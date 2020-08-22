On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, precious metals streaming firm Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) announced its second-quarter 2020 earnings results. Precious metals were one of the few bright spots in the market during the second quarter as investors rushed to buy these items in response to the Federal Reserve unleashing an unprecedented volume of money printing to combat the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic shutdown. As such, many investors likely expected Wheaton Precious Metals to perform reasonably well. This did indeed happen as the company managed to beat the expectations of its analysts in terms of both top-line revenues and bottom-line earnings. The earnings were substantially improved compared to last year so this was certainly reinforced in the complete earnings report.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Wheaton Precious Metals' second-quarter 2020 earnings results:

Total revenues were $247.954 million in the second quarter of 2020. This represents a 30.87% increase over the $189.466 million during the prior year quarter.

Operating cash flow was $151.793 million in the most recent quarter. This represents a 38.93% increase over the $109.258 million that the company reported in the year-ago period.

Wheaton Precious Metals' mining partners produced 156,188 gold-equivalent ounces in the quarter. This represents a 5.53% increase over the 148,004 gold-equivalent ounces that they had last year.

The company signed a non-binding term sheet on the Marmato Project with Caldas Gold Corp. (OTCQX:ALLXF).

Net income was $105.812 million in the second quarter of 2020. This compares very favorably to the $124.694 million net loss in the second quarter of 2019.

As mentioned in the introduction, precious metals were one of the areas that performed very well in response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. We can see this quite clearly by looking at the year-to-date performance of the SPDR Gold ETF (GLD), which is up 31.69% year-to-date:

This was a logical response from investors as the U.S. federal government has thus far spent $5.631 trillion in the first 10 months of this fiscal year, but has only taken in $2.824 trillion in taxes, which makes this year's budget deficit the largest one on record. This has led to a flight to safety among investors, who have purchased precious metals out of fear of inflation. We can see this reflected in the results of Wheaton Precious Metals, which realized a higher price for the precious metals that it sold in the quarter than it did a year ago. As I explained in my first article on the company, Wheaton Precious Metals' basic business model is to purchase precious metals from mining companies at a fixed price below spot and then sell them at the market price. This results in the company's revenues increasing when precious metals prices do. The higher revenues mean that more money is available to move down the income statement to profits and of course cash flows.

As I discussed in the previous article on Wheaton Precious Metals, one of the most appealing things about this company is that it has a very low level of debt. The company actually reduced this further during the quarter. In the second quarter, Wheaton Precious Metals reduced its net debt by $80 million to $509 million. This brings its net debt-to-equity ratio down to 0.09 from 0.20 previously. We generally like to see a low debt-to-equity ratio because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity is. This is because debt has to be paid back and the issuing company has to make regular payments on its debt so an event that causes the company's cash flows to decline could potentially strain it. Wheaton Precious Metals' low level of debt minimizes this risk, however. The company accomplished this improvement in its finances by devoting some of its extra cash flow from the high price of metals to repay $75 million that was outstanding against its revolving credit facility.

In my last article on this company, I pointed out that the production of precious metals has been declining. We certainly saw this in the quarter as most of the mines that Wheaton Precious Metals owns the royalties saw their production decline. There were two exceptions to this. One of the mines that produced more metals than a year ago was Peñasquito, which saw silver production increase by 39% year over year. In the prior year quarter, it was illegally blocked for a period of time in 2019 by a group of local residents claiming that the mine was causing environmental damage. There was no such blockade to interrupt the mine's production in this quarter. The Minto Mine in Canada also saw a production increase because it was temporarily shut down in the second quarter of 2019 but was not during this quarter.

It is admittedly surprising that the company's mines saw so few shutdowns as a result of the pandemic. The general rule was that non-essential businesses must be shut down and gold and silver mines are generally not considered essential businesses. There were still some temporary shutdowns, though. The company saw six of its mines in Mexico and Peru temporarily shuttered as a result of the pandemic, which did likely contribute somewhat to the year-over-year production decline but as I pointed out in the previous article, both Mexico and Peru have been seeing their precious metals production (especially silver) decline for years.

One method that the company is using to overcome these production declines is purchasing the royalty rights to more mines. As noted in the highlights, it enjoyed some success at doing this during the quarter. On June 22, Wheaton Precious Metals announced that it has signed a non-binding royalty agreement with Caldas Gold for the Marmato Mine in Colombia. This agreement stipulates that Wheaton will purchase 6.5% of the mine's gold production and 100% of its silver production up to a maximum of 190,000 ounces of gold and 2.15 million ounces of silver. After this, the royalties are halved for the remaining life of the mine. This royalty purchase naturally will help to offset the declining production that the company's other mines have been suffering from. It is important to note though that this agreement is still non-binding at this time so it is quite possible that we will see the deal change or even fall through before it becomes official.

On August 11, silver prices fell 13.5%, which was the largest one-day drop since the Lehman bankruptcy. This had a devastating effect on Wheaton Precious Metals' stock price:

This comes following fairly impressive performance year-to-date though, so the company's dividend yield still remains rather low at 0.76%. The company can very easily afford this dividend though, which we can very easily see by looking at the free cash flow. Free cash flow is the money left over after the company pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. In the second quarter, Wheaton Precious Metals had a free cash flow of $151.793 million, but the $0.10 per share quarterly dividend only costs the company $83.003 million so the company is clearly generating more than enough money to afford the dividend. That is one of the nice things about Wheaton Precious Metals' business model. It generates copious amounts of cash flow, especially when precious metals prices are high.

In conclusion, this was a very strong quarter for Wheaton Precious Metals due largely to the recent surge in precious metals prices. Despite last week's sharp drop in silver prices, they remain reasonably high (silver has already begun to rebound) and are likely to rebound even further going forward given the copious money printing that the Federal Reserve and Federal government have been engaging in. Wheaton Precious Metals is an excellent way to play this trend as we can clearly see here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.