The CEO got a hefty increase in compensation despite the dividend being slashed to a penny, a massive drop in the stock price, and an increase in the shares outstanding.

While the company has sold assets and whittled down debt, it still had $36 billion in long-term debt at the end of Q2.

After the unwise takeover of Anadarko Petroleum, I penned a piece on Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and said it would be quite hard for the company to be successful given the high-level of debt it had to take on to purchase APC, the very high-cost 8% debt it took on from Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), and the $1 billion breakup fee it (i.e. APC) had to pay Chevron (CVX) for backing out of the previously agreed upon deal. See OXY's Big Mistake: Overpaying For Resources In An Age Of Energy Abundance. That was in May of last year and the stock was trading at $54/share. OXY closed today at $13.82 - down 74%.

Things had to go absolutely perfectly for the transaction to work out for OXY and, of course, the macro-environment has been anything but perfect since the transaction for APC - including the worst global pandemic in 100 years.

Q2 Earnings

Source: Q2 EPS report

As can be seen from the graphic above, OXY was already struggling prior to the COVID-19 outbreak: the company lost $2.58/share in the last 6 months of 2019. While there were various charges related to the takeover and asset sales, WTI was in a range of $50-60/bbl during that time, and it had the incremental increased production and revenue from APC. Interest and debt expense climbed from $251 million in the first 6 months of 2019 to $815 million over the last 6 months of the year. While the company has done a fairly good job of selling assets and paring down the debt expense, it still spent $662 million over the first half of this year.

Bottom line is that the company has lost $11.68/share over the first half of the year. Even if we back out the $6.47 billion impairment charges taken in Q2, OXY still would post an estimated -$2.05/share in earnings for the quarter.

Meantime, the quarterly dividend has been cut from $0.79 to $0.01/share, while fully diluted outstanding shares have shot-up from 750.5 million at the beginning of 2019 to Q2's 915.5 million (+22% over 18 months).

Clearly, the combination of high-debt and COVID-19 was a 1-2 punch to OXY shareholders. As I said in my first article on the OXY/APC tie-up, the worst thing a CEO can do is overpay for resources in an age of energy abundance. We saw it with Exxon (XOM) and XTO - and Exxon has never been the same since. And now we are witnessing the same type of "grow at any cost" management blunder with OXY.

Going Forward

It is no surprise that one of OXY's biggest problem moving forward is dealing with all the debt it took to make the APC deal happen. To be sure, the company has been actively selling assets, including yesterday's announcement to sell Wyoming, Colorado, and Utah Land Grants for a total of $1.33 billion. That's progress - the deal will certainly help the company shore-up the balance sheet and is expected to close in Q4. However, at the end of Q2, the company still had $36 billion in long-term debt.

The slide below shows OXY's debt problem:

Source: Q2 Presentation

While the company has already addressed its near-term 2020 and 2021 maturation, there is still close to $4 billion that will come due in 2021 and $4.5+ billion due in 2022. Meantime, based on the current strip, the company believes it will be free cash flow positive in the second half of this year and that will certainly help.

As for "growth", the company has announced a reduction in 2020 capex from $5.3 billion to $2.5 billion. Such a drastic cut wasn't really voluntary - it had to be done to shore up liquidity. The biggest capex reduction was in the Permian (from $2.9 billion to $0.9 billion):

Source: Q2 Presentation

On the Q2 conference call, the company said it will only be running 2 rigs in the Midland Basin by the end of Q3 with its JV development partner Ecopetrol (EC).

As most of you know, Warren Buffett led Berkshire Hathaway recently sold its entire stake in OXY stock.

Lastly, as Seeking Alpha reported, Occidental disclosed that CEO Vicki Hollub was given a 6.5% increase in her base salary and was granted a 106.5% bonus in 2019. Her total compensation rose 13% to a whopping ~$16 million. Looks like a pretty sweet deal considering the company's stock lost a third of its value last year. So the beat goes on for executive management teams in the energy patch: out-of-sight compensation packages even as they prove to be very efficient destroyers of shareholder value.

Summary & Conclusion

As I have been repeating a lot recently, the chances for a big rebound in oil demand in the U.S. appears unlikely over the next 12 months given:

An out-of-control virus with large scale community transmission. Federal and some states are pressuring K-12 schools and colleges to reopen even in communities that have high infection & transmission rates and as we head into flu season. School related travel is estimated by Phillips 66 (PSX) CEO to account for ~5% of US gasoline demand. If schools have trouble staying open - and many are - that will delay a recovery in gasoline demand (i.e. oil demand). Due to the high infection rates in the US and a lack of a consistent and coherent Federal policy to combat the virus, Americans have been banned from entering Canada, the EU, China, the Bahamas, and many other countries. This will delay a recovery in jet-fuel demand (i.e. oil demand).

As a result, jet-fuel demand is off 60% and it's hard to see that changing given 1-3 above. Gasoline demand is off more than 1 million bpd. OPEC+Russia still has ~7+ million bpd of spare capacity shut-in to try and address the drastic COVID-19 driven demand destruction.

In conclusion and despite the already big drop in OXY's stock (see chart below) and some recent upgrades - including JPMorgan going from Underweight to Neutral with a $19 price target - I'd avoid the shares. Just too many more attractive options to invest in the current market environment than an O&G producer that has virtually no income and underachieving management. And, as I have also repeated, we still live in an era of energy abundance with too many producers producing - or capable of producing - too many molecules. Only the most efficient will eke out decent returns. High debt is a big mountain to climb, especially when management gets outlandish rewards for building up that mountain of debt to the sky.

If you feel you just have to buy an energy stock and play a (hopeful...) rotation into cyclical names, consider Pioneer Resources (PXD), EOG Resources (EOG), or ConocoPhillips (COP). I have recently written articles on all three of these companies, and all-three can generate significant free cash flow in the current environment of WTI over $40/bbl, and all three have strong balance sheets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP, CVX, PSX, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.