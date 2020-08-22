S&P 500 Weekly Update: New Highs For The S&P And Nasdaq Are Met With Skepticism

All of the "COVID" losses and more have now been recovered, but not many "believe".

"As sure as the spring will follow the winter, prosperity and economic growth will follow recession." - Bo Bennett

There are many issues investors are monitoring these days. In the investment world, it is an ongoing process. We are always looking around for something lurking in the weeds that will upset our plans. However, I noticed that when the stock market is making new highs, that is another item added to the list.

In this case, it might be wise to do something that doesn't conform to what the majority is doing. New highs shouldn't be added as an "issue" that has to be dealt with. Instead, in my way of thinking, they trump many of the other concerns that surround us.

Besides the virus issue, political wrangling, tension with China, etc., many market participants view the present stock market as overpriced. The S&P 500 is trading at 10% above its 200-day moving average, similar to where it traded in February and at other previous market highs. So while extended, there is nothing "unusual" there. Whether the S&P 500 is overvalued is another matter.

So what we have is a consensus opinion from market participants that complain the market is overvalued, and they then surmise the market is uninvestable now. That goes along with their view says the risk-reward is skewed to the downside. A common notion when new highs are made. The problem is far too many viewed the stock market the same way four months ago.

I take a different approach and have done so for a while now. Remember we have no idea how high the PE multiple should be with an unlimited level of monetary stimulus and backstop of credit from the Fed. Investors have never been here before. I do believe it is very reasonable to assume the multiple should NOT be in line with historical norms. Therefore the overvaluation models simply cannot hold the same weight they did with the 10-year Treasury at 0.68% when the historical norm is well above 5.0%.

Sorry, but in my view, if an investor continues to feel they have to run with the historical models on valuation, they will continue to sit on the sidelines. From what we have seen regarding the amount in money market funds, that is exactly what many are doing.

More than ever before staying with a flexible approach is also required now. The "New" economy, the one that dominated during this recovery is about to morph into THE economy. Yet many still don't recognize that as they remain stick with a mindset and a strategy that will not produce success. While the economy slowly gets back to normal, it will take time for the "Old" economy stocks to recover. The bifurcation that investors witnessed in the last four months is apt to continue for a while. Maybe a lot longer than you think.

If an investor doesn't subscribe to that macro backdrop, then there is no sense in reading any further. At this stage, I doubt I can convince them and therefore can't be of any assistance. Regardless of which viewpoint an investor relates to, there is no doubt they need to be aware of a couple of very important points. Successful investors have a sound understanding of the past and a heightened conviction about where the financial markets are headed in the future. This year magnifies that concept. The shortest BEAR market on record, followed by the quickest and strongest recovery on record. Events that surprised many. If an investor wasn't "flexible" and "focused," they ran into trouble this year.

So while we can easily highlight the concerns of today, don't forget to add in the positives. If you are in the contingent that cannot see the positives that are around, then you aren't in tune with the MACRO backdrop and the markets. That isn't MY opinion. The stock market by striking new all-time highs is the bearer of that news. So I'll gently remind those that fall into that category to step back review your strategy and stop making the same mistakes over and over.

As the week began, there wasn't a whole lot going on in terms of newsflow to kick off this mid-August summer week. The convention season kicks off, first with the Democrats and then the Republican party next week.

As trading began on Monday, the S&P 500 was up 4.4% for the year and just 0.4% from the all-time high. At the end of the trading day, the S&P closed 4 points below the all-time high, but that close was a new recovery high. The index continued to take baby steps in its march to new highs. Looking at the rest of Monday's action, it was back to growth as the Nasdaq continues to impress with its 33rd all-time high in 2020 with a close at 11,129. Investors saw the small caps rally as well with the Russell 2000, up 0.5% for the day. The Dow 30 lagged losing 0.3%, with Industrials and Financials mostly lower. Crude oil gained 2% as did gold on improved sentiment.

The wait is over. A fresh intraday high for the S&P during the morning session on Tuesday was followed by a record close at S&P 3,389. It's easy to forget all-time highs made before the economy was shut down, but Tuesday's close marked the 14th new high for the index in 2020. Market breadth was very weak with only 171 S&P 500 stocks rising while 332 fell on the day. Perhaps a cause for concern, but I'll leave others to guess if that trend persists or reverses.

This was a strong BULL market before the virus that has now regained its stride. This week's action is now confirmation of that. A 55% move off the lows in five months is the quickest and strongest recovery after a BEAR market low. The bifurcated market continued with the S&P up 0.2% on the day, the Dow 30 was off 0.2%. The Nasdaq Composite reached yet another new high its 34th this year up 0.7% on the day.

A typical summer doldrums trading day ensued as the major indices paused. The S&P meandered around before losing 0.4% on the day with the Dow 30 off 0.3%. Small caps bucked the late-day selling and closed with a slight gain. An example of money trying to find a home. The Nasdaq Composite was the big loser giving back 0.57% after setting a new high yesterday. The dollar rallied sharply and gold fell sharply.

A weaker open to the trading day on Thursday was blamed on a slight increase in jobless claims and the Fed minutes from the day before. The Fed simply relayed what is really going on in the economy and the market had figured that out about a month ago. Weakness in certain areas of the market is nothing unusual after a 55% rally with a new high being established. The initial downside probing was followed by upside probing leaving the index just below the old high with a 0.3% gain for the day. Meanwhile, it was back to Growth as the Nasdaq Composite posted its 35th new high for 2020 gaining 1%. The S&P 500, the Dow 30 and Dow Transports were flat on the day while the Russell 2000 lost 0.4%.

Traders put the cherry on top of this week's cake on Friday with the 35th new high in 2020 for the Nasdaq (QQQ) while the S&P (SPY) recorded its 15th high with a close at 3,397. Both of those indices posted their fourth straight week of gains. The Dow 30 (DIA) and the Dow Transports (DJT) were both unchanged on the week, while the small caps as measured by the Russell 2000 (IWM) fell 1.5%. It was interesting but not surprising to see the Russell Growth Index (IWO) post a small gain on the week.

Economy

For those that may still be wondering how the stock market can be at these levels, Retail Sales hit a record high last week, and now Housing Starts and Building Permits are back to pre-pandemic levels.

Airline passenger traffic has continued to improve off its lows from April, and the seven-day average traffic is the strongest since March 22nd.

The "stay at home" recession is ending with people slowly starting to try and get back to "normal".

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the third quarter of 2020 is 25.6 percent on August 18, down from 26.2 percent on August 14. For the most part, the stock market has already had this in its sights for a while, only a major disappointment would seem to affect the markets now.

Those expecting a "pause" in economic activity here in the U.S. will have to wait until next month.

Adjusted for seasonal factors, the IHS Markit Flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index posted 54.7 in August, up from 50.3 at the start of the third quarter, and signaled a strong increase in output (18-month high). Moreover, it marked the sharpest upturn in private sector business activity since February 2019.

U.S. Services Business Activity Index at 54.8 (50.0 in July). 17-month high.

U.S. Manufacturing PMI at 53.6 (50.9 in July). 19-month high.

U.S. Manufacturing Output Index at 53.9 (51.7 in July). 19-month high.

Siân Jones, Economist at IHS Markit:

"August data pointed to a further improvement in business conditions across the private sector as client demand picked up among both manufacturers and service providers. Notably, the renewed increase in sales among service sector firms was welcome news following five months of declines." "Encouragingly, firms signalled an accelerated rise in hiring, as greater new business inflows led to increased pressure on capacity. Some also mentioned that time taken to establish safe businesses practices had now allowed them to expand their workforce numbers." "However, expectations regarding output over the coming year dipped slightly from July due to uncertainty stemming from the pandemic and the upcoming election. Meanwhile, cost burdens surged higher amid reports of greater raw material prices. Although manufacturers increased their selling prices at a faster rate to help compensate, service sector firms noted that competitive pressures and discounting to attract customers had stymied their overall pricing power."

Philly Fed manufacturing index dropped -6.9 points to 17.2k in August, weaker than expected, and the slump was broad-based. The report could reflect some of the apprehension from the roll off of stimulus in July. This reading follows a -3.4 point dip to 24.1 in July after surging a record 70.6 points to 27.5 in June. Nevertheless, this is a third straight month in expansion after the three months in the contractionary territory with prints of -43.1 in May, -56.6 in April (a 40-year low), and -12.7 in March.

Empire State manufacturing index dropped 13.5 points to 3.7 in August, well below expectations, following the 17.4 increase in July to 17.2, which followed the 48.3 point surge to -0.2 in June. The index has rallied from the historic low of -78.2 in April and has remained in expansionary territory for a second month following four months in contraction. Weakness was in the new orders which dropped to -1.7 after rallying to 13.9 in July. The employment component edged up to 2.4 from 0.4 (a low of -55.3 in April). Inventories fell to -10.7 from -9.7. Prices paid rose to 16.0 from 14.9, with prices received jumping to 4.7 from -4.5

U.S. leading index rose 1.4% to 104.4 in July, in line with expectations, after climbing 3.0% to 103.0 (was 102.0) in June. This is the best print since February. The index has bounced for a third month after dropping a record -7.4% in March to 103.5 and falling another -6.3% in April to 97.0 (was 96.9), which was the weakest level since September 2014.

Initial jobless claims climbed 135k to 1,106k in the week ended August 15. That follows the prior week's -220k decline to 971k (was 963k), which left claims below 1,000k for the first time since late March when the pandemic closed the economy. However, continuing claims, which are the most important part of the report, continue to fall.

Source; Bespoke

NAHB reported its housing index jumped 6 points to 78 in August after surging 14 points to 72 in July. This ties the record high from December 1998. The index has climbed for four straight months from the low of 30 in April (an all-time low of 8 was hit in January 2009). The single-family index rose 6 points to 84. The future sale index edged up 3 points to 78. And the index of investor traffic jumped 8 points to 65 from 57, the highest ever recorded.

The gains in the index are consistent with the view of a strong housing industry amid a flight to the suburbs. Indeed, the report noted that "housing has been a bright spot during the pandemic."

Housing starts climbed 22.6% in July to a hefty 1.49 M pace, much stronger than expected, after the 17.5% June surge to 1.22 M. This is a third straight monthly pick up, correcting from the three months of COVID declines from February. Starts were at a 14-year high of 1.61 M at the start of the year, while April's 0.93 M was the lowest since February 2015. Most of the strength was in the multifamily sector where starts popped 58.4% to 0.55 M after the 13.2% jump to 0.35 M. Single-family starts were up 8.2% to 0.94 M following June's 19.4% surge to 0.86 M. Building permits jumped 18.8% to 1.49 M after June's 3.5% increase to 1.25 M.

Existing home sales report sharply beat estimates with a record-large 24.7% July surge to a 13-year high pace of 5.86 M, after 20.2% prior record-surge in June to 4.70M from a 3.91 M pace in May that marked a 10-year low. Analysts saw a 5.76 M record-high for the last expansion in February.

Sales rose sharply in every region, led by the northeast and west. Existing home sales look poised for a 220% Q3 growth pace that more than reverses a -62% Q2 contraction rate, following a 4.8% pace in Q1. Analysts assume a flat pace for existing home sales in 2020, though with upside risk, and a 6% growth rate for new home sales that bucks likely 2020 declines for most measures of the macro economy.

This week's surge joins a 22.6% July housing starts rise with an 18.8% permits climb that marked the biggest gains since 2016 and 1990 respectively. Starts under construction rose 1.3% in July, completions rose 3.6%, and construction hours-work rose 0.3%.

Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist:

"The housing market is well past the recovery phase and is now booming with higher home sales compared to the pre-pandemic days. With the sizable shift in remote work, current homeowners are looking for larger homes and this will lead to a secondary level of demand even into 2021." "The median existing-home price2for all housing types in July was $304,100, up 8.5% from July 2019 ($280,400), as prices rose in every region. July's national price increase marks 101 straight months of year-over-year gains. For the first time ever, national median home prices breached the $300,000 level." "Total housing inventory at the end of July totaled 1.50 million units, down from both 2.6% in June and 21.1% from one year ago (1.90 million). Unsold inventory sits at a 3.1-month supply at the current sales pace, down from 3.9 months in June and down from the 4.2-month figure recorded in July 2019." "The number of new listings is increasing, but they are quickly taken out of the market from heavy buyer competition. More homes need to be built."

AR President Vince Malta, a broker at Malta & Co., Inc.:

"Homebuyer's eagerness to secure housing has helped rejuvenate our nation's economy despite incredibly difficult circumstances. Admittedly, we have a way to go toward full recovery, but I have faith in our communities, the real estate industry and in NAR's 1.4 million members, and I know collectively we will continue to mount an impressive recovery."

Global Economy

The flash IHS Markit Eurozone Composite PMI posted 51.6 in August, down from July's reading of 54.9 and signaling a slowdown in the pace of output growth. July had seen the first expansion of activity in five months amid a rebound following the COVID-19 outbreak and disruption caused by lockdowns across the euro area.

Andrew Harker, Economics Director at IHS Markit:

"The eurozone's rebound lost momentum in August, highlighting the inherent demand weakness caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The recovery was undermined by signs of rising virus cases in various parts of the euro area, with renewed restrictions impacting the service sector in particular. Manufacturers continued to post marked increases in output and new orders." "Companies remain cautious when making decisions on employment, again opting to lower staffing levels in August amid a lack of confidence in the strength of the recovery." "The eurozone stands at a crossroads, with growth either set to pick back up in coming months or continue to falter following the initial post-lockdown rebound. The path taken will likely depend in large part on how successfully COVID-19 can be suppressed and whether companies and their customers alike can gain the confidence necessary to support growth."

The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS Flash UK Composite Output Index, which is based on approximately 85% of usual monthly replies, registered 60.3 in August, up from 57.0 in July and signaling the fastest rate of business activity expansion since October 2013. Manufacturing production (index at 61.6) increased at a slightly quicker pace than service sector activity (60.1) during the latest survey period.

Tim Moore, Economics Director at IHS Markit:

"August's data illustrates that the recovery has gained speed across both the manufacturing and service sectors since July. The combined expansion of UK private sector output was the fastest for almost seven years, following sharp improvements in business and consumer spending from the lows seen in April." "There were encouraging signs that customer-facing service providers have started to catch up with the rebound seen earlier this summer across the wider economy, with easing lockdown measures, staycations and the Eat Out to Help Out scheme all reported as factors supporting growth in August." "Positive signals for the recovery of course need to be considered in the context of UK GDP shrinking by around one fifth during the second quarter of the year. Survey respondents often noted that it could take more than a year to return output to pre-pandemic levels and there were widespread concerns that the honeymoon period for growth may begin to fade through the autumn months." "Worries about the state of the UK economy and the highly uncertain outlook for the pandemic led to a setback for business expectations in August, with confidence about growth prospects dipping for the first time since the slump in March."

Canada's June retail sales jumped 23+% back to where they were pre COVID.

Bank of Montreal economist Benjamin Reitzes:

"It's a V-shaped recovery for retail sales despite all the doom and gloom in recent months," said in a research note. Hard to believe anyone would have expected this just a few months ago."

Japan's GDP was reported with its worst decline on record. Japan's economy shrank 7.8% in April-June from the preceding quarter, or at an annualized pace of 27.8%. The April-June plunge wiped out much of the growth achieved under Abenomics, the signature economic program of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in the past eight years under his leadership.

Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Research Institute:

"The sharp contraction was 'unavoidable' given the unprecedented circumstances created by the coronavirus. What's important is to get the economy back on a recovery path."

au jibun Bank Flash Japan Composite PMI;

Earnings Observations

We continue to see extremely strong beat rates, especially for bottom-line EPS numbers. Overall, 82% of companies have reported earnings better than expected with an aggregate earnings surprise of ~22%.

Q2 earnings have been a pleasant surprise, especially when we factor in the number of companies not only providing but raising guidance as well. As the economic data is showing, we could probably expect a slow, gradual improvement in S&P 500 earnings as we move through the rest of 2020. At the onset of the Q2 earnings season, I mentioned that in my opinion, Q2 estimates were too low. I get the feeling that earnings are going to continue to surprise.

Forward guidance continues to be as positive as investors have ever seen it, but not many analysts are talking about it. Companies have a lot to live up to in the months ahead now that they've raised forecasts so much. So much for sandbagging and believing that CEOs aren't seeing improvement ahead. I doubt any CEO stepped out on a limb given the uncertainty, meaning I believe these revised forecasts are about as genuine as we'll ever see.

The Q2 earnings season unofficially came to an end this week when Walmart (WMT) reported on Tuesday. That was followed by Home Depot's (NYSE:HD) strong results. Same-store sales at WMT increased by 9.9% while HD sales increased by over 23%. Keep in mind that these numbers cover a period where the U.S. economy is in a recession.

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) reported a 34.2% increase in comp sales which was twice expectations while Target's (NYSE:TGT) comp sales came in nearly triple forecasts (24.3% vs 8.6%). TGT also saw online sales soar by 195%. All of this is a sign of the "new economy" taking hold. These results are astonishing and it shows how the winners will continue to take share and get stronger over time.

Looking at sectors, the Technology sector easily has the strongest EPS beat rate this season at 87%. Industrials, Consumer Staples, and Materials have the next strongest beat rates, while Energy and Real Estate have the weakest beat rates in the 50s.

Source: Bespoke

The unfolding V-rebound in economic activity is leading to a V rebound in corporate profits in select areas of the economy.

The Political Scene

A review of the Phase One trade deal between the U.S. and China is now on hold. President Trump canceled regularly-scheduled consultative talks between the US and China over trade. Coronavirus and its origins were cited as the reason.

I thought the political wrangling over the next stimulus package would not be the "major" event many analysts thought it would be. The equity market yawned and set new highs as the two sides went home for the weekend with little to no progress being made.

The Democrats have had their turn, and now the attention will turn to the Republican Party next week. After that, the race starts. Whether it was the fact that the convention was confined to the virtual world or something else, the typical bounce that a ticket sees during their convention hasn't materialized this year.

In the last week, Biden's odds for winning the election in November have declined a bit, while the odds of the Democratic party taking control of the Senate have seen a larger drop, falling from 61.2% down to 56.3%. The lack of a bounce is good news for Republicans, but with their convention also taking on a more subdued tone next week, there's no guarantee that the Trump ticket will see a bounce either.

The Fed

Minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting this week:

"Members stated that the path of the economy would depend significantly on the course of the virus. In addition, members agreed that the ongoing public health crisis would weigh heavily on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term and was posing considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term. In light of these developments, members decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 0.25 percent. Members stated that they expected to maintain this target range until they were confident that the economy had weathered recent events and was on track to achieve the Committee's maximum employment and price stability goals."

The Yield Curve

A trading range under 1% for the 10-year Treasury note has been in place for quite some time. After making a run to the top of that range in June, then testing the lows again, 10-year bounced off the bottom and closed trading at 0.64%, falling 0.07 for the week. That drop gave back half the gains from the previous week.

The 3-month/10-year Treasury curve inverted on May 23rd, 2019, and remained inverted until mid-October. The renewed flight to safety inverted the 3-month/10-year yield curve once again on February 18th, 2020, and that inversion ended on March 3rd. The 2/10 Treasury curve is not inverted today.

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-10 spread was 30 basis points at the start of 2020; it stands at 48 basis points today.

Sentiment

Weekly results from AAII's investor sentiment survey was uneventful this week. All of the readings across bullish, bearish, and neutral sentiment saw a move of less than one percentage point. That is the first time this has happened since June 27th of last year and other than those two occurrences, it has only happened 15 other times throughout the survey's history. Bullish sentiment held firm above 30%, rising 0.35 percentage points to 30.3%. That was bullish sentiment's third consecutive week moving higher.

Crude Oil

Stockpiles for crude oil continue to decline as is seasonally normal for this time of year. Crude oil inventories excluding strategic reserves now stand at 512.4 million barrels which is still very elevated. Domestic production was at 10.7 mm bbls/day, unchanged from one week ago. While imports were slightly higher this week, rising from 5.6 mm bbls/day to 5.7 mm bbls/day, exports sharply fell by 1 mm bbl/day to 2.1 mm bbl/day, the largest single week decline since the first week of January of this year.

On the other hand, product exports spiked by 0.991 mm bbl/day, the tenth-largest week over week rise on record. That led net exports to experience their largest one week increase on record as it now sits at its third-highest level on record behind April of this year and November of 2018.

The price of WTI continues to trade in a very tight range since early June, closing this week up by $0.11 at $42.27.

The Technical Picture

Resistance at old highs (S&P 3,386) is now gone. New highs at S&P 3,397 took care of that issue and for those that are looking at the short-term view the new intraday high of 3,399 is the new hurdle.

Not much has changed in the last four weeks. The index remains above all of the short-, intermediate-, and long-term trend lines that continue to slope upwards. A short-term give-back period can commence at any time, especially after new highs are forged. I'll leave it up to others to "guess", "hedge", and decide when that is going to commence.

No need to guess what may occur; instead I take the approach that concentrates on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long Term view, the view from 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my DAILY updates to subscribers.

Short-term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short-term view. These views contain a lot of noise and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from the overall performance.

The Nasdaq Composite posted its 35th all-time high in 2020. A picture is with a thousand words so I will keep this short and sweet.

The arrow at the top right on the chart is no different from the one in the middle nor the one at the lower left, or for that matter any of the other 20 arrows I could have placed in this picture. It is why anyone that made predictions saying it was time to get out because of a new high and the index was stretched made a huge mistake.

COVID remains in the "headlines" but this one didn't seem to make it.

"In exactly a month, the 7-day average number of new COVID cases in Florida has been more than cut in half."

It is quite obvious what data points the stock market (institutions and foreign investment firms) has been reacting to in the last four months.

Equity investors are constantly reminded to be aware because the Bond Market is "telling them something" with 10-year Treasuries under 1%.

In mid-March, the 10-year was 0.91% and it drifted down to 0.64% the level it closed on Friday. Surely that was a strong warning to be cautious about the prospects for the economy and stocks. The same day the 10-year was at 0.91, the S&P traded at 2,400. Each passing week the 10-year dropped sending what some believed were more warning messages. The S&P closed this week at 3,397. I for one am glad I don't pay attention to the bond market.

I've told equity investors that the bond market sends no such warning messages. Here is what the bond market told me. The masses are piled into Treasures because they are afraid of "risk". Nothing has changed in the last few years. They remain afraid of equities.

Year to date 2020 is the worst year on record for Financials relative to the market as a whole. So much for the warnings that:

"The stock market can't rally to new highs without the Financials".

With new highs being forged for the S&P this week, there are only two sectors that remain in a BEARISH configuration. Energy and Financials. Not only does the "Financials have to be leaders" theories go out the window, but also the "Only a handful of stocks" are moving higher.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

For those that still want to believe a handful of Technology stocks is leading the stock market, I continue to say people tend to see what THEY want to see. Oftentimes it's not based in fact.

Technology cooled off, while Industrials, Energy, Financials, and Materials have garnered more interest lately. Well, that can't be true because that is not what investors are being told.

So while you or the market pundits may not want to see that, please look closer. This may sound hard to believe, but the Technology sector ETF (XLK) is just the sixth best performing sector in the third quarter and underperforming the S&P 500.

Industrials, Consumer Discretionary, Materials, and Communication Services are all posting double-digit percentage gains this quarter. With Consumer staples posting a 9+% gain that also bests the 8.8% gain for the Technology sector in Q3.

The S&P is also up 9+% for the quarter. Oh and let's not forget that Small Cap Growth, Small Cap Value, and Mid Cap value are also posting double-digit percentage gains in Q3 as well.

Investors were told to sell in May because the recession would be here for a long time. The same story line in June because the S&P had already rallied 35% off the low and the economy wasn't looking that good. By July 1 the S&P had risen by 39%. It appeared to have stalled and COVID cases were on the rise AGAIN. The consensus was a cautionary tale with a strong lean to start lightening up on equities.

There was little doubt entering August, the consensus felt the rally HAD to be over. Once again, the cautious tone and outright sell orders were issued. The S&P was up 45% off the lows, the election was looming and the media was telling us COVID wasn't going away as tracking the virus was now back on the front page.

It is August 21st and on a closing basis, the S&P is now up by 51+% off the March lows. This is also the strongest start to any August in 20 years. Since April the message here every week was the same:

"I am long every stock/ETF in the Savvy Playbook. This is not a Buy and Hold strategy. "

The detractors had a field day questioning that strategy week after week. However, it worked out as planned. Since late June, the largest decline in the S&P 500 at any time has only been around 3.3%, and since the start of August, the worst drop was only about 1.5%, and that's why there was no need to GUESS when the next large pullback would occur. There was little need to GUESS if hedges should be employed.

The incorrect misleading rhetoric is once again making the rounds in the financial community today. It is the same tune:

"There is too much complacency. There is a total disconnect now, the stock market is void of reality. Only a handful of stocks are moving higher, this disconnect can't go on forever."

First of all, no one is saying this will go on forever. However, if an investor looks closely what many see as unsustainable is very sustainable. Secondly, in my view that commentary comes from frustrated analysts and market participants that missed the rally. To this very day after five months of watching the stock market rally, they continue to focus on the WRONG data points which leads them to the WRONG conclusions.

The RIGHT conclusions are forged by following the MACRO trends that have emerged and will continue to drive both the stock market and the "New" economy. Of course, there will be pauses, no one expects a straight line to the skies. While investors have much to ponder given the current levels of equity markets as the economy slowly climbs out of the massive hole COVID tore through it back in March and April, it remains best to start looking at what matters.

My final observation as this record-setting week came to an end.

The "narrative" that we are all exposed to on a daily basis isn't reflected in the data. The data is real, which leaves the "narrative" as one big question mark."

Please allow me to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. I provide investment advice to clients and members of my marketplace service. Each week I strive to provide an investment backdrop that helps investors make their own decisions. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation.

In different circumstances, I can determine each client's situation/requirements and discuss issues with them when needed. That is impossible with readers of these articles. Therefore I will attempt to help form an opinion without crossing the line into specific advice. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to Everyone!

Investors listen to the pundits talk about the economy, telling investors this market is dangerous because a handful of stocks is carrying the market. The same people told us to watch out for new market lows last April and to lighten up equity exposure for the last 4+ months. Savvy investors received a different message, highlighting changes taking place in the MACRO environment. Their reward, new highs for the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ the primary beneficiary of the "new" economy theme. Please consider joining the Savvy Investor Marketplace Service to find out what is next for the markets. It's time to graduate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVERY STOCK/ETF IN THE SAVVY PLAYBOOK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My portfolios are ALL positioned to take advantage of the bull market with NO hedges in place.



This article contains my views of the equity market, it reflects the strategy and positioning that is comfortable for me.



IT IS NOT A BUY AND HOLD STRATEGY. Of course, it is not suited for everyone, as each individual situation is unique.



Hopefully, it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel calmer, putting them in control.



The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time.



As always, I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die.



Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time. The goal of this article is to help you with your thought process based on the lessons I have learned over the last 35+ years. Although it would be nice, we can't expect to capture each and every short-term move.