Telit Communications PLC (TTCNF) CEO Paolo Pino on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Paolo Pino

Thank you and good afternoon. This is Paolo Dal Pino. I'm the CEO of Telit. For the ones who I haven't met, I held a number of executive positions, operational and financial roles, across a range of multinational businesses. I've been the CEO of the Pirelli Tyre Group for Latin America and for the Prometeon Tyre Group. But global-wise, I was for 25 years in the TMT industry having positions like Chief Executive Officer of Wind Telecomunicazioni, the Italian mobile and broadband operator; President -- Executive President of the Tim Brazil and the Group Telecom Italia in Latin America; CEO of the Seat Group; and Managing Director of the media group, the Espresso; being part of many Boards as an active member. And today, I only participate to one Board, which is the Board of the Serie A Lega where I have the position of Chairman of the Serie A soccer league.

I'm very happy and proud to be the CEO of Telit, a great company, and I want to welcome you to this Telit's interim results call and thank you for joining us. Yariv Dafna, our Finance Director, will assist and present together with me our figures for the first semester.

In fact, this morning, we announced our interim results for the first half 2020, and I'm pleased to report that we have achieved a strong performance in this half. We, as a company, have undergone a major transformation in the past 2 years. I joined Telit September 2018. And I found at once that it was a company with a great potential, but a lot of things to be fixed and changed. We've done this job with an excellent management team. We've made a lot of changes structurally and strategically in terms of company positioning, product portfolio and allocation of resources. In my presentation, I will stress this allocation of resources concept because, in my view, it is the most relevant part of our work. Now we are a strong, solid business, which is built on solid operational financials and governance foundations.

I want just to spend 2 words on our Board because Telit was pointed always as a company with a weak governance. We made so many changes. And today, I can say that we have a fantastic Board with a unique experience in the TMT world. We have Marco Patuano, who used to be the CEO of Telecom Italia until a short time ago. We have Gil Sharon, who is the Executive President of the biggest telecom group in Israel. We have Harald Rösch, who is the CEO of Melita, the Maltese operators and always worked with private equities in turning around media telecom companies. Our Chairman, Simon Duffy, who also used to be the CFO in Orange. So -- and Anthony Dixon that takes to us as a lawyer in England what we need for the AIM regulation and all the English, let's say, rules that are part of our listing. And last that joined the Board, Mr. Yang, that is a shareholder of Telit via the group RTL that helps us in Asia for their knowledge of that market. It's a very strong Board, I'm happy to say so.

We made a transformation in this company in the last 2 years, as I said, and we planned for 2020 to achieve both a strong revenue growth, we had planned in our budget of 10% growth; and strong financial performance.

Now of course, we all know what happened. We started understanding what was happening in January when at the end of January, our BYD manufacturer, which manufactures part of our modules, had to be closed and shut down for 4 weeks. So we understood what we were going to face, and we took action at once to reduce the impact of a lower demand from our customers in order to be able to continue to deliver consistent results to our shareholders. And we delivered a fast and effective response, executing the targeted program of efficiencies that allowed us to protect both our supply chain and our strategic and financial targets.

So we were not able, of course, to perform the revenues, but we are proud to say that we were able to improve EBITDA and to improve the profit in cash that are the 2 things that for us are most significant in these days. In times that are difficult, you need to be solid financially and be able to face the future with the right tools and with the fact that you know that you are strong.

As part of the program, of course, we also launched a plan that include also measures that are temporary like salary reduction. We, as management, decided to cut our salaries between 10% and 15% and as well as savings in all operational and marketing, travel costs that were, of course, the first one on which we could act. I must say that thanks to COVID, we also discovered that our streamlining operations would go -- could go also beyond what we could expect. And I can see that the Telit today is a company that went through a very efficient streamlining process. We are now confident that starting from the base from which we start today, we will benefit from the potential acceleration of the adoption of IoT solutions that will happen after the crisis that COVID generated, also mainly due to the increased need to manage assets remotely. And this will create, of course, medium- to long-term benefits to us.

We are happy to say that in these 6 months, apart from talking about efficiencies that were, of course, the basis allocation resources, we were able to execute coherently with our strategy, focusing on the industrial key market. And as part of this strategy, we commercially launched OneEdge, which is our award winning -- I say award winning because we got, I don't know how many awards, 6 or 7 awards from different IoT entities. That is an innovative integrated hardware and services IoT solution. And we expect that this solution will further strengthen the synergy between IoT product business and Cloud & Connectivity business. The recently announced addition of our new IoT as a service subscription plans for connectivity and the Telit OneEdge, our -- thanks to this, our customers are able to launch IoT applications quickly, cost effectively and they are able to transform more of their IoT investment into an operating expense.

This capacity that our team was able to demonstrate in bundling our products and offering, for me and for all the team, was fundamental. In times like the ones we are facing in which competition is fierce, competition is coming also from Asian players and attacking us also in the areas like the U.S. when we make -- where we make 55% of our business. In fact, we are very much a U.S. company under this point of view. As I was saying, it is fundamental to differentiate ourselves and not to be only a model producer even if in high segments of the telco frequencies, but also to be an integrated player that combines connectivity and platform into one device. We can play double play, triple play. The most important thing for us is transforming our hardware into a piece of a service that we will deliver to our client.

Something very important for us are also achievement that we made on R&D. Our R&D now is tremendously more efficient than what it was before, much more focused, much more resourced and allocation of resources oriented for quality projects. And we achieved global certifications for our gigabit LTE and 5G data cards with our 5G data cards tested and designed in by several major OEMs across multiple geographies and diverse market segments.

I continue to talk about high-category segments because I like to highlight also that our LTE business continues to excel and grow above the market. And it has set up nicely, too, 4 major design wins for 5G.

Last week, we also announced that several of our models were certified by Microsoft as part of its Azure certified for IoT device catalog. It's an important milestone that allows Azure solution developers and system integrators to create turnkey solution and get their own Telit-based IoT devices included in the catalog.

I want to stress our focus on edge technologies and on the fact that we are one of the forerunners on the 5G technologies. 5G will change our industry. Of course, 5G is one of those technologies that will change society. But 5G will change dramatically our environment because we will see deployments in a very, let's say, progressive and fast way of application that address human-centric needs for access to multimedia content, services and data and use cases that will move also to B2B applications where we will go into the mobile broadband, into the routers for our business, I mean, and into the dramatic development of areas like the smart cities and the transformation of the society where the devices will be fundamental in a far higher number and scale and with technologies that will improve the way companies and communities will communicate.

Our IoT connectivity business also continued to grow with improved profitability in the first half of this year, highlighting both demand for dedicated IoT connectivity services and the scalability of this business. I say scalability because it's important for you to know that we are in the final stages of developing a more flexible and cost-effective solution as we invested in our managed core network and are planning to roll out our advanced connectivity solution in the second half of 2020. This will enable us to offer a solution for global and large-scale deployments and better monetize our eSIM solution.

Our performance for the first half and the prospects for the second half, together with our 5G offering, OneEdge, a new offering, with the Cloud & Connectivity businesses, leave the management, the Board confident that we are doing the right things, that we are setting the basis for crossing these difficult times with a very solid structure and being able to deliver profit growth in line with our existing expectation.

I now thank you for listening to all my presentation and would like to hand over to Yariv Dafna, our Finance Director, who will go through the financials in detail. Please, Yariv.

Yariv Dafna

Thank you, Paolo, and good afternoon to everyone. I will now walk you through the financial results for the first half of this year. Let me start with the revenue. Revenue were down by 7.4% to $166.9 million compared to $180.3 million, excluding the automotive in H1 '19. The decline in hardware revenue was mainly affected by the slowdown in customer demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as already mentioned by Paolo. In line with our strategic to refocus on industrial IoT services, our Cloud & Connectivity revenues grew 12.3% over last year to $21 million. This part of the business was less affected in H1 by the COVID-19 pandemic as most of this revenue are recurring.

When we look at our revenue by geography, we see the following trend. In Americas, revenue grew by 1.7% to $89.6 million. This is below our expectation and the result of the COVID-19 impact. However, the growth achieved despite the situation demonstrate our strength in this region.

In EMEA, revenue were down by 10.3% to $48.5 million. This region was more affected by the slowdown in demand for our customer products due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In APAC, revenue were down by 24.4% to $28.8 million. While we expect a certain decline in this region, the decline is also attributed to the impact of COVID-19 that led to a significant slowdown in the deployment of a large project. We expect this project to pick up again in 2000 -- in 2021 when the redesign of the product of the customer will be completed.

I'm moving now to the gross profit. Gross profit was $58.8 million in first half, reflecting a lower revenue, offset by a better gross margin. Gross margin improved by 3.2% to 35.2% mainly due to an improvement in the IoT product gross margin and the bigger share of our Cloud & Connectivity revenues bringing higher gross margins.

Our adjusted EBITDA improved by $2 million to $18 million despite a decline of $2.2 million in the gross profit and $0.7 million in the other income. The improvement is thanks to the more efficient organization and cost structure we now have in place, which delivered $4.2 million in net operating cost savings.

Moving to the profit in cash. Before talking about moving -- the profit in cash, I would like to remind everybody on the definition of profit in cash. Profit in cash is basically adjusted EBITDA less R&D capitalization, less CapEx and reversal of the lease cost. The profit in cash improved significantly to 5.2 -- $5.9 million driven by improved adjusted EBITDA and the management disciplined approach to capital expenditures.

More details on the expenses. So gross R&D were $21.3 million or 12.7% of revenue. The decline in gross R&D costs over last year reflects the further optimization of the R&D team completed in 2019 as well as the removal of the automotive R&D. Just -- in order to understand a better comparison, the $26.1 million of '19 include about $1.5 million related to the automotive business sold in February '19. In addition, we also saw some certification activities moving from H1 to H2 this year that reduced slightly the cost of the R&D in this specific product. Capitalized R&D costs remained at around 1/3 of the gross R&D. The capitalized costs in H1 were mainly related to the development of 4G and 5G products.

The entire cash OpEx went down by $5.8 million to $50.7 million supported by the cost optimization implemented in '19, the decrease from the divestment of the automotive business and the response to the current market situation. Most specifically, on selling and marketing expenses were $22.6 million or 13.5% of revenue. The decrease reflects the cost control implemented by management and natural savings in the marketing and travel expenses.

G&A expenses were $11.7 million or 7% of revenues. The decrease was mainly related to professional fees and travel expenses.

I'm moving now to net cash and cash flow analysis. We are pleased with our performance in the first half, considering our growing focus on cash generation. The net cash position increased to $56.2 million compared to $48.2 million in December '19 and $44.7 million in June '19. The cash balance remained strong at $88.3 million with an increase of $7 million over the balance of December '19.

Total borrowing remained substantially the same with small decline in governmental loan, offset by a small increase in working capital borrowing.

Looking at the cash flow. Cash flow from operating activity before working capital increased by $2.3 million to $18.4 million, reflecting the improved financial performance.

Operating cash flow including working capital movements was $22.4 million compared to an outflow of $11.8 million in H1 '19. The significant improvement in working capital is mainly thanks to better receivable collection, including improved collection from Titan.

Cash flow in investing activity was $10 million related mainly to CapEx and capitalization of R&D costs. This $10 million should be compared to $12.9 million in H1 '19 when excluding the positive cash flow from the sale of the automotive business.

Cash flow used in financing activity was $3.2 million, reflecting insignificant changes in borrowings compared to $39.4 million in H1 '19. In 2019, the amount reflects the full repayment of the bank facilities with HSBC and Bank Hapoalim following the sale of the automotive business.

Moving now to the balance sheet. Our balance sheet remained strong, which provides us the confidence in this uncertain environment. The main changes in the balance sheet is related to a decrease in both current asset and current liability. The decline in current assets derived mainly from collection of the year-end trade receivable, including improved collection from Titan. The receivable from Titan went down from $23.3 million to $14.6 million in June 30 this year.

The decline in current liability related mainly to decrease in the trade payable due to the decline in H1 revenue that affect our product purchasing.

I will now hand over back to Paolo for a few closing remarks.

Paolo Pino

Thank you, Yariv. Thank you very much. Now I'd like to summarize briefly before we move to Q&A. As we said, we have undergone a major transformation over the past 2 years shaping Telit into a business that is now strong operationally, financially and on -- in terms of governance foundations. We now need to continue being consistent. We now need to continue deliver what we plan at company level. And we know that we have one mantra, which is bundling, bundling. It can be double play, triple play. And at the same time, the other mantra is technology upgrade, which is 5G that is in the heart of our future projects as we believe that it will change dramatically Telit in the near future. And the investment will be made so far with Qualcomm, with our Korean team, with the companies with whom we are already testing 5G even if it's not something that will change our life tomorrow are proving that we did well in being forerunner into this direction.

We -- I'd like to say something else, which is important for us today that we are in a meeting with investors. Some time ago, FCA announced an investigation against the company, Telit, for events happened in 2017. After this announcement, our shares basically went from 100 -- 70p to 100p or something similar. Well, a short time ago, the FCA announced that they completed the investigation with no enforcement against the company. For us, this is important because it takes out a cloud on the company that we didn't like at all. And of course, our shares that plunged when the information was given to the market didn't change the value, but we want Telit to grow back to the values we were before and then to outperform only based on facts. We want to be consistent. We want to deliver the transformation that you, as shareholders or potential shareholders, are looking for and you can count on a team here that's only focused on this. And by the way, we are on track to deliver full year profitability in line with the Board's expectation even if, of course, also the second half will be hard and difficult for the demand situation, but we are well positioned to achieve our targets and to create further value for shareholders as market recovers overall in an industry that sooner or later will go through consolidations. And we want to be in a situation in which Telit is the strong guy in the market.

Thanks a lot. Thanks to everybody. And I think we are now ready for your questions.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

The first one, do you see further room for margin expansion? And what is your target, if so?

Yariv Dafna

Okay. So the answer for this question comprised of two components. So one area we can improve margin is when -- if we will be able to better optimize the gross margin of our hardware business. We are constantly working on doing so and optimize the cost of our product in order to bring such improvement as we did already in H1. But to be fair, I don't see much of ability to further increase that margin.

The second area where we can improve our margin in the future is coming from the different mix between the total revenue that we have. We see the services growing faster than the hardware. The gross margin of the services is more than double than the margin of the hardware. And therefore, as long as the services will continue to grow faster than the hardware, we have the ability to slightly improve our overall margin.

Unidentified Analyst

That's fantastic. Thank you very much, Yariv. And just the second question we had. Can you give an example of what you've done for a client, the revenues associated, one-offs versus recurring?

Yariv Dafna

I will start maybe from the end of this question. With regard to our services income, so more than 80% of this revenue are recurring revenue. So I would say that this is even close to 85% of this revenue.

When it's come to the hardware, this is a onetime sale. But the nature of the business is such that when a customer has a design with us, so they are order -- following any order that we are getting based on the specific design that the customer did with us. So although it's a onetime sale, there is some repeated revenue coming because of the nature of -- and the cycle of a design in....

Unidentified Analyst

Fantastic. Thank you very much. And just Paolo, Yariv, I know I haven't perhaps given you very long to review those questions we've had submitted during the live event, but I'd like to hand back to where appropriate to do so to answer those questions. Could I just ask you to read out the question and then just give your answer to it as and when you see applicable, that would be great.

Paolo Pino

Yes.

Yariv Dafna

Sure. So there is a question here about -- asking Paolo to specify the relationship with the 2 largest shareholders, Run Liang Tai and Oozi Cats. So, Paolo, I'll leave that to you to answer.

Paolo Pino

Yes. Thanks a lot. Look, with Run Liang Tai, there is a normal relationship like with any other shareholder. They are on the Board now with representative that is Mr. Yang. They are very collaborative. I would say that like any other shareholder, their aim is only one, which is creating value in Telit, aiming at growing this company as it deserves. For what regards former CEO, Oozi Cats, we -- the company has no interaction with Mr. Cats, save for in the context of him as an investor.

Yariv Dafna

Thank you, Paolo. Another question here is about the working capital, about the level of working capital, receivable and payable and what is the expectation for the working capital looking forward.

So the working capital is fairly normalized as we see in the report of the first half of the year. We don't expect major changes in the profile of the working capital, so I would not assume that this will be whether a source of cash or additional cash that will be needed to invested in and -- to be invested in the working capital apart from one initiative that we are expanding, which is the direct purchasing of material which give us the ability to further improve margin. So as long as we will invest more in direct purchasing of material, we have the ability to expand margin, but it will be -- it will come on account of some cash to be invested in working capital.

Next question is about the share expectation about the second half. Actually, of course, we cannot provide a guidance, but I think that the message of Paolo was fairly clear about our ability to deliver on expectation in terms of their profitability. There is a lot of uncertainty now in terms of forecasting. And also, other companies, which normally provide guidance, refrain from provide guidance.

I do recommend, however, to consider the number as presented by the analyst of the company who knows the business fairly well.

I see here a question about an interim dividend. So Paolo, do you want to refer to this question about potential dividend?

Paolo Pino

Again, I expected questions regarding interim dividend or the share buyback, so I take the opportunity to answer in one shot to all of these points. We look at value creation, and we want our shareholders to extract as much value as possible from Telit. We are not considering today, as a Board, any action, but I say today on dividends or buyback because we think that the uncertainty of the times put us in a position that we need to be very cautious. We need to be very cautious and we need to create the foundation of the future Telit in times that are as difficult as they are right now.

We are focused on value creation and how we will make it. For sure, we will make it via the business, via growing the business and via growing the potential of Telit on the market, launching new technologies. Then, of course, we will see. If we realize that there are certain actions that will contribute to value creation, we will take them. We are absolutely oriented only to this value creation.

Yariv Dafna

Thank you, Paolo. Next question is about the OneEdge, asking for more information about the OneEdge functionality and what are the revenue on the first half.

So in -- I will answer maybe the part related to the revenue. So when we are -- OneEdge was launched recently. So we don't have any substantial revenue in the first half coming from the OneEdge. But I will let Paolo to better explain the potential of the OneEdge product.

Paolo Pino

Yes. As I said before, when we talk about the OneEdge, we talk about basically Telit at the maximum of its internal synergies. So modules, connectivity and software and platform solutions embedded in one object, in -- on one device. Clearly, this is something new to the market. It takes time to transform this into something significant in terms of revenues. But we consider OneEdge as the trend towards which Telit has to go. And in my presentation before, I said that the OneEdge is the triple play. But we also like the double play that can be module and connectivity alone or module and platform. We were very successful in the first months in getting new customers or defending our position from competitors that were attacking us on the hardware by bundling our offers. We cannot give figures regarding the revenues in this segment, but I can tell you that for us, it's a no-brainer because it helps us in protecting our hardware business and transforms our hardware business into something that is a recurring revenues.

I like to look at this if I think of my past experience as CEO of telecom companies when -- you remember when we were, still some are, subsidizing handsets in order to get mobile clients. We are not subsidizing, but we are able maybe to make an average gross margin that is absolutely fantastic compared to what the module margin is and defend our market and grow organically with recurring business.

Yariv Dafna

Thank you, Paolo. Next question is about the new CM in Vietnam. So the question here if it's online already.

So the answer is absolutely yes. We are up and running in the CM in Vietnam since March. This is a significant improvement for our supply chain. We had -- until we have the CM in place, we had one in China, one in Taiwan. But to be fair, the one in Taiwan was not a CM that really could compete with the one in China. We create now a real competition between a CM in Taiwan -- sorry, in Vietnam and in China. This is a Tier 1. This is with Foxconn. So the buying power is completely different. And we will be able in that way to better manage our cost of production as well as to manage any risk related to any tension between China and the U.S.

Another question here is related to the services business, the level of profitability.

So again, we normally do not provide such an information, but I will try to give a little bit more information on this. So in terms of margin, so the margin of the services is around 70% in total. And the split of the revenue between -- within the services is roughly 60% coming from connectivity and 40% coming from the cloud platforms.

To the question, if this is a profitable business. So the answer is yes. We actually transformed the services business to be -- to -- last year, it was not anymore loss-making. And this year, it will be a profitable business, yes.

Another question here related to the product portfolio changes and the technology evolution.

So I can say that -- so the majority of the revenue of Telit are already coming from 4G products. The revenue that we generate are now from old technology like 2G, even 3G is not significant anymore. And we are absolutely moving into the 4G, and we have a very strong position within this technology. If we measure our market share on a 4G basis only rather than on the overall cellular, we will have a higher market share under 4G than what we have on overall cellular product. Of course, this puts us also in a better position to make the next jump to the 5G because we will be among the first to enter to the 5G product and design.

Next question here, referring to a new design.

Of course, we cannot go into a specific example, but I will try partially to answer this question -- this detailed question here by saying that yes, we do have already several design in 5G products.

There is another question here about the mix of services and hardware. And considering that the services are growing faster, what will be the mix looking forward?

So the services are still small if you count them as part of the revenue. We -- last year, we crossed the 10%. This year, we will probably be above 12% already in terms of revenue. If you count it from gross profit point of view, this will be this year around 25% already from our total gross profit.

Of course, if we continue to grow organically, so this will be crawling up and our short term is to reach 20% of the revenue to come from services. This is assuming we will grow this only organically.

There are a few questions here about the other service provider on the connectivity side.

So I just maybe wants to explain the evolution of our connectivity business. When we start the connectivity business, it was simply a reseller agreement where we actually took the SIM card from the mobile operator and we built specific plan for our customer plan, which will more fit into the M2M requirement. What we do right now when we are adopting managed core network is the ability to change the way that actually we are running the business of the connectivity, the way that we engage with our partner. And this will enable us to come up with a much better product in terms of technology, in terms of flexibility for the customer and also a different price point that we can offer to a customer that required a very low level of connectivity service. This is, of course, changing again the kind of agreement that we are running with the mobile operator as our partner. This, by itself, will help us to address project that today we are not able to compete on them. And this is what helped us actually to define a short term of increasing the attach rate between the hardware and the connectivity to 10%. While if we think on the overall potential attach rate that we can reach, we estimate that to be about 25%.

There is question here about the different 4G module that we have.

So this is a good question. I mentioned before that the majority of our revenue coming from 4G. Obviously, there are many groups of 4G products. We have narrowband IoT. We have Cat M. We have Cat-1. We have Cat-3 and 4, and then we have high-category products. I can say that today, most of the revenue coming from Cat-1 product.

And to the question if we can -- while we do 2 specific product per region, I don't want to go into this, this is a lecture for product management. But in some cases, we will develop products which are fit globally. And in some cases, we do product that actually are set for a specific region. There are a lot of pros and cons in each one of this approach. And also, sometimes there are also technical limitations.

Yes. That's -- by this, I think we cover all the questions that we could answer.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Thank you very much, Yariv. And Paolo, Yariv, I think yes, as you said, you've gone through most of those you can answer. Of course, the company will review all questions submitted by investors today, and we'll publish those that have been answered along with the questions themselves on the Investor Meet Company platform. And Paolo, just as we look to conclude, perhaps I could just ask you to wrap up before I redirect investors to give feedback.

Paolo Pino

Yes. Thank you. Yes. I say yes, I came up before with my conclusions. I haven't read much. I understood that all questions are mostly around the integration of our hardware platform with software and connectivity. And this is, in fact, the game changer on which we are working. We are working in executing and allocating resources in the proper way, trying to define a go-to-market for our portfolio offer that is innovative compared to the one of our clients -- of our competitors, sorry. And we -- it's a daily tailor-made job like any other job. We like it. We do believe that this is an industry with huge opportunities.

So I thank all of you for your time dedicated in understanding more what we are doing, and I hope to meet you all in person next time when and if it will be possible, I hope as soon as possible. And thanks again to everybody.

