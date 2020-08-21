Investment Thesis

The reopening of dining rooms has followed the expansion in off-premise business, narrowing the comp decline at Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI). As pandemic fears subside, and the restaurant interior undergoes social-distancing measures, the dine-in sales will return, forming Darden’s next revenue catalyst. The unemployment rate is falling, and the negotiations are ongoing for an extension to the enhanced unemployment benefits, a major driver of lockdown-era retail spending. Darden’s operating cash flow has turned positive, and with robust liquidity, the company is set to add market share as weaker independents go out of business.

The company has lost more than a quarter of value this year, vastly under-performing the broader consumer discretionary sector. The sharp discount in forward PE hardly reflects the improving prospects. Assuming the historical average of NTM PE ratio, the consensus EPS for fiscal 2022 highlights the undervaluation. Despite the political risks from the upcoming elections, the modest gain based on conservative estimates is compelling enough for us to turn ‘Bullish’ on the stock as positive cash flows fuel the dividend hopes.

Hopes of Normalcy Propel Discretionary Stocks

The falling COVID-19 case numbers in the U.S. are breathing new life into the consumer discretionary stocks as the diminishing virus threat fuel hopes of a more normalized way of life. While the lockdown-proof Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) has ended up with only a ~1.8% gain in the year so far, the normalcy-driven Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY), having lost more than a third of value during the market rout up to March, has picked up nearly two-thirds of value in the subsequent recovery.

Thanks to robust liquidity and changes to the business model, the dine-in-reliant full-service restaurants like Darden survived the worst of the pandemic where the lockdown measures dried up in-premise sales. Amid stabilizing COVID-19 cases counts, the patrons are set to slowly make their way back to dining rooms where tightened sanitary and social distancing measures minimize the infection risk. Having lost more than two-thirds of value as the S&P 500 entered the bear-market territory in mid-March, Darden, with its multi-brand restaurant fleet located mainly in the U.S., has more than doubled in value during the market rally even outperforming the ~46.9% gain in the S&P 500 Index.

The Pandemic’s Impact Reverses Growth

Yet, Darden’s top line has dropped ~43.0% YoY (year-over-year) in Q4 FY20 (fourth quarter of fiscal 2020) driven by a ~47.7% YoY decline in company-wide comparable sales in a quarter that bore the full impact of the pandemic. Unsurprisingly, the revenue of ~$1.3 billion was in line with expectations as the sweeping lockdown measures shut nearly a quarter of its outlets by mid-March, leading to a ~60.0% YoY slide in comps by mid-April. With first three-quarters of FY20 (the fiscal year 2020) unaffected by the pandemic, the overall top line for the year has, however, shrunk only ~8.3% YoY with an ~11.0% decline in annual comps.

To Go Sales to Drive Recovery as Dine-in Picks Up

With stimulus checks in hand, the home-bound diners supported by unemployment benefits have reshaped the restaurant industry. In the full-service sector, the off-premise sales led by delivery and To Go operations have taken over the weakening dine-in services. At OG (Olive Garden), Darden’s leading brand, that made up ~52% of the company sales in 2019 with ~48% of systemwide outlets, To Go sales for the week ending June 21 have stood up ~7.0% from the previous week to form ~40% of the brand’s total sales (compared to ~15% in Q4 FY19). At LS (LongHorn Steakhouse), accounting for ~22% of sales in 2019, the growth was even faster at ~16.2% WoW (week-over-week), contributing ~28% of sales. As the proportion of dining rooms with at least limited capacity has risen from ~49% to 91% from mid-May to June, the overall comp decline has improved from ~49.0% YoY to ~33.2% YoY QTD (quarter-to-date). Ruling out a long-term guidance due to persisting uncertainty, the management, based on the latest sales figures, expects only a ~30% YoY decline in sales for Q1 FY21.

However, To Go sales can sustain the sales momentum only so much, and the next phase of recovery depends on how fast the dine-in services recuperate. Driven by harsh social restrictions, the worst of the pandemic seems to be behind as vaccine hopes and improving survival rates allay the virus fears among the public. Amid the improving jobless data, the U.S. retail sales have bounced back in June to surpass the pre-pandemic levels. As consumer spending picks up, the pent-up demand for dining in could well be the revenue catalyst the full-service sector badly needs. With To Go demand surviving the return of dine-in sales, the company is fortifying the digital platforms to accelerate its expansion as the pandemic leads to a permanent change in consumer behavior. In the latest quarter, OG and LS have witnessed more than threefold and fourfold growth in online orders, accounting for 58% and 49% of To Go sales of each brand, respectively.

Robust Liquidity Underscores Resilience

The rate of fleet expansion will return to FY18 - FY19 level as the company plans to add 35-40 new outlets in FY21, up from 11 net new outlets in FY20. Given the robust liquidity, improving cash flows, and margins, the optimism looks justifiable. Meanwhile, the pandemic’s impact is expected to drive as much as a tenth of independent restaurants out of business, handing the much-needed market share to solid performers such as Darden. The negative operating cash outflow witnessed for most of the Q4 FY20 has turned positive by mid-June. The share buybacks and dividends remain suspended. An equity offering of ~$505.1 million and a term loan worth ~$270.0 million have lifted the cash and equivalents to ~$763.3 million, more than two thirds higher than the previous year. With ~$750 million from the revolving credit facility, the company could access more than ~$1.5 billion of liquidity as of mid-June. Meanwhile, Darden’s pre-pandemic gross margins have consistently stood above those of peers. With menu simplification and streamlined operations offsetting the impact of pandemic-induced safety protocols and higher employee compensation, the variable margins have become even stronger.

Multiple Yet to Price in the Long-Term Prospects

According to Wall Street forecasts, the company’s annual per-share earnings will exceed the pre-pandemic level only in FY23, and even the FY22 estimate at $5.49 falls short of the FY19 level by ~5.7%. Despite the emerging signs of recovery both at the macro and micro level, the forward PE multiple for the year at ~14.7x reflects a sharp discount to ~18.6x and ~18.8x, the one-year and three-year NTM (next-twelve-month) PE average before 2020, respectively.

Meanwhile, after losing more than a quarter of value in the year so far, Darden has yet to rise above the share price at the start of the year. However, XLY has already gained ~16.0% in the year, and the casual dining counterpart, Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH), with a YTD (year-to-date) gain of ~8.5%, seems to have already priced in even the near-term prospects. TXRH shares currently trade at ~26.8x of 2021 per-share earnings, well above the 2019 average of ~22.8x. Assuming the forward PE multiple to reach 1-year and 3-year average, the consensus ESP forecast for FY22 indicates a premium of ~26.0 - 27.4% for the stock. Despite a modest capital gain implied in the conservative estimates, with a possible return of quarterly dividends amid improving cash flows, the overall shareholder gain could further expand making the case for an attractive ‘Buy’.

Political Risks Can Weigh On Growth

However, the ongoing recession and the threat of another wave of the contagion can hamper the earnings recovery hurting the share price even further. With enhanced unemployment benefits from the coronavirus relief package having already phased out, the ongoing political bickering over its extension is threatening consumer spending. Despite the record level of unemployment, the relief measures averted a sharp decline in demand during the lockdown, and with the economy now in a recession, even a toned-down bill will hamper the recovery in retail spending shattering the hopes of a sales uptick for Darden. The consumers are, however, tightening their belts. According to a survey by GlobalData, for the first week of August, only 36% of customers have equaled or exceed their 2019 retail spending, down from 57% in the previous week.

Meanwhile, as the U.S. Presidential election draws closer, the analysts have weighed in on political risks impacting the sector. The proposals from Democratic nominee include a decision to more than double the minimum wage and increase the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, among others. In contrast to franchise-driven multinationals of the QSR sector, Darden’s domestic-focused restaurant fleet is dominated by company-owned outlets. Therefore, in the event of a Democratic win, a government-imposed wage hike could hurt its margins, and a possible spike in the tax rate could narrow the bottom line and slow the earnings growth. However, with the U.S. full-service sector largely relying on a domestically spread company-owned restaurant fleet, the effects will be felt throughout the sector.

Conclusion

Darden’s comparable sales are emerging from the lockdown lows as more and more dining rooms reopen. The off-premise-driven operating model can benefit from a lockdown-induced shift in consumer behavior until dine-in sales recover. The jobless rate is improving, and despite a delay, an extension to the enhanced unemployment benefits could sustain the retail spending growth. Darden continues to lag the consumer discretionary sector, with forward PE hardly reflecting the improving prospects. Based on the historic averages, the consensus EPS estimate for FY22 indicates an undervalued stock. With the political risks from upcoming elections having a systemic impact, we, therefore, turn ‘Bullish’ on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.