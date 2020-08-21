Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome John Gomez as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) is significantly undervalued on an absolute basis and has fallen 68% from its recent highs. The hotel industry is signaling improvements in the US alongside incredible results from China, which should give investors hope for a strong recovery. PK's Q2 results came in weak as expected, but occupancy and hotel reopening are gaining strong momentum. Despite optimistic industry trends, PK's cheap valuation comes at a cost, which is their overlooked debt pile. As a result, the company's long term growth and sustainability is in question. I believe PK is a speculative investment with huge upside potential, best suited for investors with a very high risk tolerance.

Signs of a Recovery?

Most recent earnings report from flags such as Marriott and Hyatt announced substantial positive signals for the future of the hospitality industry. Marriott reported an outstanding 60% occupancy in China compared to 70% last year, while Hyatt reported similar results, but with RevPAR surpassing 2019 levels by 15 basis points. Occupancy was expected to rise as Chinese coronavirus cases were mainly contained, but certainly not back to pre-COVID-19 levels, especially not in terms of RevPAR which should lag a bit behind occupancy considering the quick ramp up. In both instances, the strong occupancy recovery was mainly driven by leisure travel, but business activity including transient and group saw a promising recovery. These results are truly extraordinary as China proved its resilience against the pandemic, and US hotels should remain hopeful of a similar trajectory.

Heading over to the US, the economy and midscale hotels are recovering the quickest due to leisure travelers and cheap rates. The upper upscale and luxury segments will take much longer for occupancy and RevPAR recovery due to business travel lagging behind, especially on the convention side. Occupancy for major hotel flags such as Wyndham perfectly showcased this recovery path for hotel chain scales with economy/midscale occupancy topping at 50%, while the higher end scale topped at 33%. Although the great momentum in occupancy rates, RevPAR is still lagging behind down 54%, and a full recovery according to consultant firm McKinsey would take over 3 years considering all chain scales.

Parks Hotels & Resorts Momentum

PK's Q2 results were weak as they faced $695 million of impairments, RevPAR dropping 95.9% YOY, and negative earnings of $261 million. Despite these weak results, along with occupancy at an abysmal 6.1%, positive momentum is accumulating. Q2 included the months from April to June, where PK only had 53% of its room count, and management expects it to reach 80% in September. The company's hotels in huge markets such as San Francisco and Hawaii both represent more than 10% of its room count and may open during Q3, which will significantly boost operating performance in the near future. Occupancy levels are also expected to rise as the month of June reported 36% occupancy for opened hotels and RevPAR performing 8% better (-88% vs -95.9%). Lost in the 6.1% occupancy were PK's top performers that achieved occupancy levels ranging from 51% to 87%. Lastly, as many of the smaller independent hotels have less access to capital, we could expect 10-20% of hotel supply in New York and other cities to get wiped out, which provides a tailwind that reduces the large amount of hotel supply growth major cities around the US have experienced. All together, improving room count, occupancy, RevPAR, key hotel markets, and reduced supply is creating huge momentum for PK, providing considerable upside in coming quarters. Source: The Motley Fool

Valuation

For my valuation, we will use a dividend discount model since 90% of PK's net income is distributed as dividends. A potential flaw in this model is the uncertainty in net income as a result of the coronavirus, although conservative estimates and historical data should minimize significant errors. In my valuation, I assumed 2021 FFO's of $279 million, 2022 of $418 million, and the following 3 years of PK's average historical FFO's of $550 as data suggests 3 years for total RevPAR recovery after a recession. From FFO's to dividends, I used a 60% to 75% FFO payout, which was PK's historical dividend per share/FFO per share ratio. Using a cost of equity of 9.66% (risk-free rate 0.61%, ERP 5.23%, equity beta 1.73) during the forecast period and 6.89% (equity beta drops to 1.2 as PK matures) into perpetuity, PK's fair value is $20.68. At a current share price of $8.52, PK is extremely undervalued and trades at a 59% discount. This of course is the huge upside potential, although uncertainty lies in future lodging demand. Given this greatly undervalued stock, we should question the risks, which leads us to one glaring issue that many have overlooked.

Where Trouble Lies

Investors seem to be heavily focused on PK's 2+ years of cash runway assuming a zero-revenue environment, which is impressive, although only includes debt servicing, and not debt maturities that are looming over the company. Over the coming years, PK's total debt is over $5 billion dollars which is enormous given their market cap of $2 billion. Not only is the debt all due over the following 6 years, it represents over 9 years of PK's FFO generation.

PK will certainly have to access the debt markets in the coming years and lower their dividends which was previously at $1.90 in 2019. PK historically has earned FFOs of $558, but capex is expected to range from $190-250 million per year based on maintenance capex and management's expectation, hence cash flows left are cut in half each year. Now, as PK is a REIT, 90% of its dividends must be paid as dividends and has historically been paid out as 66%-78% of FFO, which would typically equate to an average of $400 million of yearly dividends. With capex and dividends now accounted for, little to no cash would remain on their future balance sheet. The company does have a current cash balance of $1.6 billion, but they are burning cash at $50m per month, so you can expect the cash balance to drop over the next several months. So according to the numbers, PK will just have enough cash to cover capex and dividends, but what other expenses are there? Well we haven't even started to dig ourselves out of the billions of debt PK has laying around. As we did the simple math of cash flows remaining after capex and dividends, in most cases PK will have zero cash left to service debt, so the now not so big $1.6 billion in cash will essentially be wiped out right after the company pays off their $1,321 million of debt in 2021, leaving no cash for the remaining 5 years to pay off their obligations.

Given the cash inflows and outflows, PK will need to issue as much debt as they will pay off over the next 6 years, but now at much higher interest rates due to their low credit rating. PK's credit rating currently sits at a B (lower end of junk bonds), reflecting their high leverage seen through their Net debt/FFO ratio at 7.9 (vs. peers such as Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) at 2.9 and Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) at 2.2) and D/E at 100% compared to HST and SHO at 77% and 49% respectively. Interest rates on PK's debt averaged 4.3% in 2019 while their newly issued debt in Q2 had a 7.5% interest rate. Given this data, PK will likely continue to be a high risk company trading in junk territory for the foreseeable future, with no chance of inorganic growth.

Conclusion

The hotel industry has shown promising results of a strong recovery that is mainly driven by leisure travelers, although transient and group are following suit. China's hotel performance is certainly exciting for the industry, although demand for business travelers are still in question. PK is deeply undervalued and provides upside potential of 59% given the positive industry results. The upcoming strength in the coming quarters should present huge upside given the underlying improving economics that has not yet been priced in. The huge debt piles coming due will keep PK in junk bond territory over the next 6 years, creating huge interest payments that chip away at profits over the long-term, hence dividends will not return to their 2019 levels of $1.90 per share.

An investment in PK should be well suited for the risk-tolerant investor looking to add speculative exposure to his/her portfolio. You should keep track of hotel industry metrics, sources of cash, vaccine news, and a resurgence of coronavirus cases to further gauge the risk profile of this speculative investment.

