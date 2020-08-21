In the retail space, I continue to think that ROST will come out of the crisis on the winners' side, along with peer TJX.

Ross' second quarter earnings report looked very much like a repeat of TJX's: encouraging at first, uglier as the period came to a close.

On August 20, Ross Stores (ROST) reported an all-around beat that failed to inspire. Revenue drop of nearly 33% ended up being quite a bit better than expectations and so did non-GAAP net loss per share of 13 cents. Yet, the stock ended the week down about 8% - drifting lower alongside most non-big box retailers that have, so far, been struggling to climb out of the depths of the COVID-19 crisis.

Credit: CoStar

On the quarter and outlook

Ross' second quarter report looked very much like a repeat of TJX Companies (TJX). When it comes to similarities between the two competitors, both disclosed better-than-expected comps shortly after stores began to reopen, in May and June, due to pent-up demand. However, both also blamed depleted inventory following the surge in shopping activity for sales underperformance in July. I suspect that the rise in COVID-19 cases and the political impasse regarding additional stimulus money must have played an important role as well.

Also, profitability dropped drastically YOY in both cases. Ross reported a gross margin contraction of about six percentage points, just a bit worse than TJX's number (see graph below). The Dublin, California-based retailer blamed lack of scale and "aggressive markdowns to clear aged inventory" for loss of profitability. I had called out these same two factors in my TJX earnings review.

Another common denominator, one that seems to be behind lack of share price traction, is the outlook for the third quarter. Ross and TJX warned that shopping trends have not been overly encouraging in August. The latter still took a swing at guiding 3Q comps, although it looked quite ugly: a drop of 10% to 20% YOY. Ross did not even bother making predictions but reported that comps for the first couple of weeks of the quarter were very much aligned with its peer's guidance for the whole three-month period.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from multiple sources

The key difference between Ross and TJX in the second quarter was open-store comps. The former printed a worrisome drop of 12%, while the latter endured a decline of only 3%. To me, the root cause of the disconnect is clear: TJX is more exposed to the home category through its Home Goods banner, which posted impressive comps of 20%. Still, Ross' lack of top-line firepower looked subpar compared to Marmaxx's 6% comparable sales drop, maybe suggesting that TJX did a slightly better job than its peer at fighting the recent headwinds.

Key takeaways

For a moment, I thought that second quarter earnings season could mark a turnaround in investor sentiment towards off-price retailers. At some point, the fear of shopping at physical locations would ease (these companies tend to have a largely insignificant e-commerce channel) and the appeal of bargain hunting would take over as the recession continues to unfold. As it turns out, I was wrong at least on the timing of the recovery.

Ross, not unlike TJX, has struggled to coordinate proper inventory levels with the return of foot traffic in May and June. To add insult to injury, July has been a challenging month due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and the uncertainties around the extension of fiscal stimulus. The climb out of the gutter has been very slippery for off-price retailers so far.

Data by YCharts

These are some of the problems that Ross has to deal with in the short term. For this reason, investor sentiment may remain under pressure for the next few weeks or even months. However, I remain optimistic about the space in the longer term. Investors who agree with me may appreciate the fact that valuations look fairly de-risked at current levels (see chart above), with ROST and TJX trading well off the February peak, at barely 20x next year's earnings.

A couple of months ago, I argued in favor of an investment in ROST after taking a methodical look at a few important fundamental factors: growth opportunities, efficiency, cash flow generation, and balance sheet robustness. While COVID-19 has wreaked havoc in the retail sector, I continue to think that ROST will come out of the crisis on the winners' side - along with peer TJX, and in much better shape than specialty and department store chains.

Beating the market by a mile TJX is one piece of my All-Equities Storm-Resistant Growth portfolio. Other mega-cap names have produced a much larger portion of the gains, which have been better than the S&P 500 by a mile (see graph below, pink line). To learn more about the storm-resistant growth approach to investing, I invite you to join our community. Click here and take advantage of the 14-day free trial today. After that, don't forget to join the Live Chat so we can share a few thoughts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TJX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.