Even while the recovery has been at a fast pace, the fund is still trading at a discount.

The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (EXD) is having a relatively good year considering other areas of the market are still underwater. EXD is slightly down on a YTD total return basis; however, the tech tilt in the fund's portfolio has meant this fund rebounded in a fast-paced way. The fund is offering shareholders a very attractive yield at this time - even relative to the other EV funds with a similar option-based strategy. That is while still being at a discount too.

As we've covered in the past, EXD was a completely different fund previously. Even further back, Stanford Chemist had covered the fund as well, with the help of a reader. It was a bond fund with an options strategy. This changed on February 8th, 2019.

The investment policy of the fund is to "own a diversified portfolio of common stocks and sell covered index call options. Under normal market conditions, the Fund's investment program will consist primarily of (1) owning a diversified portfolio of common stocks, a segment of which (“Segment One”) seeks to exceed the total return performance of the S&P 500 and a segment of which (“Segment Two”) seeks to exceed the total return performance of the NASDAQ 100 Index® (the “NASDAQ 100”) and (2) selling on a continuous basis S&P 500 call options on at least 80% of the value of Segment One and NASDAQ 100 call options on at least 80% of the value of Segment Two."

This investment policy is to meet their objective to "provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation."

It is important to note the fund's small size. As of right now, they are just below $100 million in total managed assets at $96.732 million. The expense ratio for the fund is 1.32%. It is still surprising that they haven't rolled this fund into one of their other option-based funds already.

Performance

As they state in their policy, they attempt to beat the returns of the S&P 500 in one segment of their portfolio. Then, in the other segment, they try to beat the total return performance of the NASDAQ 100. This is rather difficult though as they also write options on 80% of the value of the portfolio. This generally leads to underperformance compared to those indexes. Even the other EV funds have underperformed those targets, and they have had quite a similar strategy since inception.

This is especially true in a bull market as the option strategy is a bit of a drag on performance. It seems like in a "normal" market it would be impossible for them to meet this objective. That is why considering these funds shouldn't be based on that metric. They can be used for an income investment though, and that is where they really shine.

You'll notice that over the longer-term, EXD had lagged by a large degree. That was the result of their former strategy. There is a very clear reason why they decided to change.

Since that policy change, though, we see that the fund has performed rather well in comparison to its peer funds. In fact, they even performed better on a total share price return and total NAV return basis.

This is while the fund still continues to be the "cheapest" in terms of the raw discount number. Their current discount is 4.97%. In the last 1 year, the fund averaged a discount of 5%. This gives us a 1-year z-score of about parity at 0.01.

The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunity Fund (ETV) is at a premium of 6.69% - a 1-year z-score of 0.82.

The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) is at a slight premium of 0.86%. That actually puts its 1-year z-score at a steeper -1.14.

Overall, I'd still prefer to be paying the discount for similar investment policies and holdings. I know I bring up the pricing between these every time I write on EXD, but that is because I know some will ask. The other thing is, I believe that all three funds are worth holding over the long term. I would just prefer to be buying the "cheapest" of the three.

One might also be interested to see how the funds have performed since the March 23rd, 2020 lows of the COVID-19 induced sell-off. Of interest here, all three funds have had relatively similar rebounds. ETB on a total NAV return basis was the strongest, followed by EXD and then ETV. However, ETV was the weakest recovery on a NAV basis - but the strongest on a share price basis. That can help explain why that fund's z-score is positive at this time.

The fund's longer-term discount has been quite persistent. Though, that has a lot to do with its struggles with its former investment policy.

On a YTD basis, the fund is still just barely holding onto a negative NAV total return. The share price has lagged, this is where we get the discount widening that is generally an opportunity with CEFs.

One last area of interest, the fund's options strategy was able to mitigate some of the downsides during the crash. The chart below is from February 19th, 2020 to March 23rd, 2020. The NAV performance just ever so slightly beat out SPY's maximum drawdown. However, its share price crashed pretty significantly. Unfortunately, I wasn't picking shares of this fund up at the depths. I did make purchases at the end of February and in April too.

All three of these funds have the same investment managers as well. Michael A. Allison has managed ETV and ETB since 2015. He then took over the management of EXD in 2019. He joined Eaton Vance in 2000.

The other manager is Thomas Seto; he has managed ETV and ETB since inception. He also began managing EXD in 2019. Thomas Seto is the head of investment management with Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. This is an investment adviser and is a "majority-owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp." He has been with that company since 1998.

Distribution

The fund's current pricing is good for a distribution rate of 9.17%, with a NAV distribution rate of 8.55%. That is quite a significant yield for most income investors. The current rate is $0.0708 paid monthly. Since the fund's policy change, this has been the same amount. Previously, they had a quarterly distribution.

A significant portion of this distribution has also been return of capital.

(Source - Annual Report)

This can be a huge benefit for investors that hold this fund in a taxable account. That is because ROC reduces an investor's cost basis. Essentially, it is deferring the tax obligation until an investor goes to sell the fund. This could potentially be for as long as they hold the name, as investors can just pass on their holdings to their heirs. However, this might not be forever, though. As the cost basis is reduced to $0, it is then taxed as a capital gains rate - usually a long-term capital gains rate. Which is, as of now, more attractive than ordinary income rates. That also doesn't mean that rates might not be increased in the future.

The fund still had some tax characteristics as tax-exempt income from 2018 from their muni bond strategy previously. The ROC from last year would not be considered destructive as the fund's NAV rose. In 2018, it could be considered at least partially destructive as the fund had a down year. Further, the fund last reported that they had over $22 million in deferred capital losses. These can be used to offset future gains. Ironically enough, they had about the same in net unrealized appreciation as well.

Holdings

The fund definitely has a heavy tech tilt to its positioning. Additionally, the fund is rather top-heavy in its first few positions.

(Source - Fund Website)

The top three positions of Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL) and Amazon.com (AMZN) make up a pretty healthy 27.07% of their portfolio.

Of course, these names have been great ones to be held at such a high allocation. They have been some of the best performing as tech is fitting into this new "work from home" economy while the pandemic is raging on. Additionally, the fund holds some of the other notable tech names of Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (both share classes) (GOOG) (GOOGL). Netflix (NFLX) even makes the list that has been a strong contender this year during lockdowns.

Another thing in common with most of these larger tech companies, they just had a hearing with Congress. This included AMZN, GOOG, AAPL and FB. MSFT was left out of this one as they had their own hearing with Congress a significant amount of time ago, in 1998. This came about as these companies are so large, and encompass so many parts of peoples' lives that they were being questioned over antitrust concerns.

This might sound familiar, as this had actually happened last year as well. As of this time, it really isn't clear on what the final outcome will be from Congress against these companies if anything at all. Reports showing it was "a mix of antitrust ambush and political grandstanding." As we know, these are large companies, so if anything radical is to come from these antitrust investigations, it could have a significant impact on the market overall.

In my mind, a decision to break up big tech or not is still a ways off. Even if something drastic like that is to happen, the damage might be more short term. That is as opposed to something long term that fundamentally changes investing - it just might not be those same tech names always leading us higher.

Conclusion

EXD continues to trade at an attractive price. This is in its own right, and also when compared to its peer funds. The fund also offers one of the more attractive distribution rates at over 9%. It began to make some upward movement in its share price after years of declines - that was before COVID-19 hit and knocked the fund back down significantly. However, it has since rebounded quite significantly due to its heavier weighting in tech.

The greatest risks here are the more concentrated portfolio that it holds in the top few positions. While they have contributed significantly to EXD's rebound, they are starting to become stretched. They are essentially the positions that are moving the whole markets to positives for the year. The other key risk here is the size of the fund. With just under $100 million in total managed assets, the daily share volume averages a lowly 45k. For context, ETV has over $1,173 billion in total managed assets. That sister fund averages 246,989 shares traded a day. Lower liquidity can cause prices to sell off even more severely in a panic as there is a lack of buyers.

