That has to be conservative income investors’ No. 1 priority, particularly in recessions.

We see Philip Morris as an ideal retiree pick.

It's that time of the week, for once-a-week non-REIT article.

“Since the beginning of the year I have been writing one weekly non-REIT article on Seeking Alpha. This has enabled me to become a better investor (by diversifying my retirement portfolio) and also to assist readers with selecting non-REIT dividend paying stocks.”

However, in order for me to accomplish my lofty retirement goal, I must maintain discipline by selecting high-quality stocks that I can purchase at a reasonable margin of safety.

Don’t get me wrong, I love REITs and I own quite a few of them now, and at iREIT we are expanding our coverage internationally.

However, as the saying goes, “you shouldn’t put all of your eggs in one basket,” and so each week I’m conducting due diligence on non-REITs and providing readers with some excellent research vetted by one of the best analysts on Dividend Kings, Dividend Sensei.

This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei.

Screening for High Quality Stocks

The bear market may be over, but the fundamental principles of successful long-term investing never change.

That’s why we continue to focus on investing, not gambling. And that’s why we continue to avoid speculative excesses in the current market bubble.

By almost all valuation metrics, stocks are overpriced. But let’s take forward P/E as our model.

Stocks appear to be pricing in about three years’ worth of growth, making them 41% overvalued, historically speaking.

The good news for speculators is that 12-month returns are just 8% driven by fundamentals and valuations. But they’re pretty much all that matters over the long term.

So it’s definitely bad news how JPMorgan now estimates slightly negative five-year forward returns.

As for us, we’re not that bearish. We expect about 3% compound annual growth rate larger-market returns. Though, even then, that’s about 60% less than average.

It’s also assuming that corporate taxes and other relevant factors stay as-is.

Fortunately, we’re not focused on larger-market returns though. We look for high-quality standouts instead, which is why we’re looking at Philip Morris International (PM) again today.

iREIT on Alpha’s sister service, Dividend Kings, already bought into it four times now. And it has plans to opportunistically add to that position going forward for the following four reasons.

Reason One: One of the Safest 6% Yields on Wall Street

For the record, we see Philip Morris as an ideal retiree pick, which means we’re automatically focused on dividend safety.

That has to be conservative income investors’ No. 1 priority, particularly in recessions. So let’s explore how good PM is in this regard.

To do this, we’ll use Dividend Kings’ 18-metric model to estimate the probability of a dividend cut.

We calibrate the safety score based on the S&P 500 representing average-quality companies and historical recession dividend-cut data.

(Source: Moon Capital Management, NBER, Multipl.com)

Economists expect a 5%-8% peak GDP decline in 2020, which is 4x-6x as severe as the average recession since 1945.

Yet here’s why Philip Morris gets a 4/5 above-average dividend safety scores anyway. Its:

2020 consensus payout ratio is 94% vs. 85% safe for this industry

Debt/capital is 153% vs. 60% safe

Debt/EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is 2.5 vs. 3 or less safe

Interest coverage ratio is 16.7 vs. 8+ safe

S&P credit rating is “A” with a stable outlook (2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

Fitch Credit Rating is “A” with a stable outlook (2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

Moody’s credit rating is “A2” (A equivalent) with a stable outlook (2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

Dividend growth streak is 11 years, with the next hike of 3% expected in early September

F-score is 6/9 vs. 4+ safe, 7+ very safe (low short-term bankruptcy risk)

Z-score is 4.34 vs. 3+ very safe (very long-term bankruptcy risk)

M-score is -2.71 vs. -2.22 or less safe (low accounting fraud risk)

Safety score is 4/5 above average

Dividend-cut risk in this recession is 4%-6%

Dividend-cut risk in a normal recession is 1%.

The only reason that PM's dividend safety isn't 5/5 is because of its currently elevated payout ratio. The debt/capital being over 100% is an accounting artifact created by previous high buybacks (before 2015).

(Source: WSJ)

And that’s due to the $35 billion in treasury shares on its balance sheet.

Bottom line: PM doesn't actually have dangerous debt. Its cash flows very easily cover interest costs, hence its stellar credit ratings from all three rating agencies.

It's also the same reason PM’s F and Z scores – advanced accounting metrics that estimate short and long-term bankruptcy risk – are so strong.

Here’s what Moody’s specifically had to say in its annual review on the company a week ago:

"‘Today's rating action reflects our expectations that PMI's business fundamentals and key debt metrics will remain strong despite the short-term impact of the measures recently implemented by governments to slow down the spread of coronavirus… as well as currency headwinds,’ says Roberto Pozzi, a Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for PMI. ‘PMI's recent results for the second quarter of 2020 were in line with our expectations, showing still high leverage for the rating assigned but strong volume growth in reduced-risk products.’"

Moreover:

“PMI's A2 rating reflects the company's high profitability and stable cash flow generation, despite a still somewhat high leverage for the rating assigned and high dividend distributions affecting its debt metrics. “The rating is underpinned by the company's strong brands and pricing power in both its traditional cigarettes business and in reduced-risk products categories, its high investments in a broad range of new products, as well as good, steady progress in terms of regulatory approvals."

Cash flow is ultimately what funds interest payments and repays bonds. Hence the reason why all the rating agencies are primarily focused on debt/EBITDA and interest coverage ratios.

To be clear, Moody’s does recognize that Philip Morris’ leverage rose from 2.7x in the first quarter to 2.9x as of June 30. It therefore remains “above the 2.5x threshold required to maintain its A2 rating.”

Moreover, it expects that number to stay elevated for the next 12-18 months. Though it does note that “the company’s conservative early refinancing of its debt maturities can generate temporarily higher levels of gross debt, resulting in temporarily higher leverage…” And:

“… adjusted gross debt was around $34.9 billion at the end of Q2 and EBITDA $12.3 billion in the last twelve months to 30 June 2020, down around $1.2 billion and $400 million sequentially, respectively. Improving visibility has prompted management to reinstate the earnings guidance for the full year, suspended just three months ago.”

Rating agencies consider:

A 3 or less debt/EBITDA ratio to be safe for most BBB rated companies,

2.5 or less to be safe for A-rated companies

1.5 or less to be safe for AA-rated companies.

But, as already implied, they also take other factors into consideration. For instance, PM has $11.7 billion in liquidity right now and its credit facility borrowing costs are under 1%. Overall borrowing costs for the company are 2.23%. That’s almost 18x lower than its returns on invested capital.

None of this is to say that the global lockdown measures haven’t effected Philip Morris. They have. While heated tobacco unit shipments increase strongly in the quarter, the company saw a 17.6% decline in cigarette shipment volumes.

Together, that made up a 14.5% volume decline compared to the same quarter last year. In addition, as Moody’s notes:

“In Q2 2020, the company saw a severe reduction of duty-free sales (duty-free contributed almost 4% of PMI's 2019 net revenues), the delayed implementation of minimum price measures in Indonesia, and slower IQOS user acquisition."

However, IQOS – PM's industry-leading heat stick product – now has an estimated 15.4 million users. And management plans to be able to run its business entirely off such reduced-risk products (RRPs) within 10 to 15 years.

It developed iQOS back in 2014, making it ahead of the curve when it comes to profiting from the cigarette-free future the industryis preparing for. (That was what most of the debt increase went to fund.)

Moody’s mentioned how:

“On 7 July, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the marketing of PMI's IQOS Tobacco Heating System as a modified risk tobacco product (MRTP). “The authorization permits PMI to market IQOS in the U.S. as exposing users to lower amounts of harmful substances than traditional combustible tobacco products like cigarettes and cigars, paving the way for the recognition of other alternative products as less ‘exposure.’ It also sets a precedent that regulators in other countries will likely follow."

All this to say that management is very clear about maintaining its dividend safety. On the Q2 conference call, CFO Emmanuel Babeau assured:

“We remain on track to deliver our target of over $1 billion in efficiency by 2021 through both manufacturing productivity and SG&A (selling, general, and administrative) savings. We have additional opportunities on top of this from changes in our post-pandemic way of working, including the acceleration of digital activities. “Importantly, our balance sheet and financial position are strong and our commitment to the dividend remains unwavering."

All three rating agencies believe the current dividend can be safely maintained and even modestly grown as-is. In fact, PM is expected to announce its annual dividend c (its 12th since the spinoff) of about 3% in early September.

Under the new S&P grandfather spinoff rule – which was instituted after MO lost its aristocrat status by spinning off PM, Kraft, and Miller – PM would actually be a dividend king.

Its dividend expectations are supported by operating cash flow of $9 billion converting to at least $8.3 billion in free cash flow:

$8.3 billion in FCF

$7.3 billion annual dividend cost (88% FCF payout ratio)

$7.5 billion consensus 2021 dividend cost (91% payout ratio on 2020's management guidance).

PM expects to retain at least $1 billion in FCF after dividends this year that will then go toward further deleveraging. In which case, it both will be and remain a dependable source of income for retirees.

Reason Two: a Lucrative Business Model + Exceptional Management = Attractive Growth Outlook

(Source: investor presentation)

Despite the lockdowns, Philip Morris’ post-tax net revenue barely budged in the first half of the year. That’s in part because it hiked the price of its premium cigarette brands 5.4% and boosted operating margins from cost cutting.

(Source: investor presentation)

That's just slightly below the average 6.5% annual price increases since 2008.

Basically, PM’s short- to medium-term strategy is the same as all other big tobacco companies: Raise prices on cigarettes faster than volumes decline.

How long can it keep doing that? Morningstar might have the answer to that:

“According to data from the Tobacco Atlas, more than 60% of all smokers intend to quit. And 42% have attempted to quit over the last 12 months. Yet in most markets, the smoking rate is in only a very modest decline, implying that the majority of smokers attempting to quit fail to do so. “Academic research (Lewis and others, 2015) has shown that while cessation rates are not correlated with consumer-brand loyalty, premium price segments are associated at a statistically significant level with lower cessation rates. According to company disclosures, PMI has the heaviest skew to premium segment among the large-cap cigarette manufacturers, with around 55% of its OECD volumes in premium segments, benchmarked against roughly 25% for the industry in aggregate.”

PM's business benefits from having the biggest focus on premium brands, which studies show have the lowest cessation rates.

(Source: investor presentation)

What's more, 73% of volume is in emerging markets, where smoking rates are the most stable.

(Source: investor presentation)

Prices are, admittedly, lower in those countries. But they still account for 56% of sales.

As for the bigger price-raising picture, everyone knows that consumers do have a line. At some point in the future, that line will be crossed and the majority of smokers simply will not be able to justify or flat-out afford their habit.

But judging by Australia’s “draconian anti-cigarette measures” – as not inaccurately defined by Morningstar – it appears that PM has 26 years or so before its core business becomes permanently disrupted.

That’s a long time. And it also brings us right back to what makes PM the highest-quality tobacco giant: Its lead in reduced-risk products, specifically heat sticks.

CEO André Calantzopoulos even says that, in 10 to 15 years – if manufacturers and governments work together – PM may no longer sell cigarettes at all in many of its markets. That was in a letter to shareholders that was published with the company’s environmental, social, and governance report.

And it’s not as impossible as it might sound.

In Q2, Philip Morris reported a 24% growth in heat sticks, and RRP revenue now makes up 24% of sales. That's about 5x the next-best tobacco company, BTI, where 5% of sales are from reduced-risk nicotine products.

(Source: investor presentation)

10% of total volumes are now heat sticks, a percentage that’s been growing at a very rapid clip as the company rolls out iQos globally.

(Source: investor presentation)

Moody’s writes:

“PMI's heated tobacco shipments demonstrated high levels of growth in Q2 2020 compared to Q2 2019 across its regions: (+38.9% to 4,227 million units in the European Union, 82.6% to 5,126 million units in Eastern Europe, and 7.7% to 9,076 million units in East Asia & Australia. Particularly noteworthy is a fivefold increase in shipments in the U.K., where the company started marketing the product in December 2016 and where vaping products have so far been more widely consumed. “PMI stated that the market share for its heated tobacco units in the markets where they're sold, excluding the U.S., has further increased by 1.8 points year on year to 6.3% during the last quarter."

Heat stick volumes grew 39% in Q2, and PM is confident it can keep growing volumes very quickly.

(Source: investor presentation)

That's because, in 2019, smokers bought 2.7 trillion packs of cigarettes. So while iQos is No. 1 in the world in heat sticks, it’s barely scratched the surface of this massive addressable market.

(Source: investor presentation)

The global nicotine market is what PM is after, which is $477 billion in size and growing 4% per year. RRPs like vaping and heat sticks, along with oral nicotine pouches, make up 6% of the global market but are rapidly gaining market share.

(Source: investor presentation)

They’re growing at 20% per year, 5x as fast as the overall global nicotine industry. Heated tobacco products are growing 23% and PM's heat sticks are growing at 40%.

Basically, PM is the king of this theatre. Yet a king with far more territory to conquer.

There are about 140 countries that PM has yet to roll iQos out to. This opens up a runway to keep volume growth very strong for at least the next 10 to 20 years.

Philip Morris has invested $7.2 billion into RRPs since 2008. And that aggressive spending is now bearing fruit.

(Source: investor presentation)

Ninety-eight percent of research and development spending is now on RRPs. And that $7.2 billion has bought PM 5,800 patents, with 137 studies showing their relative health benefits vs. cigarettes.

(Source: investor presentation)

By 2025, the company hopes to have 40% of sales from RRPs, selling over 250 million units per year. If it reaches this figure, it would be about four times what it sold in 2019.

It’s clear PM has a strong long-term plan for achieving a post-cigarette future – courtesy of its excellent 3/3 quality management team.

Morningstar says about them:

“Since the rotation of some senior executives, most notably Louis Camilleri stepping aside as CEO in May 2013 and being replaced by former COO Andre Calantzopoulos, we think capital allocation has continued to be sound. “Share repurchases have been suspended, a decision that we think was prudent given the strength of the currency headwind. We prefer that free cash flow be allocated to increasing the dividend, a policy management has pursued despite the temporary inflation in the payout ratio, albeit at a slower pace than we think the company can achieve in the medium term. Share repurchases are likely to return when currency headwinds abate and the payout ratio returns to a normalized level in the mid-80s."

Morningstar also does a great job of summarizing another reason why we consider this company so stellar:

“Philip Morris International possesses a formidable franchise in the tobacco industry, formed by the aggregation of intangible assets and a cost advantage. “Tight government regulations have made barriers to entry almost insurmountable and have kept market shares stable. Consumers are quite brand-loyal, particularly in premium price segments, to which PMI’s portfolio skews, creating another intangible asset that is no longer as prevalent as it once was in other consumer categories. Finally, economies of scale give the large-cap manufacturers an advantage in tobacco leaf procurement and distribution."

(Source: investor presentation)

Here’s evidence of that "formidable" PM moat: Its 39% market share in the developed world outside the U.S. and China. In emerging markets, it has 23% market share, which puts it right behind BTI as the second-biggest tobacco company on earth.

(Source: investor presentation)

Combine that market share with the second-best economies of scale, and a proven ability to cut costs, and what you get is excellent profitability.

(Source: Ycharts)

How impressive is PM's profitability?

(Source: Gurufocus)

Despite being impacted by the pandemic, it remains among the most profitable names in the industry.

Out of 38 major tobacco companies in the world, PM is No. 9 in overall profitability. And it’s even now making progress on a $1 billion cost-cutting initiative that should improve profitability even more – including returns on capital.

(Source: Gurufocus)

Its pre-tax return on capital hit 176% in Q2, which was a tough quarter for the company. Meanwhile, its 13-year median of 163% means that for every $1 needed to run the company, PM generates $1.63 in annual pre-tax profit.

ROC is legendary investor Joel Greenblatt's gold standard proxy for quality and “moatiness,” and 50% of his "magic formula."

And it certainly doesn’t hurt the company’s dividend growth, which is expected to continue at about 3% over the next few years until the payout ratio returns to industry-safe levels at 85%.

Here’s PM’s long-term growth profile:

FactSet growth consensus through 2023: 7% CAGR

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 6.2% CAGR

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 7.3% CAGR

long-term growth consensus: 7.3% CAGR Reuters' five-year growth consensus: 5.3% CAGR

Historical growth rates: -1% to 5% CAGR

Management guidance: at least 8% CAGR.

Speaking of management, it just reiterated that its medium-term plan for 8% CAGR EPS growth remains on track. In which case, it would boast the highest progress of any tobacco company.

Already, its long-term growth outlook has returned to pre-pandemic levels of about 7% CAGR.

(Source: YCharts)

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

That's actually slightly better than the historical growth rates, which have been depressed in recent years by heavy investment in RRPs and negative currency effects.

Analysts are reasonably accurate at forecasting the growth rates of this company, with PM growing as expected 80% of the time.

The historical margin of error is about -35% to the downside and about 15% to the upside. So 5.3%-7.3% CAGR analyst long-term growth consensus becomes a historical margin of error adjusted expected growth range of 3%-8% CAGR.

What kind of returns can PM investors expect from this 6%-yielding 10/11 SWAN?

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

To answer that, we need to estimate historical fair value for PM – which means looking at the market-determined fair value P/E range outside of bear markets and bubbles.

For PM, the market has determined it's worth 16x-17x earnings. So we can apply the 3%-8% CAGR growth range to that in order to estimate long-term return potentials.

Conservative Five-Year Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

If PM grows at the slow end of that range and returns to the low end of historical fair value, then we can expect 78% total returns, or 11% CAGR.

Bullish 5-Year Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

If PM grows at the upper end of the expected range, we can expect 104% total returns, or 14.2% CAGR.

2025 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

If PM grows as analysts expect and returns to mid-range historical fair value, we could nearly double our investment, generating about 13.5% CAGR total returns over five years.

Yet you don't have to necessarily wait five years to make a good return on a PM purchase today.

2022 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

If PM grows as expected through 2022 and returns to historical market-determined fair value, we can expect about 40% total returns, or 15.4% CAGR.

Remember the market's consensus return potential through 2022 is negative. And over the next five years, PM's consensus returns are about three times that of the broader market.

That's due to far superior valuation, yield, and stronger growth profile.

Reason Three: A Wonderful Company at a Good Price

Rather than speculate about what a company is worth, we use the market's own historical multiples during periods of similar fundamentals.

As Ben Graham once pointed out, the market always correctly "weighs the substance of a company" over the long term. So millions of investors risking real money in the past can help us estimate what a company is worth today.

PM's fair value range is $77-$108. This makes its average historical fair value of $90 a reasonable estimate of what its consensus fundamentals are worth this year.

Next year, it’s expected to grow by about 7%, increasing fair value to $96.

But remember that all valuation is probabilistic. We need an appropriate margin of safety to compensate for the risks of things going wrong in the future.

So here’s how Philip Morris' DK ratings look for both this year and next year's consensus fundamentals.

PM is about 13% undervalued right now for 2020's consensus fundamental estimates. That makes it a potentially good buy, especially when we consider the overvalued nature of the market and many beloved dividend blue chips.

Reason Four: One of the Most Prudent High-Yield Investments Conservative Income Investors Can Make Today

Dividend Kings never recommends or buys a company without first assessing how reasonable and prudent an idea it is relative to the S&P 500 – which is most people's default alternative.

It considers valuation in this equation, as well as the three priorities of successful long-term investors.

In that light, here’s the PM investment decision score:

From the perspective of conservative long-term income investors, PM isn't just a potentially good buy. It's potentially an exceptional one thanks to its current:

Generous, safe and growing yield

Reasonable valuation

Strongest growth profile in the industry

Overall, we like what we see. Though that doesn’t mean we won’t point out the downside as well.

Risks to Consider: Why PM Isn't Right for Everyone

Not everyone is comfortable owning tobacco companies for moral reasons, which is why we’ll points its ESG (environmental, social, and governance) data.

(Source: MSCI)

Philip Morris ranks about average among the 11 tobacco companies rated by MSCI, the world's second-largest indexing company. However, its ESG score has improved in recent years from well below average.

Fitch, S&P, and Moody’s all factor this into their assessments when determining ratings. Yet Moody’s in particular sees PM’s “governance as very strong,” with proper checks and balances to keep it honest. And:

“The company's financial policy reflects its public commitment to maintain a single A rating and pursue a conservative funding strategy including a long-dated debt maturity profile, debt currency exposures broadly matching its operating cash flows if possible, and mostly fixed-rate debt. PMI has made no share repurchase since 2015 and currently has no plans to do so in 2020, whilst paying dividends of around 75% of funds from operations (FFO) as defined by Moody's."

The biggest short-term risk, as far as it sees, is ongoing pandemic impacts on its debt metrics:

“Negative pressure on PMI's ratings could develop if the company's Moody's adjusted gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio were to be sustained above 2.5x. In its assessment of the company's leverage, Moody's considers also the company's refinancing activity, which can translate in temporarily higher than expected gross debt and cash balances. “… the company has deconsolidated its Canadian operations in 2019 because the latter remain under Canada's Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, thus negatively impacting on its reported EBITDA. Moody's estimates the total impact on EBITDA for the full year 2019, including one-off effects and non-cash effects, at around $1.0 billion."

Due to the obvious health issues of Philip Morris’ products, there also are long-term regulatory and litigation risks. However, Morningstar’s uncertainty rating for PM is low:

“Evidence from the recent economic volatility suggests that industry fundamentals –and therefore manufacturers' cash flows – remain stable. With pricing power intact, the greatest operational risks, in our view, are the risk of more widespread plain packaging measures in large markets and foreign exchange risk. “Any investor owning tobacco stocks should have the stomach for fat-tail risk such as the recent CAD 13 billion judgment against the industry in Quebec, Canada. Litigation risk is substantially lower for the European players, as most countries do not have a class-action legal process. Nevertheless, we regard government and legal risks as low-probability events with high potential impacts that investors should be aware of."

What are plain packaging laws? They’re mandates that force cigarette makers to adhere to plain, standard-size packaging with only an approved presentation of their brand name. This is meant to make them less appealing, and various countries are adopting them these days.

Morningstar sees this general government regulation as doing little to affect tobacco manufacturer’s economic moat. However, plain packaging is a definite threat:

“We believe that it could facilitate trading down, which would erode pricing power and be detrimental to moats in the industry. Australia introduced plain packs in 2012, and the U.K., Ireland, and France followed suit in 2017. If plain packages are introduced in any other major EU market, this could be materially detrimental to the firm, given its positioning in premium categories."

The firm also has something to say about currency risk:

“Philip Morris' functional currency is the euro, but it reports in U.S. dollars. It also has exposure to currencies too small to hedge in large amounts on the open market. “Although it has something of a natural hedge, with around 26% of its costs in euros almost offsetting the 32% of its revenue… denominated in euros, strength in the U.S. dollar can have a significant and detrimental impact on Philip Morris' earnings. And this risk has been evident in recent years."

Fortunately for PM, the dollar is likely to weaken after its multi-year rally.

(Source: YCharts)

This could reverse the currency headwinds PM has struggled with for years. Foreign sales would then translate into greater U.S. dollars, helping to further secure the dividend.

Valuation risk on PM, meanwhile, is currently medium, since its price has recovered about 12% off the recent lows. Thirteen times earnings are typically as low as it falls in a bear market

We saw that last seen in the December 2018 correction, where the company fell to 11x earnings in the larger market March crash. This indicates that PM's potential downside is:

About 16% in a future correction

About 29% in a future bear market

Volatility risk, however, is something all stock investors must be prepared for – especially right now. No matter a company’s quality, balance sheet, or fundamentals, all stocks can be extremely volatile at times.

(Source: YCharts)

Since the spinoff, PM's average annual volatility is 22.4%, which is equal to the average dividend aristocrat's, whereas the average standalone company has 26% average annual volatility.

This year, admittedly, we saw PM's volatility spike to 35%.

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

PM does tend to be less volatile in most corrections. But anyone who thinks that SWAN or "defensive" means "can't fall in a downturn" needs to recalibrate their expectations.

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

Like every other stock, Philip Morris isn’t going to always go straight up. Sometimes, it’s even going to go down, seemingly significantly.

Future Volatility Risk Assessment

JPMorgan's economists are considered one of the 16 most accurate teams out of 45 tracked by MarketWatch. They’ve compiled a list of risk scenarios for both the short- and long-term that investors need to keep in mind.

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

In the event of increased financial stress – which causes junk bond credit spreads to widen by 7.5% – the stock market could fall about 6.5%.

Comparatively speaking, PM is expected to act defensively. But it would still probably fall 6%.

Should 10-year yields rise quickly by 1.5%, bonds are expected to fall 11% while stocks are expected to rise 12%. For its part, analysts would expect an 11% increase from PM.

That's because a strong economy is most likely to cause such a swift increase in long-term interest rates. And PM is a risk asset, whose earnings – not interest rates – drive its price over time.

In other words, PM is NOT a bond alternative, as JPMorgan's stress testing shows.

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

As far as short-term risks go, should the pandemic go better than expected, JPMorgan estimates stocks would rise about 10%, lowering PM’s volatility by about 9%.

If the pandemic goes worse than expected, it could cause a 22% bear market, causing PM to act defensively to a modest degree.

There are political possibilities too that could affect it. So the elections could make a difference in what Philip Morris needs to handle from here. And then there’s the question of when a vaccine presents itself.

Really, the short- and mid-term future are up for grabs in many ways.

(Source: Guggenheim Partners, Ned Davis Research)

A portfolio that never falls is not possible. You can only put together one that properly balances offense and defense for your specific situation.

Bottom Line: Philip Morris Is an Exceptional Source of Safe Income and Good Value

Again, we fully acknowledge that tobacco stocks aren’t for everyone.

But the industry is rapidly transitioning to an RRP future full of nicotine, not tobacco. And, the way we see it, nicotine in a reduced risk form is no more immoral to market than alcohol.

From a purely financial standpoint, Philip Morris represents the highest-quality tobacco company, 10/11 SWAN quality. Its stable A credit ratings from S&P, Fitch, and Moody's take into account the entire complex risk profile.

The conclusion: This company’s long-term bankruptcy risk is about 0.66%.

With a less than 1% probability of losing all your money buying PM – and the valuation being relatively attractive at a 13% discount to average historical fair value – we consider PM a potentially good buy for anyone seeking a safe and slowly growing 6% yield.

When you combine that yield and valuation with PM's:

Industry-leading growth potential

Industry-leading balance sheet

Top-notch management team

Industry-leading profitability…

You get a 100% A+ exceptional long-term potential investment, even in this intense market bubble we’re seeing now.

Now, as you can see, I'm a shareholder in PM, moving even closer to my dream of owning a "boatload" of blue-chips before I retire.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations.

