I expect growth to slow after the pandemic. Still, customers seem to like the drive-up model which should help Target maintain the market share it has gained.

Unexpected Record Growth

I last covered Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) just three months ago in my article, "Target: Expect Margins To Recover". At the time, I was impressed by 11.3% sales growth but was not surprised that nearly all this growth came through the digital channel. Less than 1 percentage point of the Q1 growth came from the in-store channel. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it made sense that digital would be the key growth driver. Operating margin in Q1 was only 2.4%, as the retailer had to write down some unsold apparel inventory and add costs for employee compensation during the pandemic. The stock traded sideways until mid-July when the market began to recognize the continued growth that was taking place at Target and other big-box stores.

The market turned out to be not optimistic enough. When Target reported Q2 results, they showed 24.8% total sales growth and 24.3% comparable sales growth. By channel, digital comp sales were up an amazing 195%, even better than the Q1 growth. Digitally originated sales were 17.2% of total sales in the quarter, up from 7.2% last year. Store-only comp sales were up 10.9%, also close to a record. Gross margins improved by 0.3%. Lower markdowns and returns more than offset the digital fulfillment and supply chain cost increases associated with higher online sales. Selling, general, and administrative costs were up 14% from the prior year. This increase was a continuation of the enhanced employee pay and benefits and safety precautions to deal with COVID-19. Since these costs grew less than sales, the retailer had positive operating leverage, allowing operating margin to reach 10%, up from 7.2% last year. These record sales and margins resulted in EPS growing nearly 85% to $3.38, more than doubling the analyst consensus estimate of $1.64 per share.

Many big-box stores delivered strong Q2 results, but Target stands out for the ability to control costs enough to allow significant operating margin growth. Other stores also increased digital sales and drive-up order fulfillment to deal with COVID-19, but Target seems to have one of the best models with its emphasis on drive-up orders or delivery using Shipt from physical stores. They have also leveraged the digital channel to draw customers into the store when picking up orders, evident from the 10.9% store-originated sales growth despite the pandemic.

The second half of 2020 remains uncertain due to the unknown path of the pandemic. The back-to-school and holiday shopping seasons will be more spread out than normal, and sales growth will likely slow from the remarkable strong Q2 levels. Still, Target has gained significant market share which it can retain by continuing to enhance its merchandise offerings and provide convenience for customers by further streamlining order fulfilment.

Despite the run-up in share price since mid-July and the 12.7% pop on the day of earnings, Target valuations have not increased significantly as sales and earnings have also grown similarly. Target also remains similarly valued to Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on many metrics despite much stronger growth at Target over the past year. Nevertheless, Target is trading at historically high multiples, and some pullback seems likely as growth moderates in future quarters. I should have been more Bullish in May, and even though fair value has grown, I am keeping my rating at Neutral. I continue to hold the stock but would not add here.

Digital Sales Drive Results

Target continued to develop its strategy to grow its digital sales but also use stores as a key element in getting the digital order to the customer. This was the perfect strategy in the middle of a pandemic where social distancing is needed. Target has been able to provide same day order fulfillment either through drive-up and in-store pickup as well as home delivery via Shipt. Management stated that the majority of digital demand is driven by items that are already available in stores, allowing same day delivery while minimizing shipping costs.

Target added even more features to the pick-up option this quarter to make it more attractive to customers. Plans to add fresh, refrigerated, and frozen items to pick-up services were originally put on hold due to the pandemic but were resumed in May and will be in 1,600 stores by the holiday season. Where permitted, Target is also rolling out making alcoholic beverages available for pickup. Target also enhanced their app to give the customer more flexibility to select drive-up or walk-in pickup options. The retailer has also become more efficient at picking and assembling pickup orders as order volume grows.

Target believes that the digital channel is bringing in new customers who then become repeat customers in-store as well as online:

But while we'll always focus on driving efficiency and reducing costs, we embrace digital transactions because they drive guest engagement which ultimately benefits every part of our business. Our most recent data indicates that a multi-channel guest spends 4x as much as store-only guests, and 10x as much as digital only guests. Our research also continues to validate that after a guest tries drive up for the first time, we see a nearly 30% increase in their overall spending, including an increase in our conventional store shopping. It's particularly notable that this increase in store shopping is occurring despite the unusual environment in which consumers are minimizing time spent in public places. However, the data certainly provides some additional context for the unprecedented growth of more than 10% in conventional store sales we reported this quarter.

Target also continues to enhance its in-store experience with its private label brands. The Good and Gather brand of grocery items continues to grow and will encompass 2000 different items by this fall. Since launching in 2019, the brand already has $1 billion per year in sales. Target has also recently launched brands in bed and bath items and activewear. After pausing during the pandemic, Target is still planning to increase store count with 27 stores slated to open before the end of 2020. There are mostly small stores located in more densely populated areas. Target management believes they have gained $5 billion worth of market share this year with its enhancements to order pickup, merchandising, and store openings.

Continuing To Outpace Walmart

With its excellent Q2 performance, Target's operating margins are more than double those of Walmart. Both retailers improved gross margins in the quarter, but Target continues to sell higher margin goods overall with a gross margin of 31.8% compared to 25.4% at Walmart. Target's SG&A costs are above Walmart's as a percentage of sales, but Target's much stronger growth provided operating leverage, closing the gap considerably. Target's SG&A costs as a percentage of sales went from 21.2% in 2Q 2019 to 19.4% in the most recent quarter. Walmart's SG&A percentage increased from 18.5% to 19%. Putting everything together, Target delivered a 10% operating margin in the quarter compared to 4.4% at Walmart.

I showed last quarter that Target closed the valuation gap that existed with Walmart a year ago when I first wrote about it. Since then, Target's P/E is still within 1-2 points of Walmart, even though Target's share price has outperformed Walmart over the last three months due to Target's stronger growth. Target also continues to beat Walmart on a Price to Free Cash Flow basis, although Walmart has narrowed the gap. Both companies continued to have large working capital releases from lower inventory which I expect to partially reverse in the second half of the year as the stores stock up for the holidays.

Target vs. Walmart Comparison Market Cap P/E P/E P/S P/FCF $ billion (TTM) (FWD) (TTM) (TTM) TGT $77.15 21.90 22.16 0.92 12.1 WMT $374.99 20.95 24.80 0.69 15.9

On the profitability metrics, Walmart has narrowed the gap with Target in terms of return on assets and return on total capital, but Target has superior returns on common equity.

Target vs. Walmart Profitability Ratios (TTM) Return on Assets Return on Total Capital Return on Common Equity TGT 7.86% 14.50% 30.05% WMT 7.56% 14.56% 24.69%

After the big run in Target share price, Target's dividend yield advantage over Walmart has narrowed, with a yield of 1.76% at Target and 1.63% for Walmart. Target acted conservatively at the start of the pandemic, adding $2.8 billion of debt to ensure liquidity in the uncertain operating environment. They also suspended share buybacks and cut planned capex by about $750 million. With these actions and the strong cash flow from Q2 operations. Target now has $7.3 billion of cash on the balance sheet, up from $2.6 billion in February. Management stated they will not resume buybacks yet as cash is needed to build inventory for the holiday season and to reduce stock-outs. The future path of the pandemic also remains uncertain.

Conclusion

Target's enhancements to digital sales and drive-up options resulted in amazing sales growth during the pandemic. This even carried over to strong in-store sales growth, where Target has been adding to its private label brand offerings and opening small format stores. Target's growth in the quarter was much stronger than Walmart, making Target more able to manage added operating costs while still increasing operating margin. Target's share price has increased in line with the better than expected Q2 results and improved outlook, leaving valuation metrics similar to where they were last quarter.

While I could have been more Bullish last quarter, given Target's winning strategy in the pandemic, the good news appears to be priced in at this point. I continue to hold Target shares, but I would wait for cheaper valuation levels to buy more.

