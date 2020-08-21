The outlook for FY2020 is for an estimated $2.60/share in earnings, implying a current P/E=13. FCF generation will be in the range of $2.82/share.

Printed electronics producer Jabil (JBL) manufactures thinner, lighter, and more flexible circuit assemblies for the production of highly integrated products. In March, the company pulled annual guidance due to the pandemic throughout Asia, the potential impact on the U.S., and concerns about the health of supply chains. Despite an earnings report in June that exceeded consensus expectations, the stock remains down ~20% YTD. Yet, the company is performing well and will generate significant free cash flow in FY2021.

Earnings (Q3: 3 months ended May 31, 2020)

Jabil's fiscal Q3 aligned with the worst of the pandemic fears and with supply chain shutdowns in Asia. As a result, double-digit growth in the company's Diversified Manufacturing Services ("DMS") segment was somewhat of a surprise. Yet, year-over-year revenue was relatively flat and some one-off charges led to a loss of -$0.34/share:

Source: Q3 EPS report

Revenue beat expectations by $720 million. The bottom line was negatively affected by one-time restructuring charges and a revaluation of deferred tax assets ($0.14/share) as well as costs related to COVID-19 - which are expected to be in a range of $160-$170 million for FY2020. As a result, JBL is planning to reduce its workforce and thereby lower its cost structure by roughly $50 million.

Non-GAAP earnings were $0.37/share - missing consensus estimated by $0.06/share. Adjusted free cash flow was $344 million.

The number of fully diluted shares outstanding fell 3.2% yoy as a result of the company's $600 million two-year buyback authorization initiated in September 2019.

Balance Sheet

Jabil's balance sheet is relatively strong as the company ended the quarter with $763 million in cash. While that is down from $1.19 billion at the end of FY19, the reduction is mostly due to the share buybacks and fulfilling commitments of the healthcare collaboration with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). As a result of the company's financial strength, it is able to borrow money at attractive rates - such as the recent $600 million in Senior Notes due 2031 for 3%.

Going Forward

Jabil is de-emphasizing its reliance on large cell-phone manufacturers in order to distance itself from the cutthroat business and increase margins. One of the company's initiatives is establishing the Jabil Healthcare segment, the largest healthcare manufacturing solutions provider. Jabil Healthcare serves five key sectors: medical devices, orthopedics, diagnostics, pharmaceutical delivery systems, and consumer health. The company's efforts in this area will focus on the Internet of Things ("IoT") and digital health platform innovations enabled by connectivity, sensors, and miniaturization.

Indeed, on the Q3 conference call, CEO Mark Mondello said the company saw strong demand in health care as well as packaging, cloud, edge devices, and mobility. In the health care segment, Jabil joined the fight against COVID-19 and quickly transformed manufacturing lines around the world in order to contribute the production of critical products, such as ventilators, specialized manifolds, 3D printed components, face shields, protective masks, and test kits.

In terms of its packaging business, Jabil serves many of the world's top consumer brands. Demand was strong in areas like cleaners and disinfectants, touch-less dispensers, antibacterial products, and eat-at-home food products.

These areas of strength were offset by weakness in JBL's automotive and transport, and print & retail sectors.

Q4FY20 guidance is as follows:

Source: Q3 Presentation

On the Q3 conference call, Jabil CFO Mark Dastoor said the company expects ~$55 million in COVID-19-related costs in Q4 and:

Putting it all together for the year, we now anticipate revenues will be $26.2 billion and core operating income to be $805 million. This outlook translates to core earnings per share of approximately $2.60 for the year. We also expect to deliver free cash flows ("FCF") in the range of $400 million to $450 million for the fiscal year.

Summary & Conclusions

Jabil was on the front-line in combating supply chain and demand issues as a result of COVID-19. Despite strength across much of its business lines (healthcare, cloud, packaging, and mobility), the company's Q3 results were dragged down by the automotive, transport, print, and retail markets.

Full-year guidance for $2.60 in EPS implies a P/E=13 based on Thursday's closing price of $33.79. The midpoint of FY2020 FCF guidance of $425 million equates to an estimated $2.82/share, which compares very favorably to the company's current $0.32/share annual dividend and gives the company broad latitude to increase both dividends and share buybacks going forward.

Jabil got caught in a strategic transition away from cell-phone supplier to automotive at a time when automotive demand dropped. However, that is likely to be a temporary setback in my opinion, and a future of electric vehicles bodes well for Jabil's core competency in flexible circuit assemblies for integrated products. The downside risk seems negligible based on the current price and P/E, while odds are FY2021 could see an acceleration in Jabil's market segments. The company is moderately attractive here based on the YTD decline in the stock, JBL's ability to generate excellent FCF, the share buyback program, and the potential for dividend growth in a post-COVID-19 era.

