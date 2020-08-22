Existing Homes Sales surged by 24.7% in July from last month and rose nearly 9% from last year. This was the strongest monthly gain in the history of the survey and was the highest sales pace since 2006.

Gaining for the seventh week out of the past eight and eclipsing pre-pandemic highs, the S&P 500 rose by another 0.8% this week while the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged nearly 4%.

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

U.S. equity markets climbed to fresh all-time record highs this week as another slate of stellar housing data provided reassuring evidence that the economic rebound remains on solid footing. Better-than-expected economic data and strong corporate earnings results have been the catalysts behind the recent leg higher in the seemingly relentless rally from the March lows, but with large-cap equity indexes now trading at extended valuations and with a highly contentious U.S. election season entering the home stretch, investors appear to be understandably more cautious in deploying incremental capital.

Gaining for the seventh week out of the past eight and eclipsing all-time record highs, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) rose by another 0.8% this week while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 ETF, Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), surged nearly 4%. While residential real estate equities have been leaders of the recent rally, commercial real estate sectors haven't been feeling the love over the last month. Finishing lower for the second-straight week, the broad-based Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) declined by 0.4% this week with 12 of 18 property sectors finishing in negative territory. The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) took a breather from its 90% rebound over the last quarter, dipping 2.7% this week.

Flying under-the-radar in recent weeks, and explaining some of the choppiness in equity markets this week, has been data showing a modest reacceleration in daily coronavirus cases across several European countries while case counts continue to trend downward in the United States since its peak in late July. The "stay-at-home" trade was revived this week with the Technology (XLK) and Communications (XLC) sectors leading the way while the 10-year Treasury yield (IEF) pulled back after jumping to the highest close since mid-June last week. In addition to technology, Homebuilders and the broader Hoya Capital Housing Index have been among the hottest equity market sectors over the last quarter as the housing market continues to lead the early stages of the post-pandemic economic recovery.

Continuing on that point, helping to power the equity market rally over the last three months has been data showing a dramatic rebound in housing market activity, perhaps the most critical sector of the U.S. economy. As we discussed early last quarter in Homebuilders: Clear Signs Of V-Shaped Recovery, high-frequency housing data has foretold the emerging consumer-led rebound since late April. Following a record plunge in April back to the lowest levels since 2011, Homebuilder Sentiment has now fully recovered all of the lost ground, climbing to new record-highs in August. All three subcomponents gained last month, Current Sales jumping to 85, Future Sales rising to 78, and Home Buyer Traffic rebounded to 65, far exceeding the highest level of record.

Consistent with impressive earnings reports from homebuilders over the last quarter, the Census Bureau reported this week that Housing Starts jumped 22.6% in July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.50 million units while Building Permits rose 18.8% to a rate of 1.50 million units, each above consensus estimates. The dramatic rebound in housing market activity continues to be driven by the favorable tailwinds of demographic-driven demand, historically low mortgage rates, and early signs of a post-pandemic "suburban revival." These tailwinds have come amid a lingering and intensifying housing shortage that has supported robust home price appreciation this year.

Confirming that point, Existing Home Sales surged by 24.7% in July from last month and rose nearly 9% from last year, according to data released by the National Association of Realtors. This was the strongest monthly gain in the history of the survey and was the highest sales pace since December 2006. The supply of existing homes dipped 21% from last year, representing a 3.1-month supply at the current sales pace, down from 4.2-months last year, and the lowest in the survey's history. As forecast at the beginning of the pandemic, home prices have actually reaccelerated amid this favorable supply/demand dynamic, with prices jumping 8.5% from last year.

The red-hot housing market is showing no signs of cooling anytime soon, either. The Mortgage Bankers Association reported this week that mortgage applications to purchase a home, a forward-looking indicator of future home sales, increased again last week and are now higher by 27% from last year. In a separate Builders Application Survey, a forward-looking indicator of new home sales and new home construction activity, the MBA reported last week that mortgage applications for new home purchases increased 39% compared to a year ago. The wave of refinancing appears to be finally cooling, however, as applications for refinancing loans are higher by "just" 38% from last year after a boom in April that saw applications rise by more than 200%.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we analyze the most important macroeconomic data points over the last week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Commercial Equity REITs

This week, NAREIT released its quarterly NAREIT T-Tracker data, which we'll analyze in full detail in a report next week. As anticipated, REITs reported record declines in FFO, dividends, and NOI growth in the second quarter as REITs struggled to collect rent from "non-essential" tenants. As we've analyzed in our Dividend Cut Trackers, 62 of 170 equity REITs reduced or eliminated distributions while 21 REITs have raised distributions. FFO per share dipped 31.3% from last year while dividends per share declined by 9.9%. Same-store NOI growth, which is reported by NAREIT on a trailing-twelve-month basis, recorded record-declines of -7.5% in Q2 underscored by a 20.7% dip from retail REIT and an 8.1% decline from healthcare REITs.

Troubled mall REIT CBL & Associates (CBL) dipped another 10% this week after announcing that it is planning to file for bankruptcy by October 1st, saying in a statement that it had reached an agreement with some of its creditors to hand over control of the company to bondholders. This week, we published Mall REITs: Shop Till You Drop. Entering 2020 on already unstable footing following a tsunami of store closings over the past half-decade, mall REITs have been punished by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as rent collection averaged less than 50% in the second quarter. The forthcoming post-pandemic "suburban revival" offers a glimmer of hope for deep-value investors, as does Amazon's (AMZN) interest in converting vacated department store space into distribution centers. While this suburban revival may be enough to breathe some life back into the high-productivity mall REITs like Simon Property (SPG) and Taubman Centers (TCO.PK), we continue to see insurmountable challenges for the Class B and C malls.

This week, we published Apartment REITs: Urban Exodus. An urban exodus is in full swing in the coastal "shutdown cities" where lockdown policies have plunged local economies into an uncontrolled tailspin, backtracking a two-decade-long trend of urban revival. Apartment REITs in these "shutdown cities" - NYC, L.A., Chicago, and San Francisco – have seen residents flee to lower-cost and safer suburban markets and more business-friendly Sunbelt metros. Outside of these troubled markets, however, national apartment markets have been remarkably resilient during the pandemic. Aided by fiscal stimulus measures, rent collection has been essentially on par with 2019. Selectivity is especially essential, and we’ve continued to prefer Sunbelt and suburban-focused multifamily REITs such as Mid-America (MAA) and Camden Property (CPT) which will be beneficiaries of the highly favorable trends in the housing sector over the next decade.

We heard a handful of rent collection updates this week, and so far, the feared dip in rent collection from the "fiscal cliff" has not yet materialized in the early data. Industrial REIT Duke Realty (DRE) announced that it collected 99.2% of August rents and 97.3% of July rents, noting that its pace of collection has increased in each sequential month since April. Net Lease REIT STORE Capital (STOR) noted that it collected 86% of August rent while July collections also increased to 86%. Healthcare REIT National Health Investors (NHI) reported that it collected 95% August rent, 97% of rent in July and 100% in 2Q20. Small-cap apartment REIT NexPoint Residential (NXRT) announced that it collected 96.9% of August rents, essentially in line with the 97.3% rate last year. Finally, Small-cap diversified REIT Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) reported collection of 99% of August rent, in line with the 99% of rent collected in July, and up from the 98% collected in Q2.

Timber REITs including Weyerhaeuser (WY), Rayonier (RYN), and PotlatchDeltic (PCH) led the way this week as lumber prices continue to soar amid relentless demand related to the surge in home construction activity. Student housing REIT American Campus (ACC), which we discussed last month in School's Out Forever, was among the laggards this week after several universities reported COVID outbreaks that have prompted some schools to eliminate on-campus classes for the semester. Small-cap Postal Realty (PSTL) continues to be in-focus amid a political firestorm over the U.S. Post Office's role in the upcoming U.S. election. Finally, small-cap National Storage (NSA) announced that it raised its quarterly dividend, becoming the 21st REIT to raise its dividend in 2020.

Mortgage REITs

Mortgage REITs slipped this week as residential mREITs declined by 3.7% while commercial mREITs finished lower by 3.3%. Orchid Island Capital (ORC) was among the leaders after it declared an 8.3% increase in its dividend. Despite the increase, ORC's dividend remains below its pre-pandemic rate. Two Harbors (TWO) announced that it completed its transition to an internally-managed REIT after the termination of its management agreement with PRCM Advisers LLC on Aug. 14. While the vast majority of equity REITs are internally managed, roughly half of the mortgage REITs are externally managed, a governance structure that is generally seen as more conflict-prone but can improve overhead efficiency for small- and micro-cap REITs.

Last week, we published our Mortgage REIT Earnings Recap. After 31 of 42 mREITs cut or suspended dividends from March through June, we haven't seen any additional cuts since the start of July. However, only one mREIT, Arbor Realty (ABR), has raised distributions to rates above last year's levels. Several residential mREITs have resumed or raised dividends after initially cutting including MFA Financial (MFA), Ellington Financial (EFC), Great Ajax (AJX), ARMOUR Residential (ARR), New Residential (NRZ), PennyMac Mortgage (PMT), and Two Harbors, but none of these distributions are back above pre-pandemic levels. We see the current distributions rates as relatively attractive with an average dividend yield of 8.0% for residential mREITs and 7.9% for commercial mREITs.

REIT Preferreds

Last quarter, we published REIT Preferreds: Higher-Yield Without Excess Risk where we introduced our all-new REIT Preferred and Bond Tracker. The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) ended the week higher by 0.1%. VEREIT (VER) announced this week that it plans to redeem 24% of its Series F (VER.PF) preferred stock. Public Storage (PSA) announced that it is redeeming all of its Series W (PSA.PW) and Series X (PSA.PX) preferreds on September 30th. Among REITs that offer preferred shares, the performance of these securities has been an average of 20.3% higher in 2020 than their common shares. Preferred stocks generally offer more downside protection, but in exchange, these securities offer relatively limited upside potential outside of the limited number of "participating" preferred offerings that can be converted into common shares.

2020 Performance Check-Up

For the year, Equity REITs are now lower by roughly 17.0% and Mortgage REITs are off by 40.8% compared with the 5.5% gain on the S&P 500 and the 2.0% decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA). Just four of the 18 REIT property sectors are in positive territory for the year while seven are lower by more than 30%. On the residential side, five of the eight U.S. housing industry sectors in the Hoya Capital Housing Index are in positive territory for the year. Astoundingly, the gap between the best-performing REIT sector - data centers - and worst-performing REIT sector - hotels - is a whopping 83% in 2020. At 0.64%, the 10-year Treasury yield has retreated by 128 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 255 basis points below recent peak levels of 3.25% in late 2018.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

We have another busy slate of economic and housing data in the week ahead. On Tuesday, we'll see New Home Sales for July, which last month surged 13.8% in June and are expected to rise again from last month. Also on Tuesday, we'll see the two major home price indexes - the FHFA House Price Index and the S&P Case Shiller Index for June. Most home price indexes have shown a notable acceleration in home prices this summer amid a wave of homebuying demand and record-low inventory levels. Then on Thursday, we'll see Pending Home Sales for July as well as Initial and Continuing Jobless Claims data and the first-revision of second-quarter GDP. Finally, on Friday we'll see Personal Income & Spending and PCE Inflation data.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

