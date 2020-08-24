AeroAnalysis has been tracking the monthly order inflow for Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) aircraft for a couple of years. For long-term investors, a single month doesn’t mean much. Indeed, a single month does not make a trend, but by closely tracking the order and cancellations activity, we always will be a step earlier in detecting trends and will have detailed insight into customers' appetite to order and take delivery of aircraft, and we can even track it by type as well as the jet maker's ability to reach any set sales target.

Looking at the orders, we can see a combination of willingness to commit, pricing, product, and availability coming together. Special attention will be paid to the mix of single-aisle aircraft and wide-body aircraft, knowing that a single-aisle aircraft costs roughly half or a third of a wide-body aircraft, depending on the model.

Source: Airline Ratings

In this report, we will have a look at the orders and deliveries as well as cancellation activity for Boeing during the month of July. While the report seems to be a simple summarizing piece, I spent a considerable amount of time to get all data right and present it in a useful way, including graphics, and we uniquely provide market value estimates contrary to list prices. Subscribers of The Aerospace Forum are given access to a fully interactive infographic built on order and delivery data from Airbus and Boeing but presented in an interactive and more useful way. If you are interested in reading Boeing's monthly overview for June, you can check it out here.

Note from Author: Boeing recently changed the way it reports orders and deliveries. As a result, we had to rework the way the data is loaded into our databases which resulted in the monthly reports for Boeing, Airbus and Lockheed Martin (LMT) to be delayed.

Boeing Orders June

Normally, we start the order and delivery report with an infographic of the orders booked during the month. However after receiving one order in June, Boeing received no orders in July.

Order book changes during July were as follows:

ALAFCO cancelled orders for 20 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, these orders plus 20 orders were previously listed as possible future cancellations.

AerCap (AER) cancelled orders for 15 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

An undisclosed customer cancelled orders for 1 Boeing 737 MAX.

Avolon cancelled orders for 2 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Jetline cancelled orders for 5 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

During the month, we saw what we’ve been seeing for a while now: Extremely small or no order inflow combined with cancellations. Interesting to note is that ALAFCO dropped its lawsuit against Boeing, canceling half of its order. Cancellations were dominated by purchase terminations from lessors. With lessor purchase practices in mind that could become a significant problem to the Boeing 737 MAX partially offset by what is expected to be a long-term duopolistic market.

While it all seems bad for Boeing at this stage, year-over-year gross order inflow decreased modestly from 31 units to zero units. So, we are not looking at declines of hundreds of units per month as many had pictured but all of those relatively small declines year-over-year, they do add up. The hit becomes better when looking at the longer-term average. The three- and five-year averages for July are 28 and 51 sales, respectively, so Boeing order inflow was far below the moving averages. Also comparing the year-to-date numbers versus last year, we observed a decline of 83 units in gross orders and 418 units in net orders. During the month, Boeing cancellations increased by 43 units for the Boeing 737 MAX valued $2.2B. At this point, taking compensation in the form of canceling orders without any penalty payments and having pre-delivery payments returned makes a lot of sense for all parties involved.

ASC 606 mutations, which generally prelude a contractual cancellation, increased by nine units, all for the Boeing 737 MAX. When all ASC606 mutations for the year turn into contract terminations, Boeing’s net order tally stands at -836 units. So, we are seeing hundreds of units being shed or potentially being shed from the order book.

Boeing Deliveries July

Figure 2: Deliveries Boeing July 2020 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

For 2020, Boeing has not provided any detailed guidance nor do we expect the company to provide any.

In July, Boeing delivered four aircraft, an decrease of six units compared to last month:

Boeing delivered no Boeing 737s.

Boeing delivered one Boeing 767-300F to FedEx Express (FDX)

Boeing delivered two Boeing 787-9s.

Boeing delivered one Boeing 777F to DHL.

Boeing delivered no Boeing 747-8Fs.

What we are seeing is the delivery profile of a company that's facing incredibly big pressure at the moment from COVID-19 predominantly and the Boeing 737 MAX crisis. We’re seeing that even with the assembly lines operating again, the delivery flow has not reflecting that customers are currently not lining up to accept delivery of new aircraft.

Book-to-bill Ratio

For 2020, there likely aren’t any order targets for Boeing as the Boeing 737 MAX remains grounded, possibly well into late 2020, and due to the COVID-19 impact. Boeing booked no orders during the month vs. four deliveries, a zero book-to-bill ratio in terms of unit and obviously also zero in terms of value. We currently are at a stage where delivery volumes are dented, so book-to-bill ratios, even when they are above 1, are not a true reflection of performance. On top of that, the industry practice of measuring in terms of gross book-to-bill ratios also shows to be insufficient as the gross figures do not capture the impact of cancellations. For the first seven months of 2020, Boeing has booked negative orders (more cancellations than order inflow), meaning that the net book-to-bill would be negative as well, not a strong sign.

Conclusion

Normally, expectations for aircraft sales are high with some minor concerns about trade and geopolitics dampening demand. 2020 is a challenging year for Boeing but also for the airline, commercial aircraft and aircraft leasing industry. The return-to-service of the Boeing 737 MAX should have been a milestone for Boeing, but with COVID-19 hitting the industry hard, we’ve seen that Boeing has not been able to sustain production levels. The focus has changed from upward pressure on deliveries and a clear growth position, to cancellations and a continued assessment on production levels.

Boeing delivered just four jets in June as the travel market remains depressed. Factories re-opened by the end of April, but that hasn’t translated into a strong uptick in deliveries. As a result, Boeing’s cash burn is very likely or certain to continue for the foreseeable future.

*Join The Aerospace Forum today and get a 15% discount*

The Aerospace Forum is the most subscribed-to service focusing on investments in the aerospace sphere, but we also share our holdings and trades outside of the aerospace industry. As a member, you will receive high-grade analysis to gain better understanding of the industry and make more rewarding investment decisions.



Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF, AER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.