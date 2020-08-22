NEW YORK (August 21) - Marriott's (NASDAQ:MAR) earnings call August 10th should give investors reason to hope. It appears that China is slowly returning online and that there are green shoots in the rest of the Marriott portfolio of hotels.

Margins

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the call was plans to produce higher margins post pandemic. Among other things, the chain expects to offer more digital check-in, contactless keys, and optional cleaning for other-than-overnight guests. Management also guardedly estimates that global break-even occupancy could be permanently reduced by as much as 300 to 500 basis points, which would also tend to increase Marriott's incentive fees, post pandemic. That is not to say that Marriott will not incur additional costs, however. Among other things, each hotel will be required to have and use a supply of electrostatic cleaners, which spray fine mist to disinfect common areas and rooms. This will be on top of other enhanced cleaning costs, PPE, etc. throughout the duration of the pandemic.

Foreclosures And Conversions

Another aspect of the call may have disabused some analysts of their concerns on the matter of property level foreclosures of franchisees that are troubled by debt. Marriott has seen some of this already; however, it appears that it is finding that those banks that have already foreclosed on franchisees prefer to continue operation under the Marriott brand while operating in foreclosure. Buyers of properties out of bankruptcy may also find the Marriott brand and the BonVoy reservation platform to be of value going forward. All-in, this would appear to more or less inoculate Marriott from property level foreclosures.

The power of the Marriott brand and reservations platform might also cause franchisees of higher-end middle-market brands, such as Choice Hotels (CHH), to migrate their brand to limited-service and lower-end Marriott brands like Fairfield.

Recovery

While Marriott has seen China lead the recovery with the passage of COVID-19, drive-to locations in the United States are also beginning to show strength. This is particularly true among small- and medium-sized enterprises for the business transient market.

Outlook

We love Marriott. We have for several years since we initiated coverage back in May of 2016 at around $65. But as with all our opinions, we vet its performance and outlook afresh on each report in an effort to avoid confirmation bias. Marriott has clearly been clobbered by the COVID-19 pandemic. But if one assumes a return to some level of normality at some point in the post-COVID-19 era, one cannot escape that Marriott performed considerably better than the S&P 500, as seen in this chart:

The company has a robust - albeit largely borrowed - balance sheet, built to last through the pandemic, and with low-rate leverage. Its covered ratio of 2.5 is among the best of the higher-end hospitality industry, and its quick and current ratios make clear that management is addressing debt and cash management in the COVID-19 crisis effectively, and not in a panic mode as some of its competitors are. We do not expect a return to "normal" in the hospitality industry for at least the next three years, and as we wrote here for Marriott, we do not expect the group trade for what we called "soft businesses" group sales to ever return in any substantial way. We expect that group venues like the ballrooms at the Marriott Marquis in New York or the J.W. Marriott in Washington will need to be repurposed or reprogrammed for "occasional" group meetings instead of "regular" group meetings. We've suggested using them for outpatient physical therapy, with patients staying at the hotel at a discounted rate, but other options could be dinner theater, membership gymnasiums, or even "pop-up" showrooms for third-party vendors.

Investment Thesis

We don't expect Marriott stock to recover to its pre-COVID-19 highs for at least three to five years, and we don't expect the dividend or stock buybacks to be resumed for at least five to seven years. (And we would prefer debt reduction in any event). But for those willing to wait, and benefit, like middle-aged, long-term investors looking for retirement income in 20 years and long-term capital appreciation, we think there is value here because of Marriott's power to generate free cash flow. We'd be looking at legging it using dollar cost averaging at an entry point below $90 and to keep accreting shares so long as shares stayed below that price. At the moment, we think Marriott is a tad too rich. As recovery continues, we would look at investments at higher price points. We'll update here periodically as this occurs.

___________________________________________________

Note: Our commentaries most often tend to be event-driven. They are mostly written from a public policy, economic, or political/geopolitical perspective. Some are written from a management consulting perspective for companies that we believe to be under-performing and include strategies that we would recommend were the companies our clients. Others discuss new management strategies we believe will fail. This approach lends special value to contrarian investors to uncover potential opportunities in companies that are otherwise in a downturn. (Opinions with respect to such companies here, however, assume the company will not change). If you like our perspective, please consider following us by clicking the "Follow" link above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The views expressed, including the outcome of future events, are the opinions of the firm and its management only as of today, August 21, 2020, and will not be revised for events after this document was submitted to Seeking Alpha editors for publication. Statements herein do not represent, and should not be considered to be, investment advice. You should not use this article for that purpose. This article includes forward looking statements as to future events that may or may not develop as the writer opines. Before making any investment decision you should consult your own investment, business, legal, tax, and financial advisers. We associate with principals of Technometrica on survey work in some elements of our business.