GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), with a market cap of $103 billion, is recognized as the world's largest vaccine manufacturer and is currently working on several COVID-19 vaccines. While this area of the business has commanded most of the headlines, GSK has a broader immunology portfolio and treatment pipeline focusing on HIV, cancer, and respiratory conditions. Separately, the company's consumer healthcare products segment includes many market-leading brands of over-the-counter medications. While the latest Q2 results were slightly weaker than expected, we think the company maintains a positive outlook with solid fundamentals and is an overall quality stock. We like the 4.9% dividend yield and believe GSK has upside based on value.

GSK Q2 Earnings Recap

The company reported its Q2 earnings on July 29th with non-GAAP EPS of GBP 0.19 which missed expectations by GBP 0.01. Revenue of GBP 7.6 billion was about GBP 120 million under the market estimate. Keep in mind that GSK acquired Pfizer Inc.'s (PFE) consumer healthcare business in July of 2019 representing a significantly incremental boost to total sales. The company is reporting pro-forma results to the equivalent three months from the period last year before the deal as if the operation was existing. By this measure, while total sales were down 3% year over year, the impact was worse on a comparable basis with a 10% pro-forma decline.

The story here was continued disruptions to the global business through weaker demand given the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with other healthcare companies, GSK sales were impacted particularly in the vaccine segments as consumer access was limited given the restriction on non-emergency medical care during the lockdown period in the early part of Q2. The company's flagship "Shingrix" shingles vaccine which represents nearly 30% of the vaccine segment saw sales down by 19% to GBP 323m. Its meningitis vaccine revenue was also 29% lower year over year.

While the pharmaceutical segment was more resilient with revenues down by 5% in constant currency, some of the market-leading treatments like "Zejula" and "Benlysta" maintained momentum with sales up 32% and 15% each respectively. Respiratory treatments like "Trelegy" and "Nucala" also had strong growth. According to management comments, firm-wide operating conditions improved through the quarter. At the product level, some consumer over the counter brands saw stronger trends based on the dynamic of people stocking up on items during the quarantine. For context, this segment includes everything from "AquaFresh" toothpaste, "Nicorette" tobacco replacement therapy, to acid indigestion relief "Tums".

While total sales were down in the quarter, efforts to limit costs and expenses helped support cash flows. Even as the proforma operating margin fell by 5.3% percentage points to 22.9%, free cash flow in the quarter at GBP 531m increased compared to GBP 165m in the period last year. This was driven by a 4.8% reduction in R&D and a 28.5% lower SG&A. GlaxoSmithKline limited promotional and marketing activities while finding integration savings across the businesses. In terms of the balance sheet, GSK ended the quarter with net debt of GBP 26.7B, down from GBP 27.0B in Q2 2019.

Treatment Pipeline

Operationally, GSK currently has a biopharma pipeline of 35 medications and 15 vaccines. A highlight this quarter was the accepted submission of "Zejula" accepted by the FDA and Europe's EMA to treat women with ovarian cancer. The company's first long-lasting regimen for HIV with the "Cabenuva" drug was approved in Canada and awaiting a reply by the FDA in the U.S. for later this year. Following the earnings release, the FDA approved "Blenrep" as a last-lie use for the treatment of adults with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

It's also worth noting that GSK is currently active in the race for a COVID-19 vaccine and related treatments. The company expects that several different therapeutics will be needed globally to end the pandemic and is taking a comprehensive approach of partnering with companies like Sanofi (SNY), China-based Clover Biopharmaceuticals, and Canadian Medicago Inc. among others to leverage its expertise of adjuvant technologies which are the vaccine agents that drive the immune response. GSK has agreements with the U.S. under "Operation Warp Speed", the U.K. and other governments to supply potentially over 1 billion doses. From the conference call:

We can deliver more than 1 billion doses of adjuvant in 2021. We announced an agreement to supply the U.K. this morning, and we're in late-stage discussions with multiple other governments taking a global and access-led approach. We're also making good progress to start clinical development of promising therapeutic antibody options, which could be in market next year. We've moved to accelerate our access to new technology platforms through strategic collaborations that will advance our R&D in multiple disease areas and could be relevant in future pandemics. And we continue to accelerate momentum with existing projects, which remains important while so much attention is focused on COVID.

GSK Management Guidance and Forward Outlook

Management is maintaining its full-year guidance issued from the prior earnings release back in April. The main highlight is that there is an expectation that the pharma and consumer healthcare segments are on track for recovery while the ongoing restructuring programs continue to generate cost savings.

The key uncertainty is for the timetable for when global vaccination rates can normalize. This will likely depend on the evolution of the coronavirus and consumers returning to medical appointments at a regular schedule. It's reported that children have been falling behind on regular vaccinations and wellness doctor visits. In the U.S. a new directive by the Department of HHS is allowing pharmacists in all 50 states to children which likely includes many GSK products. Similar trends are seen globally. From the conference call:

We're maintaining our full year guidance of adjusted EPS down 1% to 4%. Our performance for Pharma and Consumer in the first half of the year is in line with where we expect it to be. We expect limited impact from COVID-19-related stocking patterns for the balance of the year in these 2 businesses. However, there remain notable risks to business performance over the balance of the year, primarily in Vaccines. As evidenced in the second quarter, the pandemic's biggest impact has been here. The key variable in achieving adjusted EPS guidance in the full year is the timing of the recovery of vaccination rates.

According to market consensus expectations, GSK is expected to grow full-year revenue by 4.1% this year in U.S. Dollar terms. This result on a comparable or pro-forma basis would be weaker considering the addition of the Pfizer business. Another dynamic is also the strengthening of the British Pound and the Euro in recent months against the U.S. Dollar. The consensus EPS estimate for this year of $2.62 represents a decline of 18.9% year over year although the comparable pro-forma results will be weaker. For 2021, the market sees recovery with positive sales growth of 3.1% and EPS climbing by 2%.

A Quality Dividend Stock

We think it's important for investors to look beyond the COVID-19 headlines and recognize the broader value in the stock. Given the size of the company, a single therapeutic product is unlikely to materially affect upcoming results or long-term growth rates.

GSK's dividend yield of 5.0% is the highest among a peer group of mega-cap healthcare names. We specifically like GSK as an income play because its diversified global business across medicines, vaccines, and consumer products portfolio in many ways is more diversified compared to other companies that are more concentrated in a few key products.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) for example yields 4% but has a smaller treatment portfolio. The advantage of its size is that over the long-run, the business has less risk that any particular treatment or medicine in its pipeline will fail. Even AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) which yields a close 4.9% and recently completed its acquisition of Allergan lacks the consumer healthcare business GSK controls with several value-added brands.

In terms of valuation, it's also curious that GSK trades at a discount to the group based on a forward EV to revenue multiple of 3.1x and below comparables like 4.5x for Novartis AG (NVS) and 3.8x for Gilead Sciences Inc. Other multiples like a forward P/E of 15.6x for GSK are more consistent with the group averages.

To be clear, there are several key differences between these stocks including company-specific factors, but our point here is that we find GSK's current yield to be attractive. Across other valuation multiples like price to sales at 2.3x and EV to EBITDA ratio of 11.5x, GSK is relatively inexpensive compared to its peak valuation.

Longer term, investors can have confidence in the company's management team and extensive asset portfolio that will continue to generate value. Through 2022, the plan is to spin-off the consumer healthcare business as a standalone company transitioning GSK into more target biotech. Our expectation is that along with the related cost savings and corporate efficiencies of the deal, GSK stock could benefit from a trend of multiples expansion with a higher growth potential. A continued commitment towards the dividend and innovation keeps the outlook positive.

Risks and Monitoring Points

In the context of the current macro environment, there are still significant uncertainties to the outlook for global recovery and the timetable for when the pandemic will be completely under control. In the near term, headlines surrounding COVID-19 vaccine developments by GSK or its collaborations could represent a headline risk if there are any setbacks in terms of clinical trials or approvals. Going forward we'd like to see a pickup in growth expectations and a trend of increasing financial margins. Weaker than expected results could force a reset of expectations and downside for the stock.

Overall, we rate shares of GSK as a buy under $40 per share based on value and the well-supported dividend. To the upside, a breakout above $45 per share which has been a technical resistance level may be difficult in the near term but we believe the eventual spinoff of the consumer healthcare segment can unlock even more value with higher growth potential.

