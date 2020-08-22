Conversely, when a deal is announced, it is a near lock that shares will appreciate significantly.

Investment Thesis

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (NYSE:PSTHU) is an opportunity to invest in a SPAC trading at a reasonable premium to NAV. With the Bill Ackman name behind it, this SPAC is likely to enjoy significant price appreciation when a deal is announced. Ackman failing to make a deal is highly unlikely. In addition to the likely price appreciation if a deal is made, there is a meaningful chance Ackman is able to acquire a quality company - based on his prior results with SPACs and as an investor - which could result in long-term growth for PSTHU unitholders.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings

Bill Ackman put together and launched the world's largest ever SPAC.

Just to quickly review SPACs, a SPAC is a "blank check company." It is a shell of a company built around cash designed to write a check and merge with a private company, effectively bringing it public. The cash assets essentially sit in trust for two years until a deal is made, at which time they are paid into the private company. If no deal is made, the cash is redistributed to the unit holders, minus legal fees and etc.

In true Ackman fashion, he did this thing bigger and "different."

Bigger? Definitely. The total value of Ackman's SPAC is $4 bn. The typical SPAC - or blank check company - IPO is roughly $200 mn to $1 bn in value, and Ackman's SPAC is about 3 times the size of the next largest. Even more impressive is that Ackman or his hedge fund Pershing Square (OTCPK:PSHZF) may co-invest up to another $3 bn when a target is identified, "potentially" bringing the total investable funds up to $7 bn.

Different? Definitely. The typical SPAC prices its units at $10, but, and I think for no other reason than to show just how "different" and how much bigger his SPAC is, Ackman priced his at $20. Ackman has also chosen to structure his warrants differently.

Ackman has indicated he is going after "unicorns" and seeking a minority stake, but he has not deigned to offer what industry he might be looking toward. If history is any guide - more on that later - it is likely in the food service industry, but that is not a certainty. He is seeking a minority stake - between 10% and 30% of a company - to effectively take a company public but without paying the premium that a whole takeover would necessitate.

The Bull Case

There are three very good reasons to buy PSTHU.

1.) By investing in PSTHU, you are essentially placing your assets in "cash," minus the current premium over NAV and the fees and etc. should the SPAC be liquidated if no deal is able to be made. Functionally, this significantly limits the downside. At a current valuation of $4.3bn as compared to net asset value of $3.9bn, downside is capped to 10% over two years.

2.) There is exactly a 100% chance Ackman makes a deal.

I am not kidding.

Ackman has done the media rounds. He stands to lose money if no deal is made. He has put a hefty load of his reputation into this thing. Whether or not he puts his reputation into good places (history is mixed), he is at least always willing to double down and follow through when he does so.

He is going to make a deal. I have no doubt. Not only that, but when he makes a deal, we also will almost certainly see a 20%+ pop in shares.

3.) There is the upside of the deal itself. In other words, shareholders win if Ackman puts the cash into a good company that will compound for years to come. This is hard to handicap at this point, and for the most part, we are betting on the jockey.

There are a handful of factors in favor of a good deal. Ackman has assembled a high-quality team. Ackman has a good track record with his prior SPAC (see below). PSTHU's cash hoard size allows it to seek bigger fish that already have a proven track record and cash flows (IE avoid speculative nonsense like Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)). Last, Ackman has structured the SPAC to incentivize long-term holding.

Put it all together, however, and you have capped downside, near certainty of 20%+ upside within two years, and a meaningful chance of very high upside.

Now, why do I say there is a near certainty of a 20%+ pop when a deal is announced?

Recent SPAC Performance

SPACs are hot right now.

Ridiculous companies with little to no revenue have IPO'd via SPACs, and they have done incredibly well.

The most exciting examples include Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE), Nikola (probably one of the most ridiculous stocks to ever trade above $20bn), and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Data by YCharts

Now, you might say that I've just cherry-picked the most ridiculous bubble SPACs I could think of... and you'd be right. At the same time, even less exciting SPACs typically tend to pop when they close a deal. Consider these:

Data by YCharts

Of course, following the post-merger pop, depending on the actual characteristics of the deal, SPAC shares frequently trend back down to something resembling what the stock market is in theory supposed to provide: current value of a company's discounted future returns.

Well... whatever Ackman buys is guaranteed to have a mountain of sentiment behind it. Trust me, you're going to see some pretty amazing headlines. I find it very difficult to imagine PSTHU fails to run up by less than 20% as soon as a deal is announced.

Ackman's Prior SPAC Performance

Aside from a high likelihood of meaningful share price appreciation following announcement of a deal, Ackman has a good track record with SPACs.

Way back in 2012, before SPACs were cool, Ackman's SPAC Justice Holdings brought Burger King public.

It's a little hard to tell exactly how much money Ackman and his SPAC investors made with Burger King... but the general answer seems to be "a lot."

Aside from this - and despite some impressively high-profile missteps - Ackman has also compounded his hedge fund at about ~15%. In the last year, he was able to earn a return of ~58% after underperforming for several years (mostly due to those impressive missteps).

Tontine's Unique Structure

I'm generally skeptical of the big players on Wall Street and tend to think they structure assets so that they win whether or not we do while smiling and telling us how good a deal it is. That said, this isn't the case. Believe it or not, Ackman actually structured this thing to align his interests with that of common shareholders.

First, Ackman chose to structure PSTHU without "Founder's Shares," which typically function as a great way for SPAC sponsors to quickly get rich while the rest of us get diluted. I can honestly think of no reason for him to have done this except as a bet on himself and on the acquisition he makes.

Second, Ackman went out of his way to structure the unit distributions to align shareholder interests with the prospective companies.

Typically SPACs offer unit holders receive 1/2 of a warrant, but Ackman has gone another route.

If you buy PSTHU before the split date, you will receive 1/9th of a warrant to buy common shares at a price of $23 post merger. Following this, unitholders will receive 2/9ths of a warrant at time of the merger.

(Author's Note: There is some confusion about when the warrants split off of the units due to the filing dates of the various S1 versions. I called Pershing, and it confirmed a split off date of 9/11.)

It is important to note only "whole warrants" are able to be converted into shares. Some quick math will tell you that you want to buy PSTHU in multiples of 3, as it does not look like you will be able to convert them into partial shares.

The time of merger warrant distribution is where the "Tontine" structure has its effect. In this, if a unit holder elects to redeem his or her shares at the time of merger, they will forgo receiving the final 2/9ths of their warrant distribution. These forfeited warrants will then be put back into a pile for re-distribution to the remainder of the unitholders who did not redeem.

While on the surface this sounds like "I could get free stuff," in practice, it is unlikely a meaningful number of shares will be redeemed at time of merger.

Ackman's Targets

Ackman has publicly indicated he is hunting for a "unicorn," and we all know he wants to make a splash.

If you take the low and the high numbers we have been given, you get quite a range.

At a max, if $7 bn is committed for a 10% stake in a private firm, Ackman could bring a $70 bn company public.

Alternatively, at the low end of current estimates, if there is no Pershing co-investment and the $4bn is used to take out a 30% stake in a company, then we are looking at a $13.3 bn company.

Personally, I wouldn't bet on the deal being even close to the high end, and I also wouldn't bet on the low end being all that firm either. A $70 bn company doesn't need somebody else's money or Ackman's reputation to go public.

Similarly, the low end is just an estimate. If the best deal Ackman finds is $4bn for 66% of a $6bn company, you can bet he will take the deal.

Still, though, the range we have identified gives us at least some idea of where to look. If you take a look at the Forbes' list of largest private companies, you can see some interesting names that sit in Ackman's range.

(Author's Note: I just chose a random screenshot in the aforementioned dollar range, and I don't necessarily think Ackman will target any of these companies).

Other suggestions include:

I see this going one of two ways.

One, Ackman will aim to make as big a splash as possible. He will go whole hog and try to catch a big "name." We will see a big sizzling pop when the deal is announced, but the future after that is harder to predict. While I reserve the right to judge the marriage at a future date, I will probably trade the pop.

Two, Ackman will aim to produce a durable success. He will eschew going for the big name in order to find a company with long-term prospects that he may be able to compound like his prior SPAC. This may mean he will stick to his circle of competence in the food service industry, or it may mean buying a dominant niche market player like Epic Systems (this is my hope). While I again reserve the right to judge the marriage at a future date, I would probably strongly consider holding the majority of my warrants/units to let things play out.

Risks

A lot of things in our current market bother me. The valuation is silly. The bond yields are scary. The specter of inflation is hanging over us. Tech has been blown up to crazy highs, and speculative tech is approaching a near bubble point (my article).

You can add the current SPAC craze to the list. It seems like every week half a dozen new SPACs are announced, and it is very unlikely that the majority of them are going to be able to find value-producing deals over the coming years.

Ackman announcing his humongous SPAC has something of a "peak SPAC" feel to it. This space is blowing up, because smart, big-time investors know that if they slap a SPAC together and make some sort of deal, they are going to be guaranteed a quick buck. Yet... down the road, the majority of these companies do quite poorly.

If there is any consolation, though, it is that Ackman's SPAC will not be competing in the same $200m-$1b range as the rest. This area is going to be aggressively picked over in the coming years.

Another risk is Ackman himself. The man is not flawless and has been very publicly on the wrong side of several questionable bets. Ackman's reputation could potentially harm any buyout.

Personally, I find this risk to be less concerning. Consider this, after all: PSTHU was initially planned for a $3bn SPAC, but there was so much investor interest, it ended up inflating to $4bn. That should tell you pretty much all you need to know about investors' willingness to back Ackman. Of course, it doesn't answer the larger question of whether Ackman might drive the money right into a stupid place.

The final risk to consider is that of size. By piling so much money into this thing, Ackman has taken a lot of possibilities off the table. He is, structurally, committed to finding a "big" deal, and it's not like there are millions of high-quality, multi-billion-dollar companies just lying around begging to be sold.

Conclusion

When you put it all together, PSTHU looks like a good one. I find it a near certainty that we will see a 20%+ pop in shares when Ackman announces his target in the coming year or so.

If you are looking to make a more leveraged bet on Ackman being able to put a deal together, you might consider loading up on a basket of the warrants when they spin off from the shares. Alternatively, the units are lower risk, with downside capped to share premium over NAV.

Personally, I hold a fair number of units. I may buy more warrants down the road to leverage up the trade, probably after some of the glam and glow has worn off them. I will plan to hold the bulk of this until Ackman announces a deal at which time I'm anticipating taking some money out of the game to enjoy the pop. But... I'll probably still plan to see what he can do with it with the rest.

Before you consider investing, you need to read the S-1 and do your own due diligence. Please keep in mind that SPACs are highly sophisticated investments. Most investors might be better off buying high-quality ETFs designed for structural outperformance as I do.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSTHU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.