golfertainment venues.

However, that can only happen if there's a future at all.

Leadership

Former CEO Margaret Waterson was always a debt investor at heart rather than a developer or manager of entertainment golf venues. Recognizing this, she brought in new blood with expertise in golf and entertainment, to deliver the company’s pivot, while she moved on to be managing director of Fortress Investment Group, LLC.

In 2018, the company brought in as CEO Ken May, who had recently retired from a four-year tenure as CEO of their leading competitor, Top Golf.

With him came 34-year old Hana Khouri, a rising star with already five years of experience running over 20 global sites at Top Golf. Her previous experience in the entertainment industry was in national music venue chain House of Blues.

In 2019, May retired again, and Khouri took the helm as CEO. On entering the role, she notified investors of the crucial necessity of getting up to (and past) the breakeven point:

“We want to be smart about our site selection. We want to compress the construction timeline and be on or below budget and we want to shorten the time period from opening to break even.”

Is this achievable in light of subsequent events? Let us see.

Prospects for the future

The investment thesis, and equivalently the survival of the company, depends entirely on whether 2020 Q2 is the low point in the entire history of the company, from which its currently-negative book value will rise like a phoenix.

In late 2019, then-CFO David Hammarley outlined the following figures. In March 2020, however, we heard this on the conference call:

“But before we get started, I want to announce that David Hammarley is no longer with Drive Shack. I'm pleased to announce that Larry Goodfield will be named our interim CFO.”

We noted that there was no profuse gratitude, fond farewell, or best wishes in future endeavors.

The interim CFO discussed slightly modified estimates in June 2020. We highlight the current figures below:

Style Drive Shack style, per site Urban Box style, per site Development cost per site $25 - $40 m 2019 estimate was: $6 - $10 m Revised June 2020 to: $7 - $11 m Revenue per site $15 - $25 m $7 - $11 m EBITDA per site $4 - $7 m Revised June 2020 to: $4 - $6 m $2 - $3 m EBITDA yield on development cost 10 - 20% 25 - 40% (wow!)

Source: iREIT

The plan had been to open 1-3 Drive Shack venues per year and, after a lag of a year, half a dozen or more Urban Box venues per year. The capital for all of this was to come from selling traditional golf courses, or from issuing debt.

At the end of 2019, the company’s projection for end-2022 was as follows:

Projected contributions to EBITDA Traditional Golf $ 35 m Core Drive Shack $ 50 m from 10 units @ $5m Urban Box $ 50 m from 20 units @ $2.5m Sales and general admin - $40 m Projected EBITDA $ 95 m

Source: iREIT

COVID-19 knocked these plans into a bunker, at the absolute worst possible time for the company’s survival. This was the delicate bridging period during which, from a relatively low capital base, they were investing in these potentially very lucrative new sites, but relied on them rapidly delivering revenue in order for the company to be able to keep ramping up the expansion.

Here's what actually happened.

Source: iREIT analysis of company report Balance Sheets December 2017 to June 2020. After the black dot, the company was hit by COVID-19.

The upper panel shows that the company was already running on a razor thin level of actual cash. It has a vast array of other assets, but these are not easy to liquidate, and certainly not at a good price.

The lower panel shows that the gradual decline in total assets (total shaded area) over the past six quarters was not associated with a reduction in liabilities (pink area). Therefore there has been a very substantial decline in the assets owned by the equity holders (blue area). As we said earlier, the Q2 2020 figures show that shareholders’ equity is only $8.7m, against a par value for the preferred shares of $61.6m.

2020 was going to be a make-or-break year. If management had done nothing to counter COVID-19, the company would have closed down for good now, with investors receiving nothing, because the March 2020 shutdown wiped out revenue for a couple of months. Of course the company took drastic steps to prevent this happening:

Shuttered all the golfertainment venues

Closed almost all the traditional golf courses

Furloughed the “substantial majority” of its 4,500 US employees, particularly the venue staff who are mainly hourly paid

Slashed costs of marketing, game development and new site selection

Nixed the dividends, both common and preferreds

Slashed head office costs by half compared to the year before

But what happened at the reopening? Were people champing at the bit to get back to the venues, or had they forgotten about golf and entertainment, in all the COVID-19 panic?

Q2 excitement

The Q2 2020 earnings presentation and conference call was “celebratory” (keep in mind, Investing with Confidence is from the UK.). Particularly pages 11 and 13, which we show below:

The traditional golf courses, almost all back open in June 2020, saw not just a recovery to normal, but actually more business than June 2019: +10% increase in revenue from green fees and cart fees.

There also was a large increase in membership signups to the company’s private traditional golf courses compared with June 2019. However, the high June levels could simply be delayed sales of annual memberships that were dissuaded from being started or renewed in March and April’s lockdown.

The most striking news was from the Golfertainment sector. The three modern Core Golf Shack venues opened on May 15, May 29 and June 26, respectively. Therefore we have only a tantalizingly short window of their data, which is crucial to judge the survivability of the business, and our investment thesis.

Their revenue was as follows:

Date window Average across per site per day open May and June 2020 (within Q2 figures) $21.3 k July 2020 (within Q3 figures) $20.0 k

However, they did not emphasis two features that we could see.

First, remember how Drive Shack had recently lowered its revenue projection per golfertainment venue to ~$20 m/year? That comes to about $55 k per day. So we are at only 40% of the projection.

Perhaps this is understandable, because they are just emerging from lockdown, with many potential customers presumably not aware of the reopening or not yet willing to venture out. Moreover the social distancing requirements mean that the number of customers they can accommodate is dramatically reduced.

The second observation, however, is that there isn’t even a slightest sign of recovery into July, the first month of Q3. It's possible that this may be the level for the medium term. Obviously we will know more with the Q3 update, but there are only two more months of Q3 to come. It's fair to say this is grounds for caution.

Optimism

In the Q2 results management described intending to open many new golfertainment venues over the next few years:

2021: 1 Core Drive Shack at New Orleans 7 Urban Boxes including Charlotte and Dallas

2022 1 Core Drive Shack at Manhattan Several Urban Boxes

2023-2024: 2 Core Drive Shacks “Over 50” new Urban Boxes



We can’t help but see a financial challenge to fund this grand vision.

We think management is viewing the progress during Q2 with a generous degree of optimism. Their presentation boasted of “breaking even” soon after reopening.

This sounds good. But what does it mean? At the time of breakeven, revenue certainly was not at the projected level.

So perhaps “breakeven” means zero profit/loss? But no, not when you consider depreciation and amortization, which are real expenses for Drive Shack.

It seems this break-even is based on EBITDA, or some other non-GAAP measure. The problem is that for this company, EBITDA breakeven is not enough to keep going and certainly not enough to feed the expansion on which they are relying.

Potential sources of funding

The company had proposed to use either sale of Traditional Golf courses or debt issuance, to raise funds to propel the new Golfertainment building activity. But is this realistic?

By end 2019, Drive Shack had already sold off 24 out of 26 of its Traditional Golf courses. This plan has essentially run its course.

What of debt? It could try to issue bonds, but who would buy unsecured debt in a company with such parlous financials, with common equity underwater and even the preferreds only expecting cents on the dollar.

It could try sale-and-leaseback deals of its Golfertainment venues, but the counterparties would demand a juicy interest rate for the risk they are taking, of Drive Shack going out of business and the properties being unleaseable.

(i.e. think EPR Properties (EPR)....more on that later…)

Topgolf Threat?

Drive Shack’s competitor, Topgolf LLC, is a private corporation… at the moment.

Rumors have surfaced a few days ago that it's in talks to go public without the complexity of a formal IPO, by merging with special purpose acquisition company Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) which has $700 million of liquidity, looking for a business to buy. Topgolf’s more than $500 million of debt would be nicely absorbed by partnership with CCX’s cash stash, leaving over almost $200m for new investments in venues.

If this flotation goes ahead, Topgolf will have a similar business model as Drive Shack, but with neither the spectacular debt burden nor the loss-making Traditional Golf business to drag it down.

Who knows, it may even swoop in and snap up selected Drive Shack assets for pennies on the dollar. But to buy Drive Shack stock for this prospect would be pure speculation.

Recommendation

Drive Shack is in a perilous state, and the exact opposite of a Sleep Well At Night investment that iREIT likes to invest in. Management talks a fine talk, but may never be able to finance an attempt to “walk the walk.”

More fundamentally, the Traditional Golf business is not profitable in any economically useful way, and cannot even be exited easily because of long term contracts and leases.

Finally, the initially-exciting “breakeven” announcements in the Investor Presentation seem to refer to covering a limited fraction of expenses, and at a fraction of the hoped-for levels of revenue.

We do love management’s vision of the Golfertainment venue. This type of site may be a great money spinner in due course, but not necessarily for Drive Shack.

We are sad to say this but we cannot recommend any of the tiers of Drive Shack to iREIT investors, even as a speculative purchase and even of the preferreds. The rewards may be potentially large but the probability of attaining them are miniscule.

Regarding EPR Properties (EPR), TopGolf’s primary landlord.

“A significant portion of (EPR’s) total revenue was derived from payments by Topgolf. For the year ended December 31, 2019, approximately $79.0 million, or 11.2%, of the Company's total revenues (including revenue from discontinued operations) were derived from payments by Topgolf.”

We have a SELL rating on EPR.

We will be monitoring the combination with a SPAC offering that could potentially be an interesting solution for Topgolf. According to sources, the pre-COVID-19 valuation was ~$4 billion, and we suspect that’s much less now.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

