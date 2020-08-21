48 Billionaire Mid-August Holdings, 27 Pay Dividends, And 4 Are Good To Get

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield big billionaire dividend holdings showed 8.05% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little, lower-priced billionaire-loved stocks led the dividend pack as of August 20.

27 of 49 billionaire-loved stocks pay dividends. As of 8/20/20, the top ten ranged 2.67%-4.39% by annual yield and ranged 0.74%-189.02% per broker-estimated price-target upsides.

Kiplinger Investing publishes opportune stock and fund lists for investors online. This Billionaire List by Dan Burrows, first published 5/1/20, was updated 8/20/20.

Foreword

Dan Burrows in Kiplinger Investing says:

They say on Wall Street that if you want to make a small fortune, start by investing a large one. No, you can't become a billionaire solely by copying their every move, but it's always interesting -- and often constructive -- to know what the "smart money" is up to."

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, this billionaire dividend holdings list is perfect for the dogcatcher process.

For those dedicated dividend collectors who adhere to and promote the author's idea of finding stocks whose annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share price, it must be noted that four of these billionaire holdings currently qualify: AIG, VIAC, AMX, ADT.

The three missing from seven dividend buys are WFC (which slashed its Q dividend to $0.10 July 14); CVI (Directors' August 4 announced no dividend for the second quarter); STAY (cut Q dividend to $0.01).

The complete alphabetical listing by stock ticker including the names of prime billionaire benefactors can be found in the afterword at the tail of this article.

Below are the August 20 data for 27 dividend-paying stocks and funds in the Kiplinger collection of stocks billionaires currently love.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 18.52% To 75.00% Net Gains For Top Ten Billionaire Holdings Come Mid-August 2021

Four of ten big billionaire-held top dividend stocks by yield were also among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this Mid-August yield-based forecast for these big billionaire dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 40% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and the median of their 1-year analyst-estimated target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: 1-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to August 20, 2021, were:

The Brink's Co. (BCO) was projected to net 750.00, based on the median of target price estimates from three analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 20% greater than the market as a whole.

Citigroup (C) was projected to net $392.54, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 78% more than the market as a whole.

American International Group (AIG) was projected to net $372.73 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from seventeen brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 44% over the market as a whole.

Cigna Corp. (CI) was projected to net $362.59, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 33% under the market as a whole.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) was projected to net $297.22, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 29% under the market as a whole.

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) was projected to net $244.69, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 11% greater than the market as a whole.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) was projected to net $243.93 based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 44% greater than the market as a whole.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) was projected to net $203.41, based on estimates from 17 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) was projected to net $202.93, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 18% greater than the market as a whole.

ADT Inc. (ADT) netted $185.17 based on a median of estimates from nine analysts, plus dividends. A Beta number was not available for ADT.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 32.55% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 14% more than the market as a whole.

Source: pinterest.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

40 Billionaire Holdings Show Broker Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

27 Billionaire Holdings Show Dividend Yields

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Top 10 Billionaire Holdings By Yield

Top ten big billionaire-bought stocks selected by yield 8/20/20 represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors.

First through third, seventh, and eighth places went to financial services representatives: American International Group (AIG) [1], Citigroup (C) [2], JPMorgan Chase (JPM) [3], Morgan Stanley (MS) [7], and Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) [8].

Fourth place went to a lone communication services representative - ViacomCBS (VIAC) [4]. In fifth place was the first of three consumer defensive stocks - Sysco (SYY) [5].

The sixth slot was claimed by the one healthcare representative - Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) [6].

Finally, the second and third consumer defensive dogs placed ninth and tenth - Tyson Foods (TSN) [9] and Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) [10] - to complete the Mid-August billionaire-loved top-yield ten.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten July Billionaire-Loved Dividend Dogs Showed 17.59%-75% Upsides, While (31) One Down-sider Slumped -9.81%

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, the median of analyst price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 8.05% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of Top-Ten Billionaire-Loved Dividend Stocks For Mid-August 2021

Ten top billionaire-loved dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, the top ten Kiplinger billionaire-held dividend dogs selected 8/20/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Billionaire Held Dogs (32) Delivering 16.22% Vs. (33) 17.55% Net Gains by All Ten Come August 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend billionaire-held kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 7.59% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The seventh-lowest priced selection, Citigroup (C), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 32.81%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield billionaire holdings as of August 20 were ViacomCBS (VIAC); American International Group (AIG); Citigroup (C); Morgan Stanley (MS); Campbell Soup (CPB), with prices ranging from $26.69 to $52.40.

Five higher-priced billionaire holdings as of August 20 were Sysco (SYY); Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY); Tyson Foods (TSN); JPMorgan Chase (JPM); Ameriprise Financial (AMP), whose prices ranged from $57.93 to $155.14.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

Stocks They Love and The Prime Billionaire Benefactors

These were 49 top stock picks by the billionaire class as of August 20, 2020. In all cases, these companies represented major holdings (5% or more) of at least one ultra-wealthy person or large hedge fund, if not several. In many cases, these stocks were owned by multiple billionaires.

For a complete summary of each stock go to 50 Top Stock Picks That Billionaires Love.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Kiplinger Billionaire Holdings stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

