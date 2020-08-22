The big E&P news of yesterday was Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) selling land grant assets in Wyoming, Colorado, and Utah to Orion Mine Finance for $1,333mm. Set to close later this year, the deal will move 4.5mm acres of mineral acres (subsurface) and 1mm surface fee acres located in the Green River Basin over to Orion ownership. Interestingly, Occidental keeps rights to all oil and gas produced on the acreage, obviously a positive considering Oxy is an oil and gas driller.

Why is Orion buying then? Rights to mine trona, perhaps better known as soda ash or baking soda. Chances are that every time you take a nibble of a cookie or eat a sandwich, you are eating a little portion of this product frequently mined in the Green River Basin. If you follow midstream, you might have some familiarity with the product: Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) bought substantial trona mining operations from Tronox (NYSE:TROX) several years ago. For those that are not familiar, substantially all of the world's naturally occurring trona is mined in these states and is frequently their top export. With costs far below that of synthetic equivalents, it's a great mineral resource for them.

Back to the point, much maligned CEO Vicki Hollub was quick to trot out the benefits of the deal in the company's press release:

This transaction significantly advances the progress against our $2 billion plus divestiture target for 2020... We will retain our core oil and gas assets in the Rockies, including the prolific DJ Basin in Colorado and the highly prospective Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Few doses of reality here though:

It has been well-known that Occidental was shopping these assets to multiple buyers, including the states themselves; Wyoming submitted a bid. However, the sale was supposed to include oil and gas rights as well, leading most to assume a $2,000-3,000mm price tag. Thus, cash received is well below expectations. While oil rights are retained, liquidity has greater importance given the debt maturity wall Occidental is facing. This likely means there was little interest in the oil and gas holdings, or perhaps not at a high enough price for Occidental to see the value in a sale.

Estimates are that $300-325mm will be necessary to pay off certain liabilities associated with this land sale, primarily the conveyance of future royalties. This will reduce eventual proceeds received. That is a big hit.

These assets were cash flowing. Acquired from Anadarko Petroleum (which had better disclosure), this acreage threw off between $50mm and $60mm in annual free cash flow from parties paying to mine in the area. What this means is that this will only be minimally accretive, a loss of 5% free cash yield on the net proceeds to retire debt such as the 2022 debt (CUSIP 674599CE3 2.7% coupon 2022 Unsecured Note which is currently trading at 5.5% yield to maturity) does not create much value as far as earnings or cash flow per share is concerned.

Let us keep an eye on the scorecard. Since the acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum, Occidental has sold $7,400mm of assets, well below its original target of $10,000-15,000mm. Recall that the sale of Algeria and Ghana assets fell through to Total (NYSE:TOT) due to (in my opinion) pretty predictable overseas regulator pushback. While management funnily enough made Algeria a "core asset" again in Q2 after fumbling the sale, Ghana likely remains on the auction block as well as holdings in Oman. While shale acreage sales are bouncing back in some instances, transactions are light and international low decline rate assets are fetching stronger valuations.

I find this important as this increasingly makes Occidental a play on United States shale and less of a global large cap E&P. Traditionally, global diversifieds have carried significantly stronger valuations, largely owing to concerns over reserve lives and overall resource quality once core acreage has been drilled. If Ghana and Oman do end up sold to help meet asset sale goals and handle the debt wall, investors can (and should) begin to question why a firm like Occidental continues to trade at 9.1x EV/DACF (enterprise value / debt-adjusted cash flow) while similarly positioned, high-quality owners of equivalent break-even acreage in North American shale (Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO), EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), others) trade at between 5x and 6x EV/DACF, all while holding better balance sheets. There is 2.5x of multiple premium here that just should not exist.

As far as debt issues go, Occidental now has roughly half the liquidity it needs to address the nearly $14,000mm in debt that will come due between now and 2024, more if investors include the more than $2,000mm puttable bonds that can technically be put to Occidental at a discount beginning at the end of this year. Yes, credit markets have improved considerably in 2020 and prices have improved for Occidental despite the loss of its investment-grade credit rating: the Fed's printing press will do that. However, issues like massive debt overhangs and fumbles on asset sales remain overhangs that, quite frankly, quality names trading at premium valuations could not and should not have. Sure, Occidental likely performs well if oil prices rally, but so do a lot of other names. It's no wonder in my view that Buffett moved off his position in the common equity: shop smart.

Are you an investor looking for high quality research within upstream oil and gas? Many companies in the energy sector are trading below intrinsic value, even at today's depressed strip prices. At Energy Income Authority, the focus is on finding high quality companies with the asset footprints necessary to survive and thrive in the new macro environment. Deep dive analysis forms the cornerstone of the platform. Hundreds of companies fall under the coverage universe, from pipelines to refiners to the producers themselves. Members receive actionable research to keep their portfolio thriving. Sign up for a NO OBLIGATION FREE TRIAL today to find out more.

Disclosure: I am/we are short OXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.