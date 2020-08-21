Investment Thesis

WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC) delivered a solid Q2 2020 even in the midst of a challenging macroeconomic environment. Despite the outbreak of COVID-19, the company is still continuing with its 5-year capital projects to grow its EPS by about 5%-7% annually. It also has a solid funding plan. WEC pays a growing 2.7%-yielding dividend. However, its shares are not cheap right now. In fact, it is trading at a valuation higher than its historical average. Therefore, investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Recent Developments: Q2 2020 Highlights

WEC delivered a solid Q2 2020 despite the challenges presented by the outbreak of COVID-19. The company saw its EPS increased slightly to $0.76 per share in Q2 2020 from $0.74 per share in Q2 2019. The primary reason for its outperformance was the warmer-than-normal weather that drove higher residential energy usage. In addition, its focus on improving its operating efficiency in the past quarter also helped to grow its EPS.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

The impact of COVID-19 is manageable

The stay-at-home orders that were implemented across WEC’s services territories have impacted its Q2 2020 results. In the past quarter, electric sales to its small and large commercial and industrial customers have declined by 8.6% and 11.3%, respectively, year over year. Fortunately, the decline was offset by very strong residential electricity usage as the company saw its residential sales increased by 17.1% year over year in Q2 2020. This was primarily due to stay-at-home orders and warmer than normal weather. Therefore, its total electricity sales in Q2 2020 were only down by 2.7% year over year. This would have been lower (a decline of 6.9%) on a weather-normal basis. Management expects its total electricity sales in Q3 2020 to be down by about 3.6% year over year. As the economy gradually reopens, its electric sales volume should gradually return to normal pattern by the end of 2020 (assuming normal weather condition).

Management still expects to grow its asset base by 7% annually

Despite the outbreak of COVID-19, management is not changing its capital plan. As we have previously discussed in our last article, WEC has a five-year capital plan with total investments of $15 billion between 2020 and 2024. However, management noted that several of its projects have delayed slightly by a few months. Nevertheless, management does not think the slight delay will alter its long-term growth outlook. Management expects its 5-year investment projects to grow its average asset base from $21.4 billion in 2019 to $30.2 billion in 2024. This represents a growth rate of 7% annually. These projects should also support its long-term EPS growth target of 5%-7% annually.

WEC has a solid balance sheet

WEC has a strong balance sheet with healthy funds from operations to debt ratio of 18.5% in 2019. It also has solid credit ratings across its different electric and gas utilities. As can be seen from the chart and table below, its credit ratings range from A to A-. The company also has ample liquidity with $1.9 billion of liquidity at the end of July 2020. The company plans to fund its capital projects through a combination of funds generated from operations and debt issuances. In the latest conference call, management indicated that they do not expect to issue any equity. This is good news because it avoids any earnings dilution.

Valuation Analysis

WEC has reaffirmed its prior 2020 EPS guidance. It still expects to generate about $3.71 - $3.75 of earnings per share. Using the midpoint of its EPS guidance for 2020, its price to 2020 earnings ratio is about 24.6x. This is significantly higher than its 5-year average P/E ratio of about 21x. Its valuation is also higher than many of its peers. For example, Emera (OTCPK:EMRAF) trades at a P/E ratio of 16.0x and Algonquin Power (AQN) trades at a P/E ratio of 14.5x. Therefore, WEC appears to be overvalued.

A 2.7%-yielding dividend

WEC currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.632 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 2.7%. The company has consistently raised its dividend in the past. The company’s dividend should be sustainable in the long term as management has a target payout ratio of 65%-70% of its earnings. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield of 2.7% is towards the low end of its 5-year yield range.

Risks and Challenges

WEC faces several risks:

(1) WEC Energy faces regulatory risk. A lengthy period of low interest rates could result in lower allowed return on equity.

(2) Adverse weather may impact the demand for electricity.

(3) Multiple waves of pandemic may result in lower than expected energy consumption especially if stay-at-home orders are re-introduced in its services territories.

Investor Takeaway

We like what we see in WEC’s Q2 2020 even in the midst of a challenging macroeconomic environment. However, its shares are not cheap right now. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines before initiating a position.

