One of my readers asked me to write another article focused on explaining the long/short trade. The beauty and upside of evenly weighted positions in comparable businesses is that an investor doesn’t necessarily care about industrywide performance or the direction of the overall U.S. stock market. You can even earn a large profit during a sector implosion or a stock market crash. If you invest $10,000 in a long, then short an equal dollar amount in a peer business to offset industry/market direction risk, you effectively hold a market neutral strategy (net neutral or zero long exposure).

What delivers a profit is the spread difference in price change. Investors are anticipating the long stock will perform better than the short stock, pure and simple. Through the use of margin, brokerages allow you to both buy $10,000 in one stock and short $10,000 in another name at little interest cost (depending on the broker), using a beginning $10,000 equity balance. So, in the end, a +5% gain in the long’s stock quote and -5% drop in the short’s price nets out to a +10% gain (assuming dividend yields are the same for both stocks, interest expense is almost zero, and trading fees are negligible).

I picked a long AbbVie (ABBV), short Gilead (GILD) design to illustrate how the difference in growth outlooks has affected stock pricing in the last year. Despite remarkably similar business operations in terms of margins/returns and almost identical Wall Street valuations of the two big pharmaceutical enterprises, their stock quotes are trending in different directions during 2020. While conventional wisdom is far more positive on Gilead with its approved coronavirus drug Remdesivir, the company is projected by analyst consensus to outline a peak in earnings and revenues this year. On the other hand, the AbbVie/Allergan business marriage is opening up new synergies and a strong drug development pipeline for shareholders. I mentioned AbbVie as a bullish pick in an article during May here.

Operating Similarities

Today, AbbVie and Gilead have almost identical price to trailing sales and free cash flow. Below you can review the picture of near equality in terms of current valuations on recent results, traded over the latest six months.

Margins/returns in the operating business are roughly the same as well. Below you can review their mirror image, gross profit margin and free cash flow to asset calculations over the last three years.

Again, dividend yields have been quite comparable the last three years, with a slight edge given to AbbVie holders today at 4.85% vs. 3.97%. The +0.9% annual yield advantage works in favor of our portfolio construction long for AbbVie. Short positions use borrowed shares and must repay all dividend amounts to the original Gilead stakeholders.

Performance Differences

All told, weaker operating growth projections at Gilead have been reflected in a clear stock “underperformance” streak vs. AbbVie's quote over the past 12 months. Below are the Seeking Alpha listings of Wall Street analyst estimates for both companies in 2020 and 2021. Notice the strong AbbVie +17% year-over-year growth in both income and revenues projected for 2021. A better drug pipeline and accretive cost-cutting effects after the Allergan purchase are expected to increase shareholder value quickly.

Image Source: AbbVie Estimates, SA Webpage

Conversely, if you take out the excitement around the COVID-19 treatment drug Remdesivir, Gilead’s business fortunes are stagnating at best. The coronavirus drug was developed to treat Ebola years ago. It had to prove itself in 2020 as being helpful in the latest pandemic, where it failed against Ebola. Remdesivir is expected to add billions in sales globally during 2020-21. Despite this positive boost, the company has found difficulties elsewhere. Gilead has a promising drug in development, with its FDA review just halted for more study this week. On approval, analysts were expecting sales as high as $2 billion annually a few years out for this experimental rheumatoid arthritis treatment. When analysts pull together all the pharmaceuticals leaving patent protection, with the new drug contributions coming to market, the outlook past 2020 is not very rosy. Below you can review Wall Street expectations that 2021 earnings and sales will look the same as 2020’s results, as of this writing.

Image Source: Gilead Estimates, SA Webpage

You can compare and contrast the enormous divergence in long-term income growth expectations below into 2023.

As a consequence of similar businesses with similar valuations, the only wildcard to change the stock quote (at least one vs. the other) has been changing views of operating business health and growth. Since AbbVie’s business expansion is the obvious winner in this regard, its stock price has risen materially faster than Gilead’s flattish gain the last 12 months. Below I have charted price changes for the two against the diversified SPDR S&P Pharmaceutical ETF (XPH) over three months, six months and one year. AbbVie has been the standout winner.

Technical Momentum Signals

A number of technical indicators are used in the Victory Formation computer sort to generate the ranking of short- to intermediate-term buying/selling trends supporting price. Over the last several months, my momentum ranking system has placed AbbVie as the top big pharma choice in the S&P 100 index, and Gilead as the lowest performing sector pick. The long/short idea is we own the strongest selection long, while shorting the weakest stock, in terms of momentum.

For AbbVie, the stock has outperformed the equivalent period S&P 500 gain by +29.74%, drawn on the yearly graph below, circled in green. The Negative Volume Index (NVI) has been steadily rising throughout the year, marked with a red arrow. NVI measures only lower volume days vs. the previous trading session. A rising NVI means plenty of buying interest exists on slower news days, when professionals and institutions play a larger role in trading activity. NVI can often foretell the health of a price trend and whether gains have honest support over time. Lastly, the 14-day Average Directional Index (ADX) has been flatlining at lower levels, circled in blue. ADX is an intermediate-term trend indicator. When price is moving up or down consistently, ADX will be rising or falling. ADX at 18 is highlighting a lack of trend in late summer, and could signal an upturn is next. The last two instances under 20 in September and April proved great accumulation zones.

Gilead’s chart is honestly the opposite situation. It has underperformed the S&P 500 by -7.46% since last August, circled in green. The NVI peaked in March, just as the hype over Remdesivir was the greatest. On lower volume days, the stock has been hit by excessive selling, marked with a red arrow. And, the ADX line has been smartly moving higher in August as the downtrend in price has expanded in speed and regularity. The 31 score, circled in blue, is often found in the middle of a multi-month move.

The net spread of price performance between the two is pictured below. AbbVie has basically risen +44% more than Gilead over the past year. If you had purchased $10,000 ABBV long and shorted $10,000 GILD 365 days ago, you would have been rewarded with a high rate of theoretical investment return with $4,400 in profit. The gain was far above the S&P 500 price change of +16%, and about the same as the fantastic Nasdaq 100 increase of +50% during the same span. A long only AbbVie position would have generated a +48% price change, albeit with a 100% market direction risk weighting. Our +44% price gain was the product of taking ZERO market direction exposure, or rolling the dice on the pharmaceutical industry’s fortunes and risks to investment. You didn’t have to worry about a recession or market crashes and recoveries. As it played out, the maximum drawdown in the trade idea was -20% intraday in March, -12% on a closing basis. The peak +45% gain was achieved twice, once in February and again in August.

Final Thoughts

I personally made a trade in each suggestion during the last three months, earning about 10% on an AbbVie long and 10% on a Gilead short, owned at different times. I held my AbbVie long for about eight weeks, and the Gilead short for only four weeks. This example of pairing the two is how I use the Victory Formation system in my personal accounts on a larger scale, with a variety of equities. I usually hold between 30 and 50 positions at a time, and even larger creations of 50 longs vs. 50 shorts across the S&P 500 have been used successfully in the past.

You can create your own long/short portfolio with much lower expense vs. a year ago, as brokerage trading commissions have largely been eliminated in the financial industry for self-directed online accounts. The risks and rewards are different than a regular long-focused account like you find in IRAs and traditional mutual funds. The biggest downside is your stock picking is rotten, as you trade hot stocks in the news on the long side, and fashionable bearish choices on the short side. If you follow the crowd in your investment selection, long/short portfolios will invariably lose money. Holding a stock long that crashes, while also shorting moonshots will double your losses quickly. When executed correctly, an investor can reduce his/her long stock market exposure, while still investing in equities. When done incorrectly, long/short portfolios can turn into money losing machines.

With the U.S. stock market at extreme levels of overvaluation, approaching the all-time tech bubble peak of 1999-2000 for Wall Street pricing of underlying business operations, long/short portfolio designs may be your best bet to earn profits going forward. Sleeping well at night from the reduced risk exposure is another bonus.

I have written on the negative effects a Biden victory for the White House and Democratic sweep of Congress would have on the prescription drug companies in particular. I have discussed my bearish investment feelings for Eli Lilly (LLY) here and Merck (MRK) here the last month going into 2021. For the specific long/short trade in this article, government mandated price controls would hurt both stocks equally. Since we are offsetting them against each other, bearish industry views are not really important in designing the trade.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is suggested before making any trade.

