1971 Adjusted Values Today = $5,000 Gold And $600 Silver

Gold is trading last at $1932.30. It is a fast market in gold this morning. The daily Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) daily numbers are $1949 for the average price. The Sell 1 level is $1970 and Sell 2 is $1983. The Buy 1 level is $1935 and the Buy 2 level is $1915.

The market traded in the evening session below the average price and activated a bearish price momentum at about 12 am. Much of the activity happens in GLOBEX, when the US market is closed. The European markets are very large. Gold came down from the average of $1949 to $1916.6. It did not quite reach the daily Buy 2 level, which has a 95% chance that if the price closes above that level, then the market will revert back to the mean.

Since the market closed below the average price, the sentiment of the market is bearish. The selling pressure was greater than the buying demand, until it reached the Buy 1 level of $1935. If the market closes above $1935, it then activates a buy trigger. The signal was activated at $1937.50 and the market rose to a high of $1944.50. We recommend that you trail your position with a regular stop, if the market is moving in your direction. The level at which you entered could be tested again.

From 2013 until March of 2020, we had a great deal of short selling in gold, which manipulated the price of gold. Central bankers sold gold short to keep the price of gold down. They had unlimited cash to meet margin calls. They sought to keep gold undervalued to prop up the US dollar. The up-tick rule was eliminated in September 2012, it allowed central banks to write unlimited numbers of paper shorts in gold, which depressed the price. Shorts were sold that far exceeded the amount of actual physical gold available. There was no relief of an up-tick, which would allow buyers to exit the market without getting caught.

In March, gold was at about $1700 and then collapsed more than $200 to $1454. This was the beginning of the end of the manipulation of the price of gold by central banks using the paper market to influence the price of gold. The pandemic allowed the true price of gold to begin to be discovered by the market, which is the market's purpose. The price of gold was then allowed to reflect the real price of gold based on the situation in the world: economic disruption, pandemic and a global economic shutdown. Central banks lost billions when they were caught short. Worse, they could not buy physical gold. They got caught short naked, with no gold to cover their shorts. Gold rallied all the way up above $2000. A similar thing happened with silver. In silver, paper short positions outnumbered physical silver by ten to one.

This change marked a change in paradigm. Gold was no longer a commodity. It became a currency which is a competitor of the US dollar, as it once had been. Central banks and the Treasury have become buyers of last resort across the board for a broad range of assets. They are printing as much money as the system requires. The consequences must be considered, even if they are not the main concern right now. Inflation is not a concern. Treasury mostly fears deflation and the collapse of a broad range of assets, especially the sovereign wealth of the US, which could implode. That would be a disaster. They can create money out of thin air. That is what the market needs. The US government does not want a shortage of dollars. The central banks and Treasury believe they can print money and remove fear in the market that the stock and other markets could collapse with no one willing to buy. I don't believe you can print so much money without consequences. There are long-term implications for our economy and for the world's economy. The creation of money will only devalue the US dollar further, particularly since it is a fiat currency, which means it has no real backing. In 1971, Nixon took the dollar off the gold standard and since then, it has fallen 98% in purchasing power. It was gradual, but the dollar is worth almost nothing now compared to 1971. Your dollar-value assets have lost 98% since 1971. Silver and gold should be worth far more than the market reflects now. Taking into account inflation since 1971, silver should be at least $600 an ounce and gold, based on the gold-silver spread, should be at least $5000 an ounce. People are beginning to realize the effect of inflation and where the dollar is going. They realize that this is an incredible opportunity to convert their US dollars into gold for protection.

I believe that we are looking at the next bull market in gold. We have a short window, based on the VC PMI, to take advantage of this opportunity. Buy any corrections that the market offers, particularly into the Buy 1 or 2 levels. Whether you are a day, swing or long-term trader, you can use these levels to build a position. When the market came down in March, it was a great opportunity to get into gold and silver. Now, again, we are in a situation where the bull market is just beginning. You do not want to miss this opportunity. We will have tremendous volatility, so make sure you measure your risk accordingly and choose instruments that you can hold onto long term. By the end of the year, we are going to have silver testing $50 an ounce and gold at $3000 conservatively. The next couple of weeks we expect the completion of this correction, if we haven't already seen the correction completed. The market is making higher lows each time. We are getting a lot of buyers interested in the market. The buyers are not just small investors, but also large institutional investors.

If interest rates are at zero or negative, you can't live on the return from dollars invested in interest-paying assets. Most people are not in the stock market. They got scared out of the market in March and are looking for an alternative. Only the elite are in the market. They borrow at zero interest rates, buy their own stock and see the market rise and make them enormous profits. The money the government is printing is going to the wealthy just as in 2008. The stimulus in 2008 did not go to Main Street. The elite got the stimulus, which was why stocks, high-end real estate, fine art and other such assets saw massive inflation, while we saw very little inflation in the general economy. Today we are seeing some inflation, but again most of the stimulus is going to the wealthy, who are in stocks, which is why stocks continue to rise.

The markets are not going to return to normal. The precious metals markets are beginning to take into account what it means to have trillions of more dollars in the market. The government is considering yield curve control, which means manipulating the interest rates of the long-end of the market. They would set an interest rate target and if interest rates reach that target, the government will then print whatever amount of money necessary to adjust rates down. Japan did it in 2016 and it did not work. They got stagflation, a stagnant economy with no growth. The US government is considering drastic measures, which are reflected in $1941 gold with a high of $2088. People are worried and want a secure place for their money: gold and silver. Faith and confidence in the US dollar is falling fast. The US currency is a very weak currency, but it is the strongest of all the fiat currencies. People have little choice in which currency to hold, since almost every government is printing money to control the pandemic.

Gold is beginning to reflect the damage that has hit the global economy. Fiat currency values are imploding. Dollar asset values are imploding and will continue to fall, since the US dollar will continue to fall due to the amount of money the government is creating.

This is a major crisis in relation to debt. If inflation hits, most countries will be unable to pay their debt obligations. Some countries in Latin America are already facing such a crisis. They have to reset their currency so the old debt can be paid with new, devalued currency. They devalue the debt by devaluing the currency, which hurts every one of their citizens through hyperinflation.

The time has come to pay the piper. Who is going to pay for the trillions of dollars that are being thrown into the economy with the hope that we get an economic recovery, which has yet to even begin to appear? The US dollar will continue to fall and its buying power is plummeting. Gold is now seen as a protective asset. Gold is now a store of wealth to avoid the debilitating devaluation of fiat currencies, including the US dollar. You may think you are making money with US-dollar backed assets, such as stocks, but you are actually losing money due to the devaluation of the dollar. Gold and silver are rising because they have actual value. They are not just pieces of paper. Governments can't just create more gold and silver. For thousands of years, gold and silver have been highly valued assets. Paper currencies have not. Cryptocurrencies may be an alternative, but what happens if the internet crashes? Like the dollar, cryptocurrencies are of no intrinsic value. Gold and silver have actual, real value. I strongly suggest you add gold and silver to your portfolio before your dollar-based assets are worth next to nothing.

The VC PMI provides the mean for the daily, weekly or monthly data, and then two extreme levels below (Buy 1 and 2) and two extreme levels above (Sell 1 and 2) above that mean. You can base your trading--buying, selling and placing stops--based on those levels. The Buy 1 and Sell 1 levels have a 90% probability that, if the market triggers those levels, that the price will revert back to the mean. The Sell 2 and Buy 2 level have a 95% chance of a reversion back to the mean.

