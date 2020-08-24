Dividend Stocks Make a Comeback

Investors should watch out. These high-flying stocks are trading at all-time-high valuations which cannot be sustained.

Co-produced with Trapping Value

The markets continue to see a lot of bullish pressure, which has been ongoing for the last several weeks. I believe that it's only a matter of time before we see new broader market highs. The reasons are simple:

There's too much liquidity in the system, and cash sitting on the sidelines remains at all-time highs. With very few opportunities to invest in such as new business ventures (mainly due to the impact of COVID-19), this cash is flowing into operating businesses (or in the form of buying listed stocks). Central bankers across the globe continue to printand flooding the market with it. This abundance of printing is diluting the value of money or the value of the U.S. d ollar, among others. There will be a price to pay in the future, and most likely in the form of inflation. Inflation is an indirect tax that will impact every one of us. Investing in stocks is one way to hedge against inflation, but not all stocks are alike. We have been writing a series about inflation, and inflation hedges. We will briefly address this later in this report. Money managers want to produce returns to their investors. With bonds and CDs offering near-zero yields, these managers have been re-directing money to stocks to produce returns. This piling up in money is resulting in the markets climbing even higher.

With indices moving up relentlessly, powered by Information Technology stocks, we thought we would give you an update on how things stand from a macro perspective.

Market Capitalization Dominance

There are quite a few different numbers we can show to explain how ridiculous technology valuations have become, but perhaps this one fits the bill the best. Apple (AAPL) now alone is greater (the chart is a few days old) than 90% of the Russell 2000 market capitalization.

While Wall Street would have you believe that this is due to amazing profits, it has all come from surging multiples.

Data by

YCharts

But everything is being spent online!

E-commerce has ratcheted up rather brilliantly during COVID-19 but the main winner from that is Amazon (AMZN). Even there we see this has peaked with gradual falling of e-commerce share as things return to near normalcy over the next year. As far as the traditional capex goes, companies are cutting capex on IT faster than at any other time in history.

We will see the impact of this with a lag but Cisco Systems (CSCO) just showed the world how bad things are getting for IT spending. CSCO missed already-lowered sales and profit expectations and guided lower for next quarter as well.

Data by YCharts

CSCO has a July quarter-end and leads the charge on guidance. For fiscal Q1 2021 (October 2020 quarter), it's guiding to a revenue decline of 9%-11% year-over-year, with gross margin of 64-65%, operating margin of 30-31%, and EPS of $0.69-$0.71 (below consensus for $0.76). Here's the real kicker though – Wall Street has been downgrading CSCO's estimates pretty much weekly for the last 12 months and CSCO is guiding far below that.

Data by YCharts

CSCO's revenues are projected to fall to latter-2013 levels and we don't think the decline is over.

Data by YCharts

Cusp of a Trend Change

A key ratio we would watch is the ratio of the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) to Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI).

That ratio went parabolic in 2020 and is now at the cusp of a very important support line. Based on the guidance we are seeing for capex, IT looks like a walking disaster waiting to happen. Once this realization hits – that capex cuts are coming – money should flow out of here into more value based investments which have been ignored in 2020.

Dividend Stocks Make a Comeback

Most large technology stocks are trading at grossly excessive valuations, but there remain plenty of stocks and sectors that haven't participated (or just barely) with the bull run over the past five years. These are what we call "value stocks." Fortunately for income investors, many high-dividend stocks are today value stocks trading at very attractive valuations. Most of these stocks can be found in the property REIT and mortgage REIT sectors, the energy sector, and the financial sector, among others. These are the stocks we are currently recommending to our members.

In fact, Mr. Market is in agreement with our views. Currently, we are seeing a rotational correction. Investors are taking profits in some high-flying stocks (including FAANG and some tech stocks), and investing into value stocks (or those good stocks that haven’t performed as well recently). This is clearly being reflected in the performance of our model portfolio. Most of our high dividend stocks are firming up fast, and they still have plenty of room to run!

How About Inflation?

As noted above, we have been writing a series about inflation and how to hedge against it. We have discussed several tools that are available today. The property REIT sector is one of those sectors that provide investors a great inflation hedge, and this is the reason we are currently recommending a high allocation to this sector. I'm extremely bullish on property REITs in general and on residential REITs (or Housing REITs) in particular. They are likely to be one of the best gainers over the coming years.

Other High Yield Inflation Hedges

Other than property REITs, we also will be focused on other inflation hedges such as oil and commodity stocks, variable rate fixed income, and some mortgage REITs that tend to do well with higher demand for real estate. We will adjust our portfolio accordingly when the right time comes.

Conclusion

We remain bullish on equities in general, and value stocks in particular. The world is swimming in liquidity, and this will continue to push equity prices higher. However yesterday's winners are likely to be tomorrow's losers as investors rotate out of technology and into value stocks.

As for the technology sector, overall revenues have been lackluster and for a vast majority (outside of direct e-commerce plays) have declined year over year. None of these revenue numbers have even begun to show the impact of the capex cuts that companies are planning to put through.

With dividend stocks making a strong comeback, it's time to re-allocate your portfolio now. Getting passive income by investing in high dividends is the best course of action.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 Dividends Income

HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +4400 members. Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, Trapping Value, PendragonY, Preferred Stock Trader, and Long Player all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.