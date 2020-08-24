Combining Carry And Trend Improves Performance

The improvement in the Sharpe ratio is primarily driven by superior performance during market crises, when investors need it most.

Two of the most studied capital market phenomena are the carry effect (the tendency for higher-yielding assets to provide higher returns than lower-yielding assets) and the momentum effect - for both cross-sectional (relative) momentum and time-series (absolute) momentum, recent relative performance tends to predict near-term returns. A simplified description of carry is the return an investor receives (net of financing) if prices remain the same. The classic application is in currencies - specifically, going long currencies of countries with the highest interest rates and short those with the lowest.

While currency carry has been both a well-known and a profitable strategy over several decades, the carry trade is a pervasive phenomenon, having been profitable across asset classes. For example, the 2015 study "Carry," by Ralph Koijen, Tobias Moskowitz, Lasse Pedersen and Evert Vrugt, found that "while the concept of 'carry' has been applied almost exclusively to currencies, it's a more general phenomenon that can be applied to any asset."

The same pervasiveness of a premium has been found for momentum - across not only multiple asset classes, but across multiple factors as well. Since carry is a cousin of the value factor (both buying what is cheap and shorting what is expensive), and value has been found to be negatively correlated with momentum, we might hypothesize that combining carry and momentum strategies in a portfolio would improve its efficiency.

Marat Molyboga, Junkai Qian and Chaohua He contribute to the literature with their October 2019 study "Carry and Time-Series Momentum: A Match Made in Heaven," published in the Fall 2020 issue of The Journal of Alternative Investments. They examined whether the performance of time‐series momentum (trend, or absolute momentum) can be improved by conditioning its signals on the sign of the basis, a key input for carry trade defined as the logarithmic difference between spot and futures prices. The basis is positive when a market is in backwardation and negative when the market is in contango. Their data sample includes monthly returns of 65 futures markets-equity indices (12 futures), commodities (28 futures), fixed income (18 futures) and foreign exchange, or FX (7 futures) - from January 1975 to December 2016. They explicitly account for transaction costs during portfolio rebalances and rolls of futures contracts. Following is a summary of their findings:

A time‐series momentum strategy that generates signals conditioned on the sign of the basis outperforms unconditional time‐series momentum. The 0.17 improvement in the Sharpe ratio, from 0.56 to 0.73 (statistically significant at the 5 percent confidence level), is primarily driven by superior performance during market crises, when investors' portfolios benefit the most from additional returns- during recessions, the conditional strategy delivers a Sharpe ratio of 1.05. There is significant variability in returns within asset classes. Their findings were robust to various tests, including long- and short-only strategies and dynamically adjusting to a constant volatility target (a common strategy).

They noted that their findings are consistent with prior literature, such as the February 2020 study "Value and Momentum in Anomalies," which found that combining multiple signals improves performance - there is a diversification benefit.

Summary

Molyboga, Qian and He introduced a simple trading strategy that conditions signals generated by time‐series momentum on the sign of basis. Their conditional strategy outperforms unconditional time‐series momentum, adding the most value in economic and statistical terms during crisis periods that are associated with high marginal utility of investors.

