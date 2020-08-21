These results inspire confidence, certainly as Victoria's Secret seems to be stabilizing, making that the failed deal might ironically translate into a higher valuation down the road.

L Brands (LB) reported second quarter results which were welcomed by investors. These strong results invite an update on the investment thesis after the latest thesis dates back in February, when I concluded that the company would be selling Victoria's Secret at a rock-bottom price. Despite the COVID-19 crisis and the fact that the Victoria's Secret deal fell through, there are reasons to become upbeat as the company has reported very impressive second quarter results, notably in terms of margins and on the online front.

Let's Go Back To February

In February, L Brands reached a deal with Sycamore Partners to separate Victoria's Secret from its Bath & Body Works business. The shocking news is that Victoria's Secret was valued at just $1.1 billion, with Sycamore paying $525 million for a 55% stake, while L Brands held the remaining 45% stake.

This deal tag is very small given how large and profitable this business was just a few years ago, although it is important to realize that $2.5 billion in operating lease liabilities will leave the door as well amidst this deal. Nonetheless, the valuation was very low for a business which generated peak sales around $8 billion and operating earnings of $1.5 billion just a few years ago.

In 2019, the segment generated $7.5 billion in sales and adjusted operating profits of $95 million, while stressing that there were adjusted earnings with many and sizable charges resulting in large losses. This valued the company at just 0.1 times sales, a tiny multiple even in this struggling industry, as I had no doubts that this could be a business valued at $15-$20 billion just a few years ago.

Following the anticipated deal, L Brands would become a pure play on Bath & Body Works, a business which has grown from $3.7 billion in sales between 2015, to $5.4 billion in 2019. The 45% stake in Victoria's Secret basically became a passive investment valued at nearly half a billion, as the holding company would operate with a ton of debt. The promise is that Bath & Body Works generates $1.1 billion in (growing) operating earnings, although some unallocated corporate expense might pressure this number.

By the end of the third quarter (remember we are talking February here), the company reported a net debt load of $5.2 billion, which could fall to $4.7 billion following the deal. While B&BW posted EBITDA of $1.3 billion, I pegged leverage ratios at 3.6 times, high, yet the B&BW business was showing solid growth which made this manageable.

Shares of L Brands traded at $23 in February, giving the 276 million shares a $6.5 billion equity valuation, while valuing the entire business at $11.0 billion. With the value of Victoria's Secret (the 45% stake) coming at around half a billion, this basically implied that B&BW was valued at 2 times sales and 10 times operating earnings.

I noted that if interest expenses fall to $300 million, the EBITDA number of $1.3 billion from B&BW might result in earnings before taxes of $700 million (after accounting for the D&A part, corporate costs and interest rates). After applying a 20% tax rate this results in earnings of $540 million, or $2 per share. This values the company at 12 times earnings, and while leverage is a bit high, B&BW is doing a great job, certainly ahead of COVID-19.

What Happened?

Of course the company was hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic and by April, Sycamore terminated the deal to acquire the 55% stake in Victoria's Secret. In May the company announced that it will continue to look to isolate B&BW from Victoria's Secret yet the form of the separation was and still is unknown. At the time, shares traded around the $10 mark, having lost 60% from the pre-COVID-19 levels as a result of the impact on the business, leverage and impact of the cancelled Sycamore deal.

First quarter sales, for the quarter ending early May (with basically about 1.5 or 2 months of real COVID-19 impact) fell 37% to $1.65 billion with B&BW sales down 18%, as sales at Victoria's Secret were basically cut in half. The company reported a $221 million adjusted operating loss, no surprise with sales down a billion. The situation was still quite dire as the company issued new bonds with coupons of nearly 10% those weeks.

Late July, the company updated the market on its strategy as a stand-alone business. The company announced aggressive cost-cutting plans to the tune of $400 million, with nearly half savings to be realized during the remainder of 2020. Furthermore, inventory cuts at Victoria's Secret and reduced store counts were all in the works. Shares jumped overnight from the high-teens to $25, as these job cuts were accompanied by some upbeat comments on sales.

The second quarter sales were released in August, as they indeed were very strong. For the quarter ending late July, sales fell 20% to $2.32 billion as the developments really were a tale of two stories both on segment and sales channel front. B&BW reported a 13% increase in sales to $1.20 billion with the direct business up nearly 200% to $519 million, equal to 43% of sales, offset by big declines at physical stores.

Victoria's Secret remains a laggard with sales down 39% to $977 million, even as direct sales were up 65% to $614 million, thereby making up nearly two-thirds of total sales! What was impressive there was the bottom line result with adjusted operating earnings of $206 million actually improved compared to the year before, despite the big overall decline in sales! Moreover, more cost cuts are anticipated as the shift to the profitable B&BW segment is now accelerated in this crisis and the business is very robust, in terms of its large direct sales component. Net debt stood at $4.1 billion by the end of the second quarter as a result of modest adjusted earnings, capital spending being cut in a big way and inventories falling as well.

A Look At Margins

The impressive thing is that L Brands has grown adjusted second quarter operating earnings by 18% despite a 20% fall in overall sales, resulting in operating profits of $206 million on an adjusted basis and margins of around 9%. B&BW has been the profit driver with operating margins expanding more than 10 points to 27.7% of sales with operating profits reported at $331 million. Victoria's Secret posted a loss around $50 million (combined with international operations) as corporate cost allocation/other stood at $75 million.

So what does this entail for the business? With B&BW posting flattish sales for the first six months of the year, although up significantly in the second quarter, this might become a $6 billion business with margins of 25%, or perhaps $1.5 billion in operating earnings this year. Victoria's Secret continues to struggle and posts adjusted losses, but these seem to come under control, certainly given the aggressive cost cuts recently announced. Assuming the loss rate comes in at $200 million and corporate costs run at $300 million, EBIT might still come in at a billion. Even after a $400 million interest bill and 20% tax rate, earnings might still come in at nearly $2 per share.

Assuming the company can fetch a similar, or perhaps higher valuation for Victoria's Secret after the company proceeds with the separation of the businesses, net debt could fall further and actually boost earnings numbers to $2 per share, or even higher. This is certainly the case as interest expenses will fall, and losses are no longer financed by L Brands.

Given the growth of B&BW and the much more moderate leverage ratios of that business in such an event, a 15 times multiple does not look outrageous, perhaps even the opposite.

A Final Thought

In February, I was quite disappointed with just a $1.1 billion value attached to Victoria's Secret as rumors pegged the purchase price in the weeks ahead at $2-3 billion. That said, every billion counts, equivalent to about $4 per share in terms of L Brands' stock. At $23 and given the dismal valuation my conclusion was mostly that of disappointment.

While the deal announcement was disappointing, I noted that a 12 times implied multiple for B&BW looked cheap given 10% comparable growth, although I was a bit cautious given the debt load and uncertainty on stranded costs/corporate cost allocation. On the other hand, the company would still hold 45% stake in Victoria's Secret as a fresh and incentivized management team could actually still deliver on value creation for investors in L Brands.

Right here and now I reiterate my cautious to neutral stance. With shares now at $30, shares are up 30% since the deal has been announced in February, all while COVID-19 has a big impact on this business and many peers, as the 30% return marks massive outperformance versus many peers.

Still pegging earnings power of B&BW at $2 per share and believing leverage is controllable following a Victoria's Secret spin-off/isolation, valuations still look very reasonable certainly as the underlying performance of B&BW has been very impressive as of recent, making this potentially a real landmark change to potentially reignite long-term value creation.

Hence, I continue to approach the investment case with optimism, although I fear that the market as of recent might have gotten a bit ahead of itself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.